Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE,...
The 'N' Stands for Nutrition: AK Gov. Sanders Makes Changes to State Food...
Chinese-Owned Kerr Flaunts Harvard Tee, Cheers School’s Snub of Trump’s Bid to Protect...
Detroit, West Coast Edition: Production Companies Warn L.A. Will Fall As Industry Flees...
DHS Releases Bodycam Image and Report of Suspected Human Trafficking Stop Involving Kilmar...
Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Per...
WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a...
Tom Homan SCHOOLS CNN Host Pushing Dem Talking Points About Deported Illegal
Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for...
Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego...
And BOOMITY! JD Vance DESTROYS the Left's 'Due Process' Narrative As Only HE...
OWNED! Katie Pavlich Takes Chris Van Hollen's and Kilmar Abrego Garcia BROMANCE Apart...
VIP
Maryland's Other Dem Senator Praises Van Hollen's Leadership While X Users Spotlight HER...
TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's...

The Atlantic Embodies the Definition of Insanity by Publishing Same Tired Story About 'Dangerous' Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 18, 2025
Townhall Media

The media's shtick of painting Trump as an unhinged loon is really tiresome. It was tiresome years ago, and yet they keep coming back to that well.

Advertisement

Wehner writes:

Last Monday, Donald Trump, seeking to fortify public support for his massive, across-the-board tariffs, posted: 'The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!).'

By Wednesday, Trump had caved. His witless, incoherent, and incompetently executed policies—his administration had imposed tariffs on an Australian territory that is home to no people but to many penguins—created a financial panic that risked devastating the American economy and triggering a global recession. Trillions of dollars of stock-market value evaporated in a matter of days.

A man who has spent most of his life, and much of his presidency, gaslighting the public ran into the brick wall of reality. Misinformation, disinformation, bullying, and nasty social-media posts proved ineffective. Stock and bond markets weren’t intimidated by the threats of the aging president.

Trump fought reality, and reality won.

Boy, they're sure grasping at straws here.

Recommended

WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There's zero thinking involved.

They sure are.

They sure do miss that demented little puppet, don't they?

This writer does like the graphic.

What's the definition of insanity, again?

Advertisement

That's also foreign to The Atlantic staff.

And there's a lot of media insanity.

They cannot accept it.

Lots of that going around these days, too.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: DONALD TRUMP THE ATLANTIC PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)
Amy Curtis
The 'N' Stands for Nutrition: AK Gov. Sanders Makes Changes to State Food Stamp Program (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Persona
justmindy
Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE, They Did
Grateful Calvin
DHS Releases Bodycam Image and Report of Suspected Human Trafficking Stop Involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia
justmindy
Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for Renaming DEI Program Is PERFECT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt) Amy Curtis
Advertisement