BREAKING: At Least Five People Shot at Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin

This is horrifying news out of Madison, Wisconsin. As with all breaking news situations, things are fluid and the 24-hour rule applies. But we will bring you the best information we have.

Advertisement

At least five people were shot at Abundant Life Christian School in the state capital:

BREAKING: At least 5 people shot at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin - local media pic.twitter.com/lgPnWWQnxP — BNO News (@BNONews) December 16, 2024

Reports are the shooter is 'neutralized.'

Multiple people injured in shooting at private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin: reports https://t.co/7XzXPvD4Jy pic.twitter.com/crTw8LCjvo — New York Post (@nypost) December 16, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Monday morning at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, according to reports. The shooting broke out just before 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 Christian school in the state’s capital, and multiple injuries were reported, according to Channel 3000. Roads around the school are currently closed off as Madison police investigate.

Reports are flooding X:

❗️🇺🇸 - #BREAKING: SCHOOL SHOOTING IN MADISON, WISCONSIN - MULTIPLE INJURIES REPORTED



Madison Police have confirmed an active shooting incident at Abundant Life Christian School on the city's east side, resulting in multiple injuries. The area around 4901 E. Buckeye Road is… pic.twitter.com/4CAQ9sSBOg — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 16, 2024

Up to 12 people may have been injured.

🚨🇺🇸SHOOTING AT ABUNDANT LIFE SCHOOL IN MADISON, WI: MULTIPLE VICTIMS



Authorities are responding to a reported shooting at Abundant Life School on Buckeye Road in Madison, Wisconsin.pic.twitter.com/3fFhEapA09 https://t.co/Z6ItHLt7lc — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 16, 2024

This is on the east side of Madison.

Massive law enforcement presence on Buckeye Road in Madison, Wi in response to a shooting incident at Abundant Life Christian School. This is as close as we were allowed to get before being directed to a press staging area. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/mc5dtZZzju — Madison365 (@madison_365) December 16, 2024

Here's a statement from police:

Police statement on mass shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, WI pic.twitter.com/p3e2SH4otM — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 16, 2024

We'll keep you updated.