Julie Kelly, Mollie Hemingway and Others Don't Buy FBI's Spin on OK'ing Deadly Force for Trump Raid

Yesterday some unsealed court filings in the Trump classified document case contained some curious details, one of which was what the FBI was authorized to use during the Mar-a-Lago raid. This authorization makes it sound like the feds were going after violent gangsters instead of into a former president's office to retrieve some papers (while going through other things unrelated to any documents as well):

Tons of new unsealed filings on classified docs case--I will try to post as much as I can (there goes the workout) but this is mind-blowing.



FBI authorized the use of deadly force at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/f0lR6UifAH — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

When that story broke and started making the rounds, the FBI thought a statement in response was necessary:

New: FBI issues rare statement directly responding to this attack from Trump and his allies.



Says “standard protocol” was followed - “No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter.” https://t.co/OLQMHXojXI pic.twitter.com/jUDef7fyBY — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) May 21, 2024

"Standard protocol" was followed?

Julie Kelly is among the many who aren't buying that spin:

Federal laws specifically cover former presidents and their families. Same for individuals under Secret Service protection.



Is there an exemption for the FBI?



What if Trump had shown up at MAL to defend his property? What if he refused to allow FBI agents into Melania's room or… pic.twitter.com/y7IbrMtE9Y — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 22, 2024

There is no "standard procedure" or precedent for an armed raid on the office of a former president:

Totally SOP: Describing suspect as former president



And the former feds pretending they know exactly how every scenario in this dangerous raid would have been handled--they don't. There is no precedent. pic.twitter.com/yl3FgTomcl — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 22, 2024

SOP: Attorney General personally authorizes every FBI raid. https://t.co/krwcgGzeWG — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 22, 2024

Mollie Hemingway and others also aren't buying the "standard operating procedure" claim from the FBI:

“It is standard policy to authorize shooting our Republican political opponent when we raid his home for no good reason after running the Russia collusion hoax and other scams.” — Biden DOJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 22, 2024

Spoke to friends still at the Bureau.



Not one thought it was wise or prudent to have authorization of deadly force during the MAL raid.



Said one: “We kill someone over documents at a US President’s house? Stupid. Unnecessary. Not normal."



Dan’s right here. https://t.co/4mi7vTgr6C — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) May 22, 2024

“standard protocol”?



This makes it worse for Biden and Garland.



Biden personally waived Trump’s claim of executive privilege.



Garland personally approved this unprecedented FBI raid.



For presidential records Trump was allowed to have under the Presidential Records Act.



While… https://t.co/uyz6JxIvjc — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 22, 2024

Deadly force against a former President and his Secret Service agents is never normal. https://t.co/xOPkpSEukI — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) May 21, 2024

If it ever IS normal the country has strayed dangerously into banana republic territory.