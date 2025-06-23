The Internet Is Forever: LA County Sheriffs Delete, Edit, and Delete 'Iranian Victims'...
She Gets a 10 For the Dismount: Simone Biles Deletes Her X Account

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on June 23, 2025


The only person who might be having a worse 'pride' month than former Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is the Ayatollah Khamenei. 

To refresh everyone's memory, Biles brought an entire world of hurt upon herself early in June when she attacked Riley Gaines for protesting a man winning another women's sports event in Minnesota. Specifically, Biles was upset at this post, where Gaines rightfully called out the fraudulent 'champion' softball team. 

Biles tried to shame Gaines for calling a boy a boy, and even said that Gaines looked like a man. (Apparently, Biles does not own an irony detector.)

After that blew up in her face, X roasted Biles a second time after discovering that she, too, opposed men in women's sports before it became profitable for her to take the woke position on the matter. 

A few days later, Biles issued a weak non-apology that included mystifying terms like 'competitive equity,' while not actually containing the words 'I'm sorry.' Of course, that only enraged the gender cult activists, who began harassing her on X and TikTok

Last night, this familiar Greek tragedy came to its predictable end, as we found out that Biles hadn't just deleted her previous posts on X, she had nuked her entire account. 

It always ends this way. 

For her part, Gaines took no pleasure in the outcome, though she understood exactly why it ended as it did. 

Sad, but entirely self-inflicted. 

Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make woke. 

Eep. 

LOL. 

Ouch. Tough, but fair. 

Most people on the right thought her non-apology was lame, but everyone was ready to move on and just not pay attention to Biles anymore. 

But when you have bent the knee to the woke mob as Biles did with her initial attacks against Gaines, you are not allowed to backtrack or diverge from that, or they will come after you like a horde of rabid hyenas. 

Life comes at you pretty fast. 

At least there wasn't a gold medal and her Olympic teammates on the line this time. 

Was that too mean? That seems pretty mean. 

Oh, well. 

Biles could easily come back to X and own up to her hypocrisy. Conservatives would likely forgive her (after a while), but the trans activists never would if she did that. 

The more likely outcome is that she will try to play the victim on another platform.

But as we noted above, Simone Biles can at least take solace in the fact that she's not having the worst week of anyone on X: 

HAAAA. 

And fin!

