Does She REALLY Want to Hurt Him? JK Rowling ZAPS Boy George In...
'-I- DECIDE:' President Trump Drops the MIC on America-First Critics Shaming Him for...
Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post...
VIP
CNN and MSNBC Got the Left's Memo on What to Call Anti-ICE Riots...
In Our VEINS! Global March to Gaza Antifa Dingus that Egypt Turned Away...
Dem Senator Blames Trump for MN Shootings With ZERO Pushback From CNN Host
Pudgy, Weepy, Papa John's Delivery Guy and Alleged MN Shooter Roomie's Claims Just...
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! FINAL HOURS
Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being...
Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Spins Like a Top When Shown Public Approval on...
Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy...
Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Meowist Revolution: Cat Ladies Cosplay as Cat-Ladies to End M’ICE in ‘No Kings’...

Iranian State-Run News Station's Broadcast Day Came to a Quick (and EXPLOSIVE) End

Doug P. | 1:02 PM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Israel's airstrikes inside of Iran escalated quickly for one state-run broadcaster.

A woman was on the air delivering the, er... "news"... when this happened. Watch:

Advertisement

The strike reportedly took place in Tehran and quickly ended the broadcast day.

Cue the test pattern!

"Technical difficulties" indeed!

Senator Chris Murphy and some others in Congress will be quite upset by that video. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Does She REALLY Want to Hurt Him? JK Rowling ZAPS Boy George In Back-and-Forth After He Calls Her a Bully
Sam J.
Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post and X Has DAMNING Questions
Sam J.
'-I- DECIDE:' President Trump Drops the MIC on America-First Critics Shaming Him for Supporting Israel
Sam J.
In Our VEINS! Global March to Gaza Antifa Dingus that Egypt Turned Away WEEPS on X and We Are HERE for It
Sam J.
Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being Smeared As Politically Violent
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement