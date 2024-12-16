Madison Police Say Shooter Was a Teenager Who Attended the School; Three Dead

As Twitchy reported earlier, there was a school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday morning. We now know from the Madison police chief that three have been killed, including the shooter, who was a teenager who attended the school. Also killed were another teenage student and a teacher.

Police are not giving out any details about the shooter:

🚨 NEW: Madison Police Chief REFUSES to adress questions about the age or "gender" of the shooter: “We’re not releasing the age or gender of the student or any other identifying remarks about the student.” pic.twitter.com/haf2x2kTMK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 16, 2024

Will this be another scenario like the Covenant Christian School shooting in Nashville where police had to eventually leak portions of the shooter's manifesto for us to understand the motive?

It’s quite amazing which cases have instant information on the perps available and which ones they keep hidden — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2024

We do know that the shooter was a student at the school … that's something. And it is still early in the investigation.

Those students will be on TikTok before dinner spilling all of the tea. We’ll get more info from them than the police — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) December 16, 2024

True. As Elon Musk said, "You are the media now," and though it might prove wrong, people are already posting photos of the suspected shooter along with a name. If those reports are correct, the shooter is a female.

Must be scrubbing social media first. — Sherri in Texas (@SherriTexas) December 16, 2024

We're even seeing links to a Google document that is supposedly the shooter's manifesto.

No need to guess here. Teen shooter at a Christian School. I'll withhold judgement until the facts are clear but there is a clear precedent here. — PatriotSons (Thomas) (@Patriot_Sons) December 16, 2024

I mean, does it matter? They’ll release details, just wait. — ᗯᗩKᑌᗯᗩKᑌ (@WaKuWaKu_Sol) December 16, 2024

We agree to a point. But just what details will they release and which will they withhold?

The police can't release that information if the shooter was a minor. — Something Something (@pat_mag) December 16, 2024

They always withhold info when the shooter is a kid.. we'll find out but it's a process — Jae_The_Jeweler (@JaeTheJeweler) December 16, 2024

We're going to wait before speculating any further, but there is a lot of speculation that the "gender" of the shooter may be in question. After the Nashville shooting at a Christian school, it's hard not to wonder if this isn't a copycat situation.

