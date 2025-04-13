Josh Shapiro and His Family are Safe: PA State Police Confirm Fire at PA Governor's Residence was Arson

Pennsylvania State Police report Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated from the Governor's residence after someone intentionally set fire to the building while the family slept. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire extinguished the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say they evacuated Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family from the official governor’s residence after someone set fire to the building.https://t.co/AmNTKm0rEv — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) April 13, 2025

State Police, currently leading the investigation, have released no further information beyond confirming the fire was arson.

Shapiro, considered to be among the frontrunners to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028, has split with many Democrats because of his support of Israel. He and his family spent Saturday evening at the official Governor's residence in Harrisburg to celebrate Passover.

He thanked first responders for their actions.

Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe. @PAStatePolice is on the scene leading this investigation and will keep the public updated.

Police have not released a motive for the arson fire as of yet, but the targeting of a Jewish family on Passover has led many to believe antisemitism was at the root of the attack.

I’m betting a good chance it was a pro-Hamass type. https://t.co/v3Hb7c6ho8 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 13, 2025

Surely a coincidence that the most prominent Jewish Democrat in the scrum for party leadership had his house set on fire during Passover. pic.twitter.com/KPI6wRcFSb — Jeff Eager (@Jeff_Eager) April 13, 2025

BREAKING: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were forced to evacuate the governor’s mansion after an arsonist set it on fire.



The violence must stop. This is the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/3tqlBCnUyN — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 13, 2025

Whatever the motive, and politics aside, someone lit the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion on fire while Josh Shapiro and his family were inside sleeping. The quick response of the fire and police departments assured the safety of Shapiro and his family. Luckily, there were no injuries caused by the fire.

No matter how you feel about Shapiro's policies or religious beliefs, we should all agree that nothing is more anti-American than political violence.