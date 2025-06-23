Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn’t Share His Iran Bombing...
VIP
The Word Is WOMEN: J.K. Rowling Has a New Favorite BBC Presenter and...
Tom Homan Warns of Iranian Terror Sleeper Cells Allowed into the U.S. by...
Hollaback Girl? Jasmine Crockett is Mad Trump Didn’t Shout Out to Her Before...
Viewer Discretion Is Advised: Marco Rubio SPANKS Margaret Brennan on Network Television
'Indexes Expected Above 110': Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tweets About 'Extreme Heat Watc...
That's Gotta Be Embarrassing: Papa Johns Pizza Knew More About US Action Than...
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: 'I Fully Support President Trump’s Decisive Action'
'Loved This Country Deeply': Bret Baier Comments on the Death of FedEx Founder...
Timber Moments: Loving Wife Encourages Husband’s Stick-Gathering Hobby - Check Out His Coo...
IMPOSSIBLE to Parody: NYT's Big Takeaway from Sec Def Pete Hegseth's Update Is...
Of All the Morons Claiming Trump Would Chicken Out In Iran, David Frum...
JD Vance Goes Straight PATRIOT Praising Trump/Military and Loonies, Lefties, and Antisemit...
Sorry Trump Bombed Your BESTIES! X RELENTLESSLY Drags Ben Rhodes for His 1st...

The Current Thing: Programmed Protesters Are Unfurling Yet Another Country’s Flag on America's Streets

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 AM on June 23, 2025
ImgFlip

Another protest, another flag. You’re not the only one who’s noticed that the Democrat Party's protesters are waving a different country’s flag at each new protest. Even Iranian flags are starting to show up.

Advertisement

The story unfurls here. (WATCH)

That meme captures the absurdity of it all.

The Democrat Party rolls out something new for its drones to latch onto with regularity. Posters call it the ‘current thing.’

It’s all performative nonsense.

All these protests seem far from organic, and many suspect the majority of participants are being paid. Commenters have a message for the dummies doing it for free.

Recommended

Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn’t Share His Iran Bombing Plans with Congress
Warren Squire
Advertisement

You’ll get no argument from us.

Some point out that over two million Iranians are living in America. Commenters point out why those Iranians aren’t waving the current flag of Iran in the streets.

They want their country back and its old flag restored.

Commenters say with all these ‘current thing’ protests, flag companies in China must be killing it.

We wouldn’t be surprised if a protester sewed all their flags together and made that pic a reality.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY IRAN PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn’t Share His Iran Bombing Plans with Congress
Warren Squire
Viewer Discretion Is Advised: Marco Rubio SPANKS Margaret Brennan on Network Television
Grateful Calvin
Timber Moments: Loving Wife Encourages Husband’s Stick-Gathering Hobby - Check Out His Cool Collection!
Warren Squire
That's Gotta Be Embarrassing: Papa Johns Pizza Knew More About US Action Than Democrats
Eric V.
Hollaback Girl? Jasmine Crockett is Mad Trump Didn’t Shout Out to Her Before Bombing Iran’s Nuclear Sites
Warren Squire
Tom Homan Warns of Iranian Terror Sleeper Cells Allowed into the U.S. by Joe Biden's Open Border Policies
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn’t Share His Iran Bombing Plans with Congress Warren Squire
Advertisement