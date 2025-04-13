Suspect Arrrested for Arson at PA Governor Josh Shapiro's Residence

As Twitchy told you earlier, the residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was attacked by an alleged arsonist.

Looks like the police have someone in custody:

Advertisement

Pennsylvania police arrest suspect after governor’s mansion set on fire while Gov Josh Shapiro, family slept https://t.co/3zeA1pE40B Fox News (@FoxNews) April 13, 2025

From Fox News:

A man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to the Pennsylvania governor's mansion as Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside early Sunday morning. At a press conference Sunday evening, authorities named 38-year-old Cody Balmer as the suspect. Balmer will be charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault against an enumerated person, according to officials.

Full disclosure, this writer is from the Commonwealth and not exactly a big Shapiro fan when it comes to politics. Having said that, we would never, ever wish harm on the Governor or his family. Whoever did this is sick in the head.

I'm a Republican and from the bottom of my heart, I am glad that the Shapiro family is okay! Violence should not be a part of politics no matter what! — Tammy Edwards (@TammyEdwar4325) April 13, 2025

Exactly.

Despicable. Don't care what his motivation was but he needs to be locked away. No difference from the attempts on Donald Trump. 🙏 — Randall Haberman (@RandallHaberman) April 13, 2025

Exactly, again. Motivation is irrelevant. No politician should be subject to this kind of attack.

This is a developing story, and as always, more will come to light in the coming days. Until then, we are gratelful that Governor Shapiro and his family are safe and hope that justice will be served.