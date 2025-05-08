Wow, He HATES Her ... LOL: Here's Why Joe Biden Really Thinks Kamala...
VIP
Box Office Beatings Will Continue Until Movies Improve: AMC Posts Eye-Watering $202M Loss to Start 2025

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

This has gotta sting, and we wonder how long the movie industry can keep hemorrhaging cash before they change course.

AMC Theaters, one of the largest cinema chains, posted an eye-watering $202.1 million loss in the beginning of 2025:

More from Variety:

Losses at the world’s largest cinema operator widened to $202.1 million as the box office got off to a rough start in 2025, a period that played host to flops like “Mickey 17,” “Snow White,” and “The Alto Knights.” That was a bleaker financial picture than the one painted in the prior-year quarter when AMC’s losses hit $163.5 million. Revenues for the three-month period ending in March fell 9% to $862.5 million, compared to $951.4 million during the same three-month period in 2024. Losses per share came in at 58 cents, compared to a loss of 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Those were in line with Wall Street projections. Analysts expected the exhibition giant to post a first-quarter loss of 59 cents a share on revenue of $837 million, according to FactSet. Shares of AMC were down modestly in after-hours trading, trading at just below $2.70 per share.

As Hollywood keeps churning out content -- not films, but content -- and catering to 'modern audiences' that don't exist, it's not surprising that theater chains are losing big money.

One of the biggest box office flops ever, Disney's live-action 'Snow White' remake, didn't help things.

Dead or dying.

All of this.

It was not.

'Sinners' and 'Warfare' are two in theaters now that are worthy of a watch. 'Black Bag' and 'Companion' are now on streaming and solid films.

And that's the problem.

This writer recently took her youngest son to see 'A Minecraft Movie' and while the movie itself was okay, the woman next to her used her phone flashlight for half the movie so she could see and eat her food (popcorn, candy, and pizza). It make the experience unpleasant.

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' will be a hit. Jury's still out on 'Superman' and 'The Fantastic Four.'

Yes. Pictured.

Many people are going infrequently. If at all.

Most of this is the dearth of good movies, but COVID didn't help things.

Oof, indeed.

