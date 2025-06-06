Charlamagne tha God: Black Americans Should Follow KJP’s Lead and Become Independent Voter...
Alex Thompson Tries to Sell a Cognitively-Declined Joe Biden as a Good, Well-Intentioned Victim

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:34 AM on June 06, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Alex Thompson of Axios is out promoting his new book, which focuses on the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline while he was in office. During a recent interview, Thompson repeated the media-created myth that Biden is a good person whose heart is in the right place. There’s little to no proof this is true, which makes sense as this narrative was created by the media to sell Biden as a ‘moral’ alternative to President Donald Trump.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

It’s pretty hard to do because there isn’t any.

A look over his long career shows Biden to be a man who is quick to anger, who has said racist things.

Many still remember Biden calling all Trump supporters ‘garbage’ before Election Day last year.

Other posters say Biden’s behavior around children, including his own, has been extremely inappropriate.

Imagine having a grandfather who never acknowledges your existence.

Commenters say Thompson is trying to make Biden sympathetic and a victim of his own presidency.

It sure is. We've seen enough Joe Biden since 1970 to know there is nothing that proves him to be a good person with good intentions.

Tags: AXIOS DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS

