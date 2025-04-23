So Much for the Rule of Law: Milwaukee County Judge Hides Illegal Immigrant From ICE Arrest

This is absolutely maddening.

Leftist judges at all levels of the judicial system seem to think they are above the law and can overrule President Trump when it comes to illegal immigration.

This one hits home for this writer, too, as she lives in Milwaukee County:

EXCLUSIVE: Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan is under FBI investigation for allegedly helping an illegal immigrant defendant evade ICE agents who came to arrest him in her courtroom during a hearing Friday morning.



The defendant's attorney was made aware of the… pic.twitter.com/3BU94pm2sr — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 22, 2025

The entire post reads:

The defendant's attorney was made aware of the arrest and told Dugan's clerk, who then told Dugan. She allowed the defendant to hide in her jury room (which is normally off-limits to everyone except the judge and members of the jury). The ICE agents presented their warrant to Chief Judge Carl Ashley, who sent them back to Dugan's courtroom to arrest the defendant. The FBI was notified about Dugan's apparent obstruction of justice and is currently investigating.

Good. The FBI should investigate and Dugan should be charged.

The thread continues:

In an email to judges explaining the incident Friday afternoon, Chief Judge Ashley said the agents "identified themselves when they came through security. They went to the Historic Courthouse on the sixth floor. They were asked whether they had a warrant and the agent presented… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 22, 2025

This post concludes:

They were asked whether they had a warrant and the agent presented the warrant as well as their identification. 'All of the agents’ actions were consistent with our draft policies, but we’re still in the process of conferring on the draft.'

It's very clear the Left doesn't even want to let due process play out. They don't want to deport illegal immigrants. That's the truth.

Dugan disputed this in an email in response to Ashley Monday morning, saying "a warrant was not presented in the hallway on the 6th floor."



Chief Judge Ashley has not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 22, 2025

Our money says Dugan is lying.

And another Democrat judge says she won't comply, either.

In response to this incident, another Milwaukee County Judge, Marisabel Cabrera (a former Democrat member of the Wisconsin Assembly) indicated that she would not comply with ICE warrants, either, writing in an email to her colleagues on the Circuit Court:



"My understanding is… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 22, 2025

The entire post reads:

'My understanding is that the warrant presented was an ICE administrative warrant.' If the proposed protocol is to accept these warrants, I find it problematic. In effect, the protocol seems to merely facilitate ICE arrests in a manner that is quiet and least disruptive to us. On the other hand, the protocol gives the illusion to the general public that steps are being taken in the courthouse to prevent ICE overreach. 'In a time where we are seeing that ICE has made grave errors in arrests, are actively making false allegations, and blatantly violating the U.S. Constitution, I have serious concerns about publicly giving the appearance that the protocol is somehow making it safe for folks to come to court when in fact they may still be arrested by ICE and deported to a brutal detention center in El Salvador.'

Just incredible.

She should go to prison, and so should the other judge the second she violates the law.

Take her away out of her own courtroom in handcuffs.

That will send a clear message to anyone who wants to obstruct ICE and enforcement of immigration laws. — Freedom First USA (@Tomfreeusa) April 22, 2025

Yes.

You can't dislike these people enough. — Bobacheck (@Bobacheck) April 23, 2025

We cannot.

If there are no consequences for her, then she won't change. She'll do it again. — Loren Tschohl (@Moyock76) April 22, 2025

Of course she will.

Judges are supposed to be impartial … clearly she has a side she is giving preferential treatment to.



I would think all her previous cases involving illegals need to be reviewed.



Is she also guilty of Aiding and abetting and harboring a felon along with obstructing ? — Amy Nicholas (@ANicholas777) April 23, 2025

Yes, she's clearly on the side of criminal illegal aliens.

Arrest her for harboring. If they dont suffer for their actions then they will just keep doing it. Make examples. — Dublin Marley (@DublinMarley) April 22, 2025

Lots of examples.

No, it's not.

Yeah, it's a no from this writer. Deport them all.

Any judge who helps illegal aliens evade federal immigration authorities should be removed from the bench immediately. https://t.co/NVN8kQhsu5 — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) April 22, 2025

Tiffany is a member of the Wisconsin legislature, so he can -- and should -- do something about this.

Democrats have now crossed the rubicon of not only defending criminal illegal aliens with rhetoric, but actively shielding them from arrest and potentially breaking the law.



Understand where we are at. https://t.co/D7oQSHdLDa — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) April 22, 2025

We must understand where we're at. Democrats are playing Calvinball.

