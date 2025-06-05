‘Immigrants’ Spell Out SOS to Protest ‘Deplorable Conditions’

We have some idea where the original poster is coming from when he calls these "immigrants" and not "illegal aliens." He caught a screenshot from Spanish-language television showing detainees at the Krome Detention Center in Florida "protesting being held in deplorable conditions" by spelling out (poorly) SOS, which could be seen by a news chopper that just happened to be flying over at that moment.

Advertisement

Immigrants detained at the Krome Detention Center in Florida are protesting being held in deplorable conditions by making a giant SOS sign that can be seen from above. pic.twitter.com/f2H6VJcD1o — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) June 5, 2025

That's terrible.



We should speed their flights back to their home countries. https://t.co/mQyat2nvHw — RBe (@RBPundit) June 5, 2025

Good news: help is on the way.

Bad news: it’s a one-way plane ticket. https://t.co/hSB8R2A37x — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 5, 2025

Good.



Now send them back. All of them. https://t.co/3B7apd5XyE — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 5, 2025

Get them out of those deplorable conditions and back to their home countries.

"deplorable conditions" meaning a detention center for illegal immigrants — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 5, 2025

Sign the paper work 📑 and they can self deport. — Stevenson (@BannedbyBiden) June 5, 2025

Or they can use the handy CBP Home app to schedule their flight.

Wait...



You mean criminals object to being put in prison?



Get outta town!



What will they think of next? — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) June 5, 2025

They’re welcome to go back home any time they want to.



If fact the government will be happy to fly them home free of charge — Paul (@pjb438) June 5, 2025

We should spell that out and have an aerial picture taken.

I am making a sign that says FAFO — Lawrence Mehringer (@Me94491Lawrence) June 5, 2025

Ok, I guess don't enter the country illegally next time then. — Teddy Redbones (@Bubble1Mc) June 5, 2025

Define deplorable conditions compared to their home country? What conditions should an illegal, rapist gangbangers get? Club Med? — JRock (@jrocks199232) June 5, 2025

The choreography for this play SUCKS! — It Was a Dark Stormy Knight (@detective27) June 5, 2025

We're not impressed by their effort. What are most of them in detention for? Just for being here illegally? Or for having other crimes stacked up on that?

***