Roof Regulations: Gavin Newsom Gives Bill Maher Lip Service Over His Home Improvement Red Tape Nightmare

Talk show host Bill Maher confronted California Governor Gavin Newsom about all the government-imposed obstacles he has to contend with to make simple changes to his home’s roof. Newsom, like most Democrats, loves giving lip service to striking down government regulations while doing nothing to fix the problem.

MAHER: “But let’s talk about what’s important: My roof.” NEWSOM: “Your roof?”MAHER: “My roof.” NEWSOM: “Is this the solar? We’re back to the solar after the fire. It’s always about the solar after the fire.” MAHER: “After the fire, as they suggested. Two inspections I needed to have. Why? It’s my roof. If it falls on my head, that’s my problem.” NEWSOM: “That’s it?” MAHER: “No, that’s my question. Why do I need two inspections which I have to pay for? Yeah, you were here last time we talked about regulations. You said, ‘Oh, it’s a completely new day.’ That’s a quote from you. ‘Completely new day.’” NEWSOM: “He [Ezra Klein] wrote a book called Abundance, which really lays out a very condemning picture of liberal governance in this country and the fact that we are process-focused and not outcome-focused. And you’re a demonstrable example of that as it relates to what you tried to do with your damn roof for the last 15 years. And so it’s our job to… to eliminate as many of those thickets.” MAHER: “How’s that going, though?”

I enjoy how politicians talk as if they are an observer.

It’s your job clown boy. Fix it. — Salty Squid (@Tony_Zig) March 29, 2025

Yes, Newsom likes to pretend he’s above the discussion when he’s really at the heart of every bad thing that’s happening. Posters see right through him.

How is that going? How many regulations have they axed? I’m guessing none. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) March 29, 2025

They have no intentions of cutting thru the red tape. They love the red tape! They want all the red tape! — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) March 29, 2025

with the audience laughing along...



"yea why is your knee on my neck? hahaha" — Sentient (@Sentient128) March 29, 2025

Nothing screams “freedom” like needing government permission to fix your own roof. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 29, 2025

Democrats are fine with pretty words. Nothing actually has to get done. Newsome is proof. — Mark Lasky 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mark_lasky) March 29, 2025

Commenters say Newsom is gearing up for a presidential run in 2028.

Gavin Newsom has mastered the art of saying everything without actually saying anything. — Taryn Up The Matri𝕩 (@Taryn_TheMatrix) March 29, 2025

He’s the next best word salad czar — Christy White (@ChristyWhiteMS) March 29, 2025

Fluent in buzzwords — Taryn Up The Matri𝕩 (@Taryn_TheMatrix) March 29, 2025

with nonstop hand gestures — SheetzCapital (@sheetzcapital) March 29, 2025

He is so already running as the easy-going moderate for 2028 — Raven Typewriter (@skpWORLD) March 29, 2025

Newsom is trying to look and sound like a sensible moderate since his eye may be on the White House in 2028. Don’t let him and other Democrats lie to you about ending burdensome government. Bureaucracy is power. There’s no chance of Democrats letting that power go by cutting red tape and making government more responsive to voters.