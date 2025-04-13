TDS Turns DEADLY: WI Teen Kills Parents As Part of Plot to Assassinate...
Josh Shapiro and His Family are Safe: PA State Police Confirm Fire at PA Governor's Residence was Arson

Eric V.
Eric V. | 1:45 PM on April 13, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pennsylvania State Police report Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated from the Governor's residence after someone intentionally set fire to the building while the family slept. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire extinguished the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

State Police, currently leading the investigation, have released no further information beyond confirming the fire was arson.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say they evacuated Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family from the official governor’s residence after someone set fire to the building.

No one was injured.

The fire broke out overnight on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Shapiro and his family had celebrated at the governor’s official residence in the state capital of Harrisburg. State Police said in a statement that, while the investigation was ongoing, they were “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”

Police gave no other details about the cause.

In a statement, Shapiro, viewed as a potential White House contender for the Democratic Party in 2028, said he and his family woke up at about 2 a.m. to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after the fire broke out.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was called to the residence and, while they worked to put out the fire, police evacuated Shapiro and his family from the residence safely, Shapiro said.

Shapiro, considered to be among the frontrunners to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028, has split with many Democrats because of his support of Israel. He and his family spent Saturday evening at the official Governor's residence in Harrisburg to celebrate Passover.

He thanked first responders for their actions.

The Governor's entire post:

Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe. 

@PAStatePolice is on the scene leading this investigation and will keep the public updated.

Police have not released a motive for the arson fire as of yet, but the targeting of a Jewish family on Passover has led many to believe antisemitism was at the root of the attack.

Whatever the motive, and politics aside, someone lit the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion on fire while Josh Shapiro and his family were inside sleeping. The quick response of the fire and police departments assured the safety of Shapiro and his family. Luckily, there were no injuries caused by the fire.

No matter how you feel about Shapiro's policies or religious beliefs, we should all agree that nothing is more anti-American than political violence. 

