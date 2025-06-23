The Current Thing: Programmed Protesters Are Unfurling Yet Another Country’s Flag on America's Streets

Another protest, another flag. You’re not the only one who’s noticed that the Democrat Party's protesters are waving a different country’s flag at each new protest. Even Iranian flags are starting to show up.

The story unfurls here. (WATCH)

So let me get this straight…



Two months ago, we had Ukrainian flags everywhere.



A month ago we had Palestinian flags everywhere.



A week ago we had Mexican flags everywhere.



Now we have Iranian flags everywhere.



What the hell is going on?????pic.twitter.com/owgA6YjIRu — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 22, 2025

That meme captures the absurdity of it all.

The Democrat Party rolls out something new for its drones to latch onto with regularity. Posters call it the ‘current thing.’

Iranian flags are the newest "current thing." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 22, 2025

It’s all performative nonsense.

All these protests seem far from organic, and many suspect the majority of participants are being paid. Commenters have a message for the dummies doing it for free.

If you are in these protest and are not being paid, you are extra dumb.



This is NOT civil rights, women’s rights, anti war…



This is foreign powers, manipulating the masses to create generalized unrest in the streets of America.



Stop falling for it. — Erin Derham (@HistoryBoutique) June 22, 2025

Hey now- this is an easier job than being a Walmart greeter for our senior citizens, and probably pays them better. Plus they were once hippies protesting Vietnam- these current protests must be quite nostalgic for them. — Lynda Prince MD (@allaroundanne) June 22, 2025

Even if getting paid, they're still extra dumb! — IllinoisRefugee27 (@IllinoisRefuge) June 23, 2025

You’ll get no argument from us.

Some point out that over two million Iranians are living in America. Commenters point out why those Iranians aren’t waving the current flag of Iran in the streets.

Yeah those are not the ones marching for Iran. They fled for their lives in 79. — taxbad (@taxesareillegal) June 23, 2025

Most escaping terrible sharia law — UN POCO LOCO (@brommyJR) June 23, 2025

They're the ones celebrating the bombing. — BHM (@BigHeadMafia) June 23, 2025

They want their country back and its old flag restored.

Commenters say with all these ‘current thing’ protests, flag companies in China must be killing it.

All I know is China's making money hand over fist on all of the flags... — Pam D (@soirchick) June 22, 2025

Came here looking for this comment. Did not get disappointed! — Deb Probert (@deberelli) June 22, 2025

Ha ha! This is great. $4 at a time. — adjust.clinic (@LloydChiro) June 22, 2025

Flag companies rn pic.twitter.com/a2QFGBfXB5 — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) June 22, 2025

We wouldn’t be surprised if a protester sewed all their flags together and made that pic a reality.