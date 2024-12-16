Despicable: Damning Thread Shows How Consulting Firm McKinsey Fueled Opioid Crisis, Worked...
Madison Police Say Shooter Was a Teenager Who Attended the School; Three Dead

Brett T.  |  4:35 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

As Twitchy reported earlier, there was a school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday morning. We now know from the Madison police chief that three have been killed, including the shooter, who was a teenager who attended the school. Also killed were another teenage student and a teacher.

Police are not giving out any details about the shooter:

Will this be another scenario like the Covenant Christian School shooting in Nashville where police had to eventually leak portions of the shooter's manifesto for us to understand the motive?

We do know that the shooter was a student at the school … that's something. And it is still early in the investigation.

True. As Elon Musk said, "You are the media now," and though it might prove wrong, people are already posting photos of the suspected shooter along with a name. If those reports are correct, the shooter is a female.

We're even seeing links to a Google document that is supposedly the shooter's manifesto.

We agree to a point. But just what details will they release and which will they withhold?

We're going to wait before speculating any further, but there is a lot of speculation that the "gender" of the shooter may be in question. After the Nashville shooting at a Christian school, it's hard not to wonder if this isn't a copycat situation.

***

Tags: GENDER SCHOOL SHOOTING STUDENT WISCONSIN

