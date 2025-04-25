BREAKING: Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge ARRESTED After Helping Illegal Immigrant Avoid ICE

A few days ago, we told you about Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan. She was in the news because she helped an illegal immigrant in her court avoid ICE. The FBI began investigating her, and now Judge Dugan has been arrested by U.S. Marshals:

BREAKING: Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan has been arrested by U.S. Marshals following my exclusive report Tuesday that she hid an illegal alien criminal defendant in her courtroom's jury room to evade arrest by an ICE agent last week. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 25, 2025

The FBI began investigating Dugan last Friday after getting word of her efforts to shield the illegal, who was in her court for a domestic battery assault in which he punched a man 30 times and then assaulted a woman who tried to stop him. https://t.co/VSZIyoxDOa — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 25, 2025

So she protected a man accused of domestic battery. Because she didn't want him deported.

I can now confirm that Dugan made that hearing off the record in an attempt to hide from ICE the fact that the illegal would be in her courtroom that day. In other words, she didn't just hide him in her jury room, she altered official court records in an effort to protect him. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 25, 2025

In a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel says "We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject--an illegal alien--to evade arrest." — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 25, 2025

Judges are not immune from the law. When they break it, they should be arrested and charged.



Judge Hannah Dugan broke the law by harboring an illegal alien. She deserves to go to jail. That's not tyranny. That's law and order. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 25, 2025

No one is above the law.

When we talk about activist judges, THIS is what we’re talking about. https://t.co/ydUAWiB87y — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) April 25, 2025

