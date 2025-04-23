Dem de Aragua: Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Make the State Safer for...
Eric Swalwell’s Campaign Spent $42,000 on Childcare After the Election

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 23, 2025
Twitchy Meme

This editor still considers Sen. Mazie Hirono the dumbest member of Congress, but Rep. Eric Swalwell is always hovering around the top five. He's decided his main job in Congress is to be a troll on X when he's not farting on cable news. The Washington Free Beacon did some digging and found that Swalwell's campaign —no, not his pathetic presidential campaign — spent $42,000 of campaign funds on childcare in the five months since the election.

Huh.

Chuck Ross reports:

According to campaign finance records, the Swalwell campaign spent $42,321 on "childcare" from Nov. 8, three days after the election, to March 31. The payments, which are roughly equal to the median American annual income, went to two of the Swalwell family’s longtime babysitters, and Bambini Play & Learning Center, a Washington, D.C.-area Spanish language immersion preschool where tuition is around $3,000 per month.

The Federal Election Commission permits political candidates to use campaign funds to cover the costs of childcare and babysitters, but only for expenses incurred in connection with their campaigns. But the post-election period is typically slow for most lawmakers, many of whom take vacation after the brutal months of the campaign trail or re-focus attention on legislative duties.

"If the spending is not directly related to campaign activities, then it is a personal expense—and it is illegal to use campaign funds for personal expenses," said Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, a conservative watchdog group. She noted there is little oversight on campaign spending, making it difficult to determine whether the expenditures are above-board.

Nothing will happen to him. The Free Beacon notes this isn't the first time Swalwell has been accused of using his campaign funds as his personal piggy bank, spending on "luxury hotels, swanky restaurants, and luxury car services."

As we said.

Why yes, looking at publicly available campaign finance records is "doxxing children."

Reportedly, his wife makes bank, so they should be able to afford childcare. We don't know or care how many children Swalwell has, but we know Congress has on-site daycare, which came up when Rep. Brittany Pettersen kept bringing her infant son to the floor of the House, arguing that new mothers should be eligible for proxy voting.

Swalwell should just send his kids to public school and let the teachers watch over them.

