Wait. Did I Read This Right?! David French Applauds Trump's Actions In Iran...

Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn't Share His Iran Bombing Plans with Congress

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Senator Adam Schiff wanted the surprise attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities to be known to the entirety of Congress before the mission was carried out. Of course, that would have made the mission impossible since Schiff and others would have leaked it to the press and to Iran itself.

Here’s Schiff on CNN.

Schiff’s mission is to see Trump fail, and if that hurts the interests of America, so be it.

Commenters say they know the operation would have been sabotaged if Schiff knew.

As one of the main instigators of the Russian Collusion hoax, Schiff can’t even be trusted with a grocery store shopping list.

Democrats crave a military disaster under Trump, and if they could cause it with leaks, even better. Posters see it.

Of course, they would.

Commenters note that former President Barack Obama carried out similar military operations with nary a peep from Democrats.

The Trump administration owes a lot of that to not telling Schiff.

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF BARACK OBAMA CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY

