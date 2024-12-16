VIP
BREAKING: At Least Five People Shot at Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:10 PM on December 16, 2024
Andy Manis

This is horrifying news out of Madison, Wisconsin. As with all breaking news situations, things are fluid and the 24-hour rule applies. But we will bring you the best information we have.

At least five people were shot at Abundant Life Christian School in the state capital:

Reports are the shooter is 'neutralized.'

More from The New York Post:

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Monday morning at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, according to reports.

The shooting broke out just before 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 Christian school in the state’s capital, and multiple injuries were reported, according to Channel 3000.

Roads around the school are currently closed off as Madison police investigate.

Reports are flooding X:

Up to 12 people may have been injured.

This is on the east side of Madison.

Here's a statement from police:

We'll keep you updated.

