'Mind Blowing': Julie Kelly Shares Docs About What FBI Was Authorized to Do During Mar-a-Lago Raid

More trial evidence has been unsealed in the government's classified documents case against Trump:

New files are to be released in Donald Trump's classified documents, following months of wrangling between prosecutors and defendants. Although all eight files will be available to the public, each will be censored to hide the names of witnesses. Prosecutor Jack Smith had insisted in several court files that witnesses should not be identified because of intimidation by Trump supporters in other cases in which the former president is involved.

"Intimidation by Trump supporters" seems like an ironic concern on the part of the government when taking into account what Julie Kelly spotted as part of the newly unsealed documents.

Take a look at this:

Tons of new unsealed filings on classified docs case--I will try to post as much as I can (there goes the workout) but this is mind-blowing.



FBI authorized the use of deadly force at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/f0lR6UifAH — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

It sounds like the FBI and other government officials went into Mar-a-Lago like they were going on the Bin Laden raid.

But wait, it gets even worse:

Oh my God



Armed FBI agents were preparing to confront Trump and even engage Secret Service if necessary.



They were going to go door to door to terrorize MAL guests and even pick the locks.



Gestapo pic.twitter.com/ViWahRIpTL — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

Keep in mind this was a trip to Mar-a-Lago to get some papers:

FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone "injured" during the raid.@JudiciaryGOP pic.twitter.com/vOwlZPUsfb — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

Here is the use of deadly force instructions attached to the FBI's operational instructions.



Head of Washington FBI field office when this was executed: Steven D'Antuono.



Recall who authorized the raid: Merrick Garland



The FBI risked the lives of Donald Trump, his family, his… pic.twitter.com/XHHLDYqWgV — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

We'd say this is unbelievable but unfortunately, it isn't.

Ah. So that was the real reason for the FBI raiding a president’s home: an excuse to use deadly force against Donald Trump. The court case was just plan B for the corrupt DOJ and FBI. https://t.co/8WMCBdSSZJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 21, 2024

It's almost as if somebody in the government was actually hoping for something bad to happen.

How on earth is this decided?



"We want papers."



"Can we use deadly force?" — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 21, 2024

With all this in mind, here's the rhetorical question of the week:

Did they do this when they raided Biden’s garage? Hunter is the one with the illegal guns. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 21, 2024

And not only that but no charges were recommended for Biden because the special counsel said a jury would consider him to be a feeble old man with a bad memory.