Jessica Tarlov Lies About Why ICE Agents are Increasingly Wearing Masks to Hide Their Identities

Democrat Jessica Tarlov from The Five on Fox News Channel says ICE agents and other federal law enforcement members are increasingly wearing masks because they’re embarrassed by their jobs. Of course, that’s ridiculous. They’re wearing masks to hide their identities because violent radical leftists, spurred on by the Democrat Party, are doxxing and targeting them and their families.

Advertisement

Here’s Tarlov’s insanity. (WATCH)

🚨Jessica Tarlov: ICE Agents are wearing masks because of embarrassment and shame:



“They should be ashamed of what they’re doing."



That’s absurd, but the point is clear: Democrats want to dehumanize, vilify and dox these agents. pic.twitter.com/CTJLy2Qmah — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 5, 2025

No sane person agrees with Tarlov. Posters know why more and more of these agents are choosing to keep their faces covered.

I sincerely doubt they're ashamed.



But they likely have families at home and would prefer not to be firebombed. — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) June 5, 2025

I think more because of their safety (and their family). — Born free Taxed to ☠️ (@AckTeacher) June 5, 2025

And by doxxing them, open up the agents and their families to home invasion, arson, etc. Just ask Governor Shapiro what it's like. — Richard George (@Richard91892822) June 5, 2025

We already have plenty of examples of how far the radicalized foot soldiers of the Democrat Party will go if they don’t get their way.

Tarlov was just piling lie upon lie. She also claimed that President Donald Trump said he was only arresting certain illegal aliens. Posters note that Trump has always promised that all illegal aliens were fair game for arrest and deportation. (WATCH)

"They are not making good on their promise of only arresting criminals."



Trump never said he only wanted to deport the bad hombres. In the boss's own words... pic.twitter.com/TzP98iTig8 — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) June 5, 2025

Criminals first priority the rest next or as encountered — William DeBerg (@WillieTwoToes) June 5, 2025

Trump was clear when running the ALL illegals will be returned, Jessica — Steve (@retroseeker) June 5, 2025

She knows, she’s just lying for her Democrat Party.

One poster wondered if Tarlov’s ignorance and dishonesty were some sort of comedy routine.

This has to be some kind of schtick. Nobody can be this much of a vapid airhead without it being intentional.



Right? Somebody tell me this is all just a schtick and Jessica Tarlov is smarter than this.



Please. Put my concerns at ease. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 5, 2025

She’s really not that bright , considering she still thinks Joe Biden was capable of running the country — Shari (@ShariLR2008) June 5, 2025

Tarlov is a mid level useful idiot.

She relies on bumper sticker slogans, talking points and cherry picked polls. Gutfeld! proves that she is not a mental giant every time he challenges her. pic.twitter.com/SFUlE8Zsrz — Jim Schmidt (@JimmbboJim) June 5, 2025

she should wear a mask b/c of embarrassment and shame — WeThePeopleArePissed (@WTPeepsRPissed) June 5, 2025

We think she needs to wear a mask all the time. Sadly, her idiocy will always shine through.