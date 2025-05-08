Wow, He HATES Her ... LOL: Here's Why Joe Biden Really Thinks Kamala...
Father of Madison, WI Christian School Shooter ARRESTED on Charges Related to December Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Back in December, two people were killed and six others injured at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.

That shooter was identified as Natalie (Samantha) Rupnow, a teenager who attended the school. The Madison police chief refused to address questions about her age or gender during press conferences immediately following the shooting. 

Later reports indicated Rupnow took the weapons used in the shooting from her father's gun collection and that all weapons were legally purchased.

Now police have arrested that father, Jeffrey Rupnow:

The thread continues:

And you'll be not shocked to learn Natalie Rupnow was transitioning.

Surprise, surprise. Another trans school shooter.

But the story doesn't stop there. Before her death, the younger Rupnow was apparently talking to a 22-year-old man in Florida who was planning a mass shooting of his own:

More from People:

Florida authorities believe they may have just prevented a mass shooting after arresting a Palm Beach man who allegedly posted online about the attack he wanted to carry out — all while maintaining a massive stockpile of weapons.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested Damien Allen on April 29 after a monthlong investigation of Allen’s activity on social media, where he would allegedly post threats to commit multiple mass shootings, according to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE. 


Rupnow, who was 15 at the time, conducted a mass shooting on Dec. 17, 2024, shooting and killing a teacher and student and wounding six others at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin before turning the gun on herself.

Just incredible. And scary.

The same should happen to the parents teen shooters in cities like Chicago.

People will parent when they realize they could end up in legal hot water.

No, not surprising at all.

There's law in Wisconsin that makes such prosecution possible.

Here's more:

'There is straight-up felony liability,' said Milwaukee-based attorney Craig Mastantuono of Mastantuono Coffee & Thomas. 'There's a law anticipated for when a parent or adult provides a child with a gun, and that results in a tragic outcome. This is the statute enacted for that.'

Wisconsin statute 948.60, for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, says 'any person who intentionally sells, loans or gives a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 years of age is guilty of a Class I felony.' If the shooting results in death, the penalty is a class H felony.

We'll keep you updated as this case works its way through the legal system.

