The Atlantic Embodies the Definition of Insanity by Publishing Same Tired Story About 'Dangerous' Trump

The media's shtick of painting Trump as an unhinged loon is really tiresome. It was tiresome years ago, and yet they keep coming back to that well.

Donald Trump’s loyalists cannot contain him. His maliciousness and incompetence have produced dangerous, even lethal, disruptions, @Peter_Wehner writes. https://t.co/GafPUS4qHr — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) April 18, 2025

Wehner writes:

Last Monday, Donald Trump, seeking to fortify public support for his massive, across-the-board tariffs, posted: 'The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!).' By Wednesday, Trump had caved. His witless, incoherent, and incompetently executed policies—his administration had imposed tariffs on an Australian territory that is home to no people but to many penguins—created a financial panic that risked devastating the American economy and triggering a global recession. Trillions of dollars of stock-market value evaporated in a matter of days. A man who has spent most of his life, and much of his presidency, gaslighting the public ran into the brick wall of reality. Misinformation, disinformation, bullying, and nasty social-media posts proved ineffective. Stock and bond markets weren’t intimidated by the threats of the aging president. Trump fought reality, and reality won.

Boy, they're sure grasping at straws here.

Being a writer for The Atlantic has got to be one of the easiest gigs in the world of "journalism." Orange man bad. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) April 18, 2025

There's zero thinking involved.

Awwwww y’all are just gonna keep trying this, aren’t you? Adorable. pic.twitter.com/lJeWL1e2l5 — Doc Remy LeBeau (@raccoonrocket_) April 18, 2025

They sure are.

Horrors, a leader who can't be contained (controlled) by his subordinates like Biden was?

That's what an actual leader is like. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) April 18, 2025

They sure do miss that demented little puppet, don't they?

The article is the usual nonsensical tripe the Atlantic is known for—but credit where it’s due: the graphic design is genius. Top notch. — Median Politics (@MedianPolitics) April 18, 2025

This writer does like the graphic.

This is the same article printed over and over again for the last 10 years. — Right Wing Vegan (@rightwingvegan2) April 18, 2025

What's the definition of insanity, again?

Why would it be the obligation of his own administration to contain him? He's the one who got elected and he's doing exactly what he promised his voters. — kcmiller (@jcmustian) April 18, 2025

That's also foreign to The Atlantic staff.

The definition of media insanity is writing the same article 10,000 times and expecting a different result. https://t.co/2mHRstuIxB — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 18, 2025

And there's a lot of media insanity.

These people simply can't accept the fact that the country already had this debate and they lost. https://t.co/ZpDlAeQsAt — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 18, 2025

They cannot accept it.

In todays edition of "Wishful Thinking"... https://t.co/RaxPeQ19s2 — Say Hey Brian (@sayheybrian) April 18, 2025

Lots of that going around these days, too.