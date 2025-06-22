Viewer Discretion Is Advised: Marco Rubio SPANKS Margaret Brennan on Network Television
Hollaback Girl? Jasmine Crockett is Mad Trump Didn’t Shout Out to Her Before Bombing Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:45 PM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is mad that President Donald Trump didn’t ‘holla’ at her and the majority of Congress about his plan to strike nuclear facilities in Iran late Saturday night. She says Google proves that she and Congress had to give Trump permission to drop those bombs.

Start here. (READ)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is fuming that President Trump didn’t “holla” at her to ask for her permission to strike Iran.

"I am a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is."

"If you Google war and authority and Constitution, you're gonna see Congress.

"Gee, I wonder why Trump didn't "holla" at her before striking Iran.

She's mad that she’s not Trump’s hollaback girl. (WATCH)

Nope.

Commenters are laughing at Crockett the Clown, the loudest clown in D.C., not being on Trump’s speed dial.

Grateful Calvin
Trump knew better that Crockett couldn’t keep this sensitive information under her weave.

Posters are growing tired of Crockett’s ghetto-talk schtick.

Despite Democrat Party and legacy media claims that all of Congress was in the dark, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt states that Senator Chuck Schumer was informed before the bombings. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was called but did not answer his phone. Both men did indeed get ‘hollas’ from Trump.

