Once Again, Democrats Believe They're Above the Law
CNN Reports U.S. Allies Are 'Alarmed' by President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan
White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now...
Pete Hegseth’s ‘Fit, Not Fat’ Reserve Push Echoes My Army National Guard Dad’s...

Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on Why an Activist Judge’s Arrest Had to Be a ‘Spectacle’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:37 AM on April 26, 2025
Twitchy

Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested for the whole country, including its scores of activist judges, to see. She was led away in cuffs for allegedly assisting an illegal alien in her courtroom with evading ICE. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats expectedly leaped to her defense, trying their best to act like the world was ending because a judge might face accountability for a possible crime. Scott Jennings explained on CNN why it was necessary that she be arrested and why it had to be a ‘spectacle.’

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings lights up CNN panelist over arrest of Judge Dugan: “A message has to be sent.

”The debate raged as Fmr. Federal Prosecutor Gene Rossi was incensed over the “spectacle” of arresting a sitting judge.

JENNINGS: "Why wouldn't you want to make a spectacle of it? I mean, the fact of the matter is, there are Liberal Democrat elected officials...all over this country who have said repeatedly since Donald Trump became the president that they would like to obstruct his principles and his program when it comes to deporting illegal immigrants."

"The spectacle is important because a message has to be sent to everybody else."

“This is important is because this is one of Donald Trump's biggest criminal justice priorities. And frankly, it's one of the American people's biggest priorities to control this."

“And there are people all over towns, all over this country who have been working overtime to try to stop him from executing on this agenda. If she turns out to be one of them, a spectacle is warranted so other people will stop doing it."

Now, here’s Jennings making the case on video. (WATCH)

Years of TV talking heads and Democrats with their hair on fire 24/7 over President Donald Trump, and now they want to dial back a judge getting arrested. No.

All arrests of credibly charged activist judges or other officials will be televised and shared online. Commenters agree.

The years of leftist activists flaunting the law are over. Examples will and must be made. Judges and officials will have to weigh whether obstructing ICE is worth a year or more in a prison cell. Becoming the next 'spectacle' is just one bad decision away.

