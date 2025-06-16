Iranian State-Run News Station's Broadcast Day Came to a Quick (and EXPLOSIVE) End

Israel's airstrikes inside of Iran escalated quickly for one state-run broadcaster.

A woman was on the air delivering the, er... "news"... when this happened. Watch:

Probably the most insane video you'll see today.



An Iranian news station got nailed while live on air. pic.twitter.com/XJiUWKdCj0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2025

The strike reportedly took place in Tehran and quickly ended the broadcast day.

Footage showing strikes moments ago by the Israeli Air Force on the studios and offices of the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/V5sBiyEM6p — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 16, 2025

Cue the test pattern!

Israel: “We interrupt your regularly scheduled program” — DS Yankees Fan (@DSYankeeFan) June 16, 2025

"Technical difficulties" indeed!

Oh no they almost got News 7 Tehran's sexy weather girl https://t.co/Hwd0Dqs7LF — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 16, 2025

Senator Chris Murphy and some others in Congress will be quite upset by that video.