Hollaback Girl? Jasmine Crockett is Mad Trump Didn’t Shout Out to Her Before Bombing Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is mad that President Donald Trump didn’t ‘holla’ at her and the majority of Congress about his plan to strike nuclear facilities in Iran late Saturday night. She says Google proves that she and Congress had to give Trump permission to drop those bombs.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is fuming that President Trump didn’t “holla” at her to ask for her permission to strike Iran. "I am a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is." "If you Google war and authority and Constitution, you're gonna see Congress. "Gee, I wonder why Trump didn't "holla" at her before striking Iran.

She's mad that she’s not Trump’s hollaback girl. (WATCH)

Nope.

Commenters are laughing at Crockett the Clown, the loudest clown in D.C., not being on Trump’s speed dial.

Trump: "I want to catch Iran off guard to avoid a large-scale war, but maybe I should ask permission from the loudest clown in Congress first." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2025

Would have been a huge mistake to notify any Democrat. They'd run straight to the media. — DDD1924 (@DDD_1924) June 22, 2025

Crockett: Trump didn’t ask permission from Congress!



Trump: Okay, hey Congress can I have permission for an air strike on Iran’s nuclear weapon tonight at midnight?



Crockett: Hello,MSM👉 Trump is ordering an air strike tonight at midnight. Blast it all over the news! — Misty Clance ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 (@mistclance) June 22, 2025

Exactly why she was kept in the dark — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 22, 2025

Trump knew better that Crockett couldn’t keep this sensitive information under her weave.

Posters are growing tired of Crockett’s ghetto-talk schtick.

It’s sad that a 44-year-old woman talks like she’s a sophomore in HS…🤦‍♂️ — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) June 22, 2025

A sophomore? Too much credit given here, Trevor. 😉 — Robin (@RobinNunya14) June 22, 2025

The worst part about Jasmine Crockett is this whole ghetto queen shtick is just an act. She only started acting like this once she ran for congress. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) June 22, 2025

There is a video of her speaking before she was selected for congress- she speaks correctly in the video — Sandpiper_Tx 🇺🇸 (@RacingMom21) June 22, 2025

They told her it would sell better. And it did. — OldGoldminer🇺🇸 (@CurtisWheat4) June 22, 2025

Despite Democrat Party and legacy media claims that all of Congress was in the dark, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt states that Senator Chuck Schumer was informed before the bombings. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was called but did not answer his phone. Both men did indeed get ‘hollas’ from Trump.