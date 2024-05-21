Blue Jays Fan Left Battered by Foul Ball Makes Best of a Bad...
'Mind Blowing': Julie Kelly Shares Docs About What FBI Was Authorized to Do During Mar-a-Lago Raid

Doug P.  |  2:30 PM on May 21, 2024
meme

More trial evidence has been unsealed in the government's classified documents case against Trump:

New files are to be released in Donald Trump's classified documents, following months of wrangling between prosecutors and defendants.

Although all eight files will be available to the public, each will be censored to hide the names of witnesses.

Prosecutor Jack Smith had insisted in several court files that witnesses should not be identified because of intimidation by Trump supporters in other cases in which the former president is involved.

"Intimidation by Trump supporters" seems like an ironic concern on the part of the government when taking into account what Julie Kelly spotted as part of the newly unsealed documents.

Take a look at this:

It sounds like the FBI and other government officials went into Mar-a-Lago like they were going on the Bin Laden raid.

But wait, it gets even worse:

Keep in mind this was a trip to Mar-a-Lago to get some papers:

We'd say this is unbelievable but unfortunately, it isn't.

It's almost as if somebody in the government was actually hoping for something bad to happen.

With all this in mind, here's the rhetorical question of the week:

And not only that but no charges were recommended for Biden because the special counsel said a jury would consider him to be a feeble old man with a bad memory. 

