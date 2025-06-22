Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn’t Share His Iran Bombing Plans with Congress

Senator Adam Schiff wanted the surprise attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities to be known to the entirety of Congress before the mission was carried out. Of course, that would have made the mission impossible since Schiff and others would have leaked it to the press and to Iran itself.

Here’s Schiff on CNN.

Adam Schiff is really upset that he wasn't able to leak details about Operation Midnight Hammer.



Keeping him in the dark is the smartest thing we can do.



Traitors should NEVER have access to this. Makes you wonder why Thune still has him in committees after being cesnured. pic.twitter.com/r4OJO92LpY — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 22, 2025

Schiff’s mission is to see Trump fail, and if that hurts the interests of America, so be it.

Commenters say they know the operation would have been sabotaged if Schiff knew.

Adam Schiff is a freaking traitor. He would’ve IMMEDIATELY undermined the US military.



Don’t tell this clown with anything. Ever. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 22, 2025

Adam Schiff belongs in prison. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 22, 2025

Feed him something juicy and arrest him when he leaks it. — Brynn Rogers (@Tonkabot1) June 22, 2025

He'd be texting while in a meeting if he could get it out that fast — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) June 22, 2025

Shifty Schiff would have leaked like a sieve within seconds if briefed before the strike. — Ann Koehler (@annkoehler) June 22, 2025

As one of the main instigators of the Russian Collusion hoax, Schiff can’t even be trusted with a grocery store shopping list.

Democrats crave a military disaster under Trump, and if they could cause it with leaks, even better. Posters see it.

Democrats definitely would have warned the enemy — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 22, 2025

Democrats are the enemy — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 22, 2025

Tliab, Omar, AOC, Walz, Schiff….would have warned their friends. — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) June 22, 2025

Of course, they would.

Commenters note that former President Barack Obama carried out similar military operations with nary a peep from Democrats.

Where was his Congressional approval? pic.twitter.com/MsczYi3igB — Illinois girl Desi (@d_ewinger) June 22, 2025

He was special. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 22, 2025

That was (D)ifferent. — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) June 22, 2025

I am deeply impressed by the administration's ability to execute this operation with such precision and discretion, as evidenced by the complete absence of any leaks. — Wild Bill (@WildBillUSA1776) June 22, 2025

The Trump administration owes a lot of that to not telling Schiff.