Box Office Beatings Will Continue Until Movies Improve: AMC Posts Eye-Watering $202M Loss to Start 2025

This has gotta sting, and we wonder how long the movie industry can keep hemorrhaging cash before they change course.

AMC Theaters, one of the largest cinema chains, posted an eye-watering $202.1 million loss in the beginning of 2025:

Losses at AMC Theatres topped out at $202.1 million as the box office got off to a rough start to the 2025, a period that played host to flops like “Mickey 17,” “Snow White” and “The Alto Knights.” https://t.co/v51DpE3sn6 — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2025

More from Variety:

Losses at the world’s largest cinema operator widened to $202.1 million as the box office got off to a rough start in 2025, a period that played host to flops like “Mickey 17,” “Snow White,” and “The Alto Knights.” That was a bleaker financial picture than the one painted in the prior-year quarter when AMC’s losses hit $163.5 million. Revenues for the three-month period ending in March fell 9% to $862.5 million, compared to $951.4 million during the same three-month period in 2024. Losses per share came in at 58 cents, compared to a loss of 78 cents in the prior-year quarter. Those were in line with Wall Street projections. Analysts expected the exhibition giant to post a first-quarter loss of 59 cents a share on revenue of $837 million, according to FactSet. Shares of AMC were down modestly in after-hours trading, trading at just below $2.70 per share.

As Hollywood keeps churning out content -- not films, but content -- and catering to 'modern audiences' that don't exist, it's not surprising that theater chains are losing big money.

One of the biggest box office flops ever, Disney's live-action 'Snow White' remake, didn't help things.

Because Hollywood is dead. — " 𝕏" Twit Media Critic (@TwitMediaCritic) May 7, 2025

Dead or dying.

How to fix cinemas:

1) Slash prices by 50%

2) No advertising aside from trailers

3) Bigger screens, fewer screens

4) 6-month theatrical window

5) Better movies — Tom Löwe (@awaken_tom) May 8, 2025

All of this.

Mickey 17 was so good. — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 🇨🇦 (@LeaveHeardAlone) May 8, 2025

It was not.

Good movies are being made.

Start putting them back in f**king theaters where they belong.

Movies are not Tv.

Keep movies alive. 🖤 — Cam McHarg (@cammcharg) May 8, 2025

'Sinners' and 'Warfare' are two in theaters now that are worthy of a watch. 'Black Bag' and 'Companion' are now on streaming and solid films.

Why would anyone want to go pay 30 bucks to go watch a movie that’s going to be streaming in another month — 𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙂𝙒𝘼𝙋𝙊 👑 (@GWAPO42) May 7, 2025

And that's the problem.

This writer recently took her youngest son to see 'A Minecraft Movie' and while the movie itself was okay, the woman next to her used her phone flashlight for half the movie so she could see and eat her food (popcorn, candy, and pizza). It make the experience unpleasant.

Lets hope for a Monster Summer Box Office 🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Jagertime (@thevig_2012) May 7, 2025

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' will be a hit. Jury's still out on 'Superman' and 'The Fantastic Four.'

If only there was some explanation (pictured.) — Son of Sheev (@SonOfSheev) May 7, 2025

Yes. Pictured.

The only movie I’ve gone to see at a theater in the last 2 years was the Led Zeppelin documentary a few months ago. https://t.co/cGXB86dJms — Nathan In SoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) May 8, 2025

Many people are going infrequently. If at all.

Hollywood went woke, theaters went broke. https://t.co/txBIRwPSVG — Red Pilled America (@RedPilled_USA) May 8, 2025

Most of this is the dearth of good movies, but COVID didn't help things.

Oof, indeed.

