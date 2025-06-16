'Incredible': CNN Spotted Pivoting From Illegals 'Have No Criminal Record' to the New Talking Point

As we told you earlier, when it comes to helping the Left push their approved talking points, they have no better friends in the media than CNN and MSNBC. Here's just one example. Or, actually, more than 200 of them:

🚨NEW — CNN & MSNBC called anti-ICE riots "largely or mostly peaceful" as many as 211 times! pic.twitter.com/zkehg197zr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2025

CNN has been spotted doing some extra goal post shifting on behalf of the Democrats with this framing of the "immigrants" (that means "illegal aliens") that ICE is picking up:

“Serious criminal convictions”



The goalposts have now been moved from “they have no criminal record!” to “well, they’ve haven’t murdered anyone yet, have they!?”



Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/6DXNghzQxt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 16, 2025

That's the "fiery but mostly peaceful" way to frame this issue.

The Department of Homeland Security called "FAKE NEWS" on that CNN story:

FAKE NEWS. Secretary Noem has unleashed @ICEgov to target the worst of the worst—including gang members, murderers, and rapists.



In President Trump’s first 100 days, 75% of ICE arrests were criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges. pic.twitter.com/spt84Tm8dk — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 16, 2025

The Dems and media like to pretend that most of the people ICE picks up haven't broken any laws. Well, except one.

I prefer this statistic...



"100% of all border burglars are lawbreakers" — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) June 16, 2025

There's a reason the word "illegal" is in the term "illegal immigration."

illegal Alien + any convictions = deport

That should be the standard. — Kirk Reagan, Starship Captain (@CylonPundit) June 16, 2025

Trump promised to enforce U.S. immigration laws and he's delivering on that.