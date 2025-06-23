She Gets a 10 For the Dismount: Simone Biles Deletes Her X Account





The only person who might be having a worse 'pride' month than former Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is the Ayatollah Khamenei.

To refresh everyone's memory, Biles brought an entire world of hurt upon herself early in June when she attacked Riley Gaines for protesting a man winning another women's sports event in Minnesota. Specifically, Biles was upset at this post, where Gaines rightfully called out the fraudulent 'champion' softball team.

Comments off lol



To be expected when your star player is a boy https://t.co/2qY2onUhNW — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025

Biles tried to shame Gaines for calling a boy a boy, and even said that Gaines looked like a man. (Apparently, Biles does not own an irony detector.)

After that blew up in her face, X roasted Biles a second time after discovering that she, too, opposed men in women's sports before it became profitable for her to take the woke position on the matter.

A few days later, Biles issued a weak non-apology that included mystifying terms like 'competitive equity,' while not actually containing the words 'I'm sorry.' Of course, that only enraged the gender cult activists, who began harassing her on X and TikTok.

Last night, this familiar Greek tragedy came to its predictable end, as we found out that Biles hadn't just deleted her previous posts on X, she had nuked her entire account.

BREAKING: Simone Biles just nuked her X account pic.twitter.com/RDvFLOSPSE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

It always ends this way.

For her part, Gaines took no pleasure in the outcome, though she understood exactly why it ended as it did.

- has an incredibly unpopular and morally indefensible take

- gets rightfully ridiculed for it

- issues a groveling public apology after unrelenting backlash

- deletes account to pretend it never happened



Sad to see such a phenom go down like this https://t.co/AiYir3kRG5 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 23, 2025

Sad, but entirely self-inflicted.

How far she fell. She brought upon herself. https://t.co/WSpuxbqeL3 — Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) June 23, 2025

Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make woke.

The Lil Engine that could not. https://t.co/JdlKmdXhI0 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 23, 2025

Eep.

She should have given her account to a man. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) June 23, 2025

LOL.

Ouch. Tough, but fair.

When you step outside your bubble and find not everyone agrees with you. She thought the right were the hateful ones until she apologized to Riley and found out what the left is really like. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 23, 2025

Most people on the right thought her non-apology was lame, but everyone was ready to move on and just not pay attention to Biles anymore.

But when you have bent the knee to the woke mob as Biles did with her initial attacks against Gaines, you are not allowed to backtrack or diverge from that, or they will come after you like a horde of rabid hyenas.

Life comes at you pretty fast.

Quitting is one thing we know she’s good at so this is no surprise — Jay (@OneFineJay) June 23, 2025

Simone Biles unexpectedly quit?

Who could have seen this coming? 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) June 23, 2025

At least there wasn't a gold medal and her Olympic teammates on the line this time.

Was that too mean? That seems pretty mean.

Oh, well.

As a legendary female athlete, she should have stood up for women. A shame really https://t.co/TtKpdILFSA — A Roman Wrestler (@romanwrestlerr) June 23, 2025

Biles could easily come back to X and own up to her hypocrisy. Conservatives would likely forgive her (after a while), but the trans activists never would if she did that.

The more likely outcome is that she will try to play the victim on another platform.

But as we noted above, Simone Biles can at least take solace in the fact that she's not having the worst week of anyone on X:

We know Iran didn't nuke it 😎 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 23, 2025

HAAAA.

And fin!