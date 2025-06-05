‘Immigrants’ Spell Out SOS to Protest ‘Deplorable Conditions’

We have some idea where the original poster is coming from when he calls these "immigrants" and not "illegal aliens." He caught a screenshot from Spanish-language television showing detainees at the Krome Detention Center in Florida "protesting being held in deplorable conditions" by spelling out (poorly) SOS, which could be seen by a news chopper that just happened to be flying over at that moment.
Immigrants detained at the Krome Detention Center in Florida are protesting being held in deplorable conditions by making a giant SOS sign that can be seen from above. pic.twitter.com/f2H6VJcD1o— Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) June 5, 2025
That's terrible.— RBe (@RBPundit) June 5, 2025
We should speed their flights back to their home countries. https://t.co/mQyat2nvHw
Good news: help is on the way.— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 5, 2025
Bad news: it’s a one-way plane ticket. https://t.co/hSB8R2A37x
Good.— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 5, 2025
Now send them back. All of them. https://t.co/3B7apd5XyE
Get them out of those deplorable conditions and back to their home countries.
"deplorable conditions" meaning a detention center for illegal immigrants— Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 5, 2025
Sign the paper work 📑 and they can self deport.— Stevenson (@BannedbyBiden) June 5, 2025
Or they can use the handy CBP Home app to schedule their flight.
Wait...— That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) June 5, 2025
You mean criminals object to being put in prison?
Get outta town!
What will they think of next?
They’re welcome to go back home any time they want to.— Paul (@pjb438) June 5, 2025
If fact the government will be happy to fly them home free of charge
June 5, 2025
We should spell that out and have an aerial picture taken.
I am making a sign that says FAFO— Lawrence Mehringer (@Me94491Lawrence) June 5, 2025
Ok, I guess don't enter the country illegally next time then.— Teddy Redbones (@Bubble1Mc) June 5, 2025
Define deplorable conditions compared to their home country? What conditions should an illegal, rapist gangbangers get? Club Med?— JRock (@jrocks199232) June 5, 2025
The choreography for this play SUCKS!— It Was a Dark Stormy Knight (@detective27) June 5, 2025
We're not impressed by their effort. What are most of them in detention for? Just for being here illegally? Or for having other crimes stacked up on that?
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member