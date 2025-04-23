So Much for the Rule of Law: Milwaukee County Judge Hides Illegal Immigrant From ICE Arrest

What a Difference a Day Makes! Two Headlines Posted 24 Hours Apart Show...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on April 23, 2025
ImgFlip

This is absolutely maddening.

Leftist judges at all levels of the judicial system seem to think they are above the law and can overrule President Trump when it comes to illegal immigration.

Advertisement

This one hits home for this writer, too, as she lives in Milwaukee County:

The entire post reads:

The defendant's attorney was made aware of the arrest and told Dugan's clerk, who then told Dugan. She allowed the defendant to hide in her jury room (which is normally off-limits to everyone except the judge and members of the jury).

The ICE agents presented their warrant to Chief Judge Carl Ashley, who sent them back to Dugan's courtroom to arrest the defendant.

The FBI was notified about Dugan's apparent obstruction of justice and is currently investigating.

Good. The FBI should investigate and Dugan should be charged.

The thread continues:

This post concludes:

They were asked whether they had a warrant and the agent presented the warrant as well as their identification.

'All of the agents’ actions were consistent with our draft policies, but we’re still in the process of conferring on the draft.'

Recommended

'But You Ain't Got No Legs!': Joe Biden Posts Earth Day Photo and We Have MANY Questions
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's very clear the Left doesn't even want to let due process play out. They don't want to deport illegal immigrants. That's the truth.

Our money says Dugan is lying.

And another Democrat judge says she won't comply, either.

The entire post reads:

'My understanding is that the warrant presented was an ICE administrative warrant.'

If the proposed protocol is to accept these warrants, I find it problematic. In effect, the protocol seems to merely facilitate ICE arrests in a manner that is quiet and least disruptive to us. On the other hand, the protocol gives the illusion to the general public that steps are being taken in the courthouse to prevent ICE overreach.

'In a time where we are seeing that ICE has made grave errors in arrests, are actively making false allegations, and blatantly violating the U.S. Constitution, I have serious concerns about publicly giving the appearance that the protocol is somehow making it safe for folks to come to court when in fact they may still be arrested by ICE and deported to a brutal detention center in El Salvador.'

Advertisement

Just incredible.

She should go to prison, and so should the other judge the second she violates the law.

Yes.

We cannot.

Of course she will.

Yes, she's clearly on the side of criminal illegal aliens.

Lots of examples.

No, it's not.

Advertisement

Yeah, it's a no from this writer. Deport them all.

Tiffany is a member of the Wisconsin legislature, so he can -- and should -- do something about this.

We must understand where we're at. Democrats are playing Calvinball.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

