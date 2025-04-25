Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien Judge Dugan Was Helping Evade ICE

By now you might have heard that Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan has been arrested and charged with helping an illegal alien escape capture by ICE agents. The spin from Democrats, who previously were preaching "no one is above the law," is basically "OMG Trump's arresting judges now LITERALLY HITLER!"

For some reason the Left doesn't seem eager to go into further detail about what happened and why.

Attorney General Pam Bondi's explanation helped spotlight the kinds of people the Democrats are going all-in to defend, and it also helps explain why they have learned nothing from the November election results:

What AG Pam Bondi detailed shows it’s getting worse for Milwaukee Judge Dugan, arrested for obstructing ICE - including that what she did was in front of witnesses:

"This guy was in court being prosecuted by a state prosecutor for domestic violence battery. He had beat up two…

Here's the full post from @LizMacDonaldFOX:

“This guy was in court being prosecuted by a state prosecutor for domestic violence battery. He had beat up two people, a guy and a girl, beat the guy, hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly, they both had to go to the hospital.” The victims “were sitting in the courtroom with the state prosecutor, the judge learns that ICE was outside to get the guy because he had been deported in 2013, came back in our country, commits these crimes and is charged with committing these crimes. Victims are in court, the judge finds out” ICE is there to arrest him, “she goes out in the hallway, screams at the immigration officers, she's furious, visibly shaken upset, sends them off to talk to the chief judge. She comes back in the courtroom, takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers, takes them out the private exit and tells them to leave, while a state prosecutor and victims of domestic violence are sitting in the court room.”

This would be the headline about this story if the legacy media and Dems cared about being honest (as if):

Democrats: Trump's a grave threat to the rule of law!

The Dems are like Roombas in search of a narrative that sticks, and nothing seems to be working. But that won't stop them from trying.

The Dems know they can count on the usual suspects in the media to not go out of their way to provide any of these extra details.