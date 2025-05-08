Pippin Hardest Hit: The Atlantic Laments the End of Breakfast Due to Trump and Climate Change

It must be easy in some ways to be a leftist. Anytime your life experiences a slight hiccup, you never have to take responsibility for that setback. You just pick your favorite boogeyman and tell the world that it's all their fault.

Of course, the problem with externalizing everything like this is that it doesn't take long before you start to invent problems that don't even exist to blame on that mythical evil force.

If it sounds like we are describing Trump Derangement Syndrome right now, we are. And no one in the media is more afflicted with terminal TDS than everyone at The Atlantic. If they are not comparing Trump to Hitler, they're ...

... Wait, never mind. They're always comparing Trump to Hitler.

And you'll never guess what Hitler is going to destroy next.

The classic American breakfast plate hasn’t changed much in a century. Now it faces an identity crisis, writes @yeahyeahyasmin. https://t.co/4gLOZATTkO pic.twitter.com/8zBNffrX2F — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) May 7, 2025

Oh, no! Not breakfast!

Poor Peregrin Took. How will he survive this? Forget second breakfast. Under Trump, he might not even get first breakfast.

... if breakfast was once a story of American innovation and plenty, it is now something different. No food captures the changes better than eggs. Since 2023, bird flu has wiped out henhouses, leading to egg shortages that have intermittently made buying a carton eye-wateringly expensive.



Trump’s trade war is poised to make matters worse. The current 10 percent tariff on most imported goods is just a preview of what could come this summer, if the president’s wider reciprocal tariffs take effect. You can’t exactly grow coffee in Iowa; most of America’s supply is imported from Latin America, and the rest from Vietnam, which could face a 46 percent tariff. Eggs and orange juice are easy to think of as all-American products, but imports have shored up our supply. The Trump administration has turned to Turkey and South Korea to help keep eggs in stock at your grocery store, but bringing over those cartons might soon be subject to steep tariffs. Even potatoes aren’t immune. Though spuds are the most widely produced vegetable in the U.S., Americans love them so much that the country has become a net importer of them: Canada alone provided $375 million worth of potatoes in 2024.

Notice that the writer, Yasmin Tayag, doesn't talk about the President who presided over unprecedented inflation from 2021-2025. Nor do they note that it wasn't bird flu that destroyed henhouses, it was the Biden administration needlessly killing millions of chickens, as an act of spite to hamstring the incoming administration.

Nope. That doesn't matter. It's all Trump's fault.

Well, almost all of it. If the left has another favorite villain outside of the Bad Orange Man, it is the fictional 'climate crisis.'

Another factor endangering the classic breakfast is climate change ... The spread of an incurable disease and a spate of grove-destroying hurricanes have forced juice companies to rely heavily on oranges imported from Brazil and Mexico. Climate change has also messed with the supply of non-breakfast food, such as chocolate, but it has particularly hammered our morning routines. Even add-ons to the classic breakfast, such as bananas and blueberries, have been in short supply because of extreme weather.

Wow. That seems bad.

Just imagine if any of it were true.

Apparently, Trump's tariffs and climate change have not affected the mushroom supply.

Why would Americans trust a magazine that hates almost everything about America? https://t.co/fdYP86omz9 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 7, 2025

We don't.

And if we had any doubts about not trusting them, all we have to do is look at the image they chose for an 'All-American' breakfast.

Who tf was eating french fries for breakfast https://t.co/OAcqAz20Eo — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 7, 2025

No one. Absolutely no one.

Did. Did no one check to see what the AI generated as a breakfast image? https://t.co/L9AS5aOh7n — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) May 7, 2025

The AI image has a number of other problems as well. The glass has no liquid in it, let alone orange juice, just ice cubes.

And, sure, there's salt and pepper, but where is the hot sauce?

The Atlantic is a disgrace.

No coffee?

No OJ?

No toast?

and who eats french-fries for breakfast?



HASH BROWNS are what we eat, you foreign commies!



🙄 https://t.co/Co9NkxJBaK — Ohio Guy. (@thekinner) May 7, 2025

It could use some flapjacks, butter, and maple syrup as well if they want us to believe it's All-American.

I don’t believe the person that wrote this has ever had an American breakfast in their entire lives. https://t.co/pCfAW9PMuT — takashi I hate everything yamamoto (@drunkenalpaca) May 7, 2025

That's a pretty safe bet. It's The Atlantic, after all, so they only eat granola or the abomination known as 'plant-based bacon' for breakfast.

What are the chances this *isn't* the result of a foreigner once seeing "home fries" on a menu? 😂 https://t.co/nm4pDHwPPR — Big Wheels (@KeepKnurling) May 7, 2025

The chances are about 100 percent. Tanag is not an American. She's from Canada, so we're guessing her TDS is about as out of control as the rest of the country that recently voted for their own demise to spite Trump.

Where's the poutine? I can't eat my all-American brekkie without poutine on my fries.



Seriously, though. Has she ever even been to the US? https://t.co/7JOjKDDApU — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) May 7, 2025

Atlantic? As in Canada? Because fries don’t belong on that plate. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 7, 2025

At least they didn't put Canadian bacon on the plate, which would almost be as great a sin as the french fries.

Thank you for defining the American breakfast…



*SQUINTS*



…Yasmin Tayag. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) May 7, 2025

> Yasmin Tayag

> French Fries for breakfast pic.twitter.com/8JdIc8kHPC — The Refined Populist (@RefinedPopulist) May 7, 2025

What about tripe, like your articles? — Josh (@joshmeself) May 7, 2025

HA.

No one is eating that for breakfast either.

The libs are trying to cancel breakfast now https://t.co/OKvgTQMYs2 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 7, 2025

'Trying' is the key word there. Not succeeding. The post from The Atlantic was buried under a ratio of 200K views, only 16 likes, and an avalanche of replies mocking them and Tanag.

The funniest part about it is that this is the same publication that happily will shame Americans for eating bacon, eggs, or any other animal product.

But in the hierarchy of mental illness, veganism will always take a back seat to climate change and TDS.

Keep up the great work, Atlantic.

Now, if you will excuse us, there is a Grand Slam Breakfast out there calling our name.

With hash browns, not french fries.

