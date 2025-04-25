Stephen Miller Takes a Truth Hammer to ABC News' 'Disinformation Campaign' About Mahmoud...
BREAKING: Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge ARRESTED After Helping Illegal Immigrant Avoid ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:20 AM on April 25, 2025
Townhall Media

A few days ago, we told you about Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan. She was in the news because she helped an illegal immigrant in her court avoid ICE. The FBI began investigating her, and now Judge Dugan has been arrested by U.S. Marshals:

Here's more:

So she protected a man accused of domestic battery. Because she didn't want him deported.

Yeah, this is ... bad.

You don't alter official court records.

We need to see more of this.

No one is above the law.

Yes, it is.

