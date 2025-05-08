Father of Madison, WI Christian School Shooter ARRESTED on Charges Related to December Shooting

Back in December, two people were killed and six others injured at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.

That shooter was identified as Natalie (Samantha) Rupnow, a teenager who attended the school. The Madison police chief refused to address questions about her age or gender during press conferences immediately following the shooting.

Later reports indicated Rupnow took the weapons used in the shooting from her father's gun collection and that all weapons were legally purchased.

Now police have arrested that father, Jeffrey Rupnow:

EXCLUSIVE: Madison Police have arrested the father of the student who killed two people and injured six others at Abundant Life Christian School before killing herself in December. Charges are expected to be announced later today. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 8, 2025

The thread continues:

Jeffrey Rupnow will face two weapons-related charges and one additional charge in connection to his daughter's access to the gun she used in the shooting rampage. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 8, 2025

And you'll be not shocked to learn Natalie Rupnow was transitioning.

I can also now confirm that the shooter, 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow was transitioning and had left her previous school because of bullying over this. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 8, 2025

Surprise, surprise. Another trans school shooter.

But the story doesn't stop there. Before her death, the younger Rupnow was apparently talking to a 22-year-old man in Florida who was planning a mass shooting of his own:

Last week, authorities in Florida arrested a 22-year-old man who had been talking online to Rupnow and was allegedly planning a mass shooting of his own. https://t.co/siVhqp2cLw — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 8, 2025

More from People:

Florida authorities believe they may have just prevented a mass shooting after arresting a Palm Beach man who allegedly posted online about the attack he wanted to carry out — all while maintaining a massive stockpile of weapons. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested Damien Allen on April 29 after a monthlong investigation of Allen’s activity on social media, where he would allegedly post threats to commit multiple mass shootings, according to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE. Authorities say that Allen was also chatting with Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow about his plans over TikTok, per the arrest report.

Rupnow, who was 15 at the time, conducted a mass shooting on Dec. 17, 2024, shooting and killing a teacher and student and wounding six others at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin before turning the gun on herself.

Just incredible. And scary.

Same thing happened in Oxford, MI. Charge the parents when necessary. Examples need to be made. — Scoot🛴 (@LionTruther) May 8, 2025

The same should happen to the parents teen shooters in cities like Chicago.

People will parent when they realize they could end up in legal hot water.

Not super surprising given recent trend of holding parents accountable. @john_diedrich explored the legal pathway here: https://t.co/O9RRaGjj3T https://t.co/MEqBHxFRF1 — Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) May 8, 2025

No, not surprising at all.

I’m very wary about these types of arrests. Yes, there’s legitimate bases for parental liability in civil and criminal law. But extending such criminal liability can also be a tool of political warfare. — Pat Webb (@CommissionerPW) May 8, 2025

There's law in Wisconsin that makes such prosecution possible.

Here's more:

'There is straight-up felony liability,' said Milwaukee-based attorney Craig Mastantuono of Mastantuono Coffee & Thomas. 'There's a law anticipated for when a parent or adult provides a child with a gun, and that results in a tragic outcome. This is the statute enacted for that.' Wisconsin statute 948.60, for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, says 'any person who intentionally sells, loans or gives a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 years of age is guilty of a Class I felony.' If the shooting results in death, the penalty is a class H felony.

We'll keep you updated as this case works its way through the legal system.

