Jessica Tarlov Lies About Why ICE Agents are Increasingly Wearing Masks to Hide Their Identities

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:20 AM on June 06, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Jessica Tarlov from The Five on Fox News Channel says ICE agents and other federal law enforcement members are increasingly wearing masks because they’re embarrassed by their jobs. Of course, that’s ridiculous. They’re wearing masks to hide their identities because violent radical leftists, spurred on by the Democrat Party, are doxxing and targeting them and their families.

Here’s Tarlov’s insanity. (WATCH)

No sane person agrees with Tarlov. Posters know why more and more of these agents are choosing to keep their faces covered.

We already have plenty of examples of how far the radicalized foot soldiers of the Democrat Party will go if they don’t get their way.

Tarlov was just piling lie upon lie. She also claimed that President Donald Trump said he was only arresting certain illegal aliens. Posters note that Trump has always promised that all illegal aliens were fair game for arrest and deportation. (WATCH)

'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker
Grateful Calvin
She knows, she’s just lying for her Democrat Party.

One poster wondered if Tarlov’s ignorance and dishonesty were some sort of comedy routine.

We think she needs to wear a mask all the time. Sadly, her idiocy will always shine through.

Advertisement