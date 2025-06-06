Alex Thompson Tries to Sell a Cognitively-Declined Joe Biden as a Good, Well-Intentioned Victim

Alex Thompson of Axios is out promoting his new book, which focuses on the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline while he was in office. During a recent interview, Thompson repeated the media-created myth that Biden is a good person whose heart is in the right place. There’s little to no proof this is true, which makes sense as this narrative was created by the media to sell Biden as a ‘moral’ alternative to President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: "Original Sin" Co-Author Alex Thompson calls Joe Biden "a good man and a well-intentioned one"🚨



Do you agree❓@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/tf7ttGsRl4 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 6, 2025

There’s literally zero evidence supporting either claim — Oh Hi Mark (@ColoradosMark) June 6, 2025

Name one thing he did in his entire political career that would show hes a good person, go! — Hans (@hansvshans) June 6, 2025

It’s pretty hard to do because there isn’t any.

A look over his long career shows Biden to be a man who is quick to anger, who has said racist things.

Biden is a horrible, angry old racist. He's been garbage his entire life. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 6, 2025

He’s human garbage — Scott K. Kiley (@o_snizzles) June 6, 2025

Hell no. He’s a narcissist. — Ann Marie (@Undercover_amw) June 6, 2025

Joe Biden has always been a mean-spirited, self-centered mediocrity. — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) June 6, 2025

Many still remember Biden calling all Trump supporters ‘garbage’ before Election Day last year.

Other posters say Biden’s behavior around children, including his own, has been extremely inappropriate.

Dear @AlexThomp Joe Biden is not in fact a good man



He showered with his then teenage daughter



He likes to sniff kids particularly girls



He was a terrible POTUS, divisive and unmoving. A man mad at those who didn’t vote for him — Scottie (@BuffaloBlueBear) June 6, 2025

He showered with his daughter and ran a crime family syndicate. No, he is not a good man — Dan Dan Fielding (@Okarun207965) June 6, 2025

A good man doesn’t ignore an innocent grandchild, who has done nothing wrong, but be born. pic.twitter.com/h0H5mwxblu — Queen of the Gulf of America and Greenland🌻 (@redandright) June 6, 2025

Imagine having a grandfather who never acknowledges your existence.

Commenters say Thompson is trying to make Biden sympathetic and a victim of his own presidency.

I will agree with anyone that Alex is not an earnest person, is fine with people being dishonest as long as they skew to his point of view and is willing to say whatever for money and prestige. — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) June 6, 2025

Advertisement

They really want to say "this bad thing happened but we're not naming names because no one involved is actually bad." — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) June 6, 2025

Biden has never been a good man and to suggest otherwise is to perpetuate another lie. — Archibald Bunker (@meathead13234) June 6, 2025

That’s a credibility killer. — Dan Treppil (@DTreppil) June 6, 2025

It sure is. We've seen enough Joe Biden since 1970 to know there is nothing that proves him to be a good person with good intentions.