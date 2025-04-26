'This Is a Crime'! CNN Legal Analyst Throws a Wrench In Dems' Narrative About Judge Dugan

It's time for another episode of "When You've Lost CNN..."

The arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan in Wisconsin has the Democrats who have spent a few years preaching "no one is above the law" hyperventilating after that mantra was put into practice against one of the Left's activist judges.

Senator Chuck Schumer showed how the Left's response is being done:

There are no kings in America.



Trump and Bondi can't just decide to arrest sitting judges at will and threaten judges into submission.



This is a dangerous escalation, an attack on the separation of powers, and we will fight this with everything we have. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 25, 2025

You'll notice that many of these Democrats' "Trump's reached the 'arresting judges' stage of his Hitlerishness" takes stop before bothering to explain what the judge is accused of and who she's accused of helping evade ICE:

“This guy was in court being prosecuted by a state prosecutor for domestic violence battery. He had beat up two people, a guy and a girl, beat the guy, hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly, they both had to go to the hospital.” The victims “were sitting in the courtroom with the state prosecutor, the judge learns that ICE was outside to get the guy because he had been deported in 2013, came back in our country, commits these crimes and is charged with committing these crimes. Victims are in court, the judge finds out” ICE is there to arrest him, “she goes out in the hallway, screams at the immigration officers, she's furious, visibly shaken upset, sends them off to talk to the chief judge. She comes back in the courtroom, takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers, takes them out the private exit and tells them to leave, while a state prosecutor and victims of domestic violence are sitting in the court room.”

The Democrats sure do have their "priorities."

Meanwhile, CNN's lead legal analyst delivered a buzzkill for the Left:

CNN's Elie Honig on the charges against the Wisconsin judge for helping an illegal immigrant evade arrest: "Let's strip the politics out of it — this is a crime. If they can prove what happened here, it is a crime ... That is textbook obstruction." pic.twitter.com/6XiuLpE8T4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 25, 2025

Stripping the politics out of it is the last thing the Dems want to do, because then all their left with is the facts, and they don't want to go there.

The left would rather defend illegal aliens and judges breaking laws “because Trump.” This is a crime & no one is above the law, even judges. https://t.co/AgUig0YnbP — ReadWhite&Blue Girl🇺🇸📚🇺🇸 (@ReadWhiteBlue99) April 26, 2025

When the Dems say "no one is above the law," they're talking only about Republicans -- especially Trump -- who they've repeatedly tried to put beneath the law.