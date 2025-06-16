Sean Penn's Dictator Dinner Club: Outraged at Bill Maher's Trump Meet-Up, But Cool...
'Incredible': CNN Spotted Pivoting From Illegals 'Have No Criminal Record' to the New Talking Point

Doug P. | 1:49 PM on June 16, 2025
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, when it comes to helping the Left push their approved talking points, they have no better friends in the media than CNN and MSNBC. Here's just one example. Or, actually, more than 200 of them:

CNN has been spotted doing some extra goal post shifting on behalf of the Democrats with this framing of the "immigrants" (that means "illegal aliens") that ICE is picking up: 

That's the "fiery but mostly peaceful" way to frame this issue. 

The Department of Homeland Security called "FAKE NEWS" on that CNN story:

The Dems and media like to pretend that most of the people ICE picks up haven't broken any laws. Well, except one. 

There's a reason the word "illegal" is in the term "illegal immigration." 

Trump promised to enforce U.S. immigration laws and he's delivering on that. 

