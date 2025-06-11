Oops, She Did It Again: Simone Biles' Weak Mea Culpa to Riley Gaines Sparks Leftist Fury

Last week, Simone Biles made some wildly inappropriate statements aimed at Riley Gaines' activism on behalf of female athletes. Yesterday, she made a bit of a half-hearted apology because she was taking massive heat for turning her back on women. It doesn't appear that apology has helped her cause. Now, the crazy Leftists are mad at her and she still has not effectively made amends for things she said to Riley.

I said earlier that I thought Simone Biles should be given some grace after apologizing to Riley Gaines. I said that she was going to get a lot of guff from the activists.



Thread.



First here was the apology. pic.twitter.com/u5AxehlrkO — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 11, 2025

Simone is learning a very hard lesson. You will never be crazy enough for the Left. It serves no purpose to try and align with them. It will never be enough.

They are not taking it well. 2/ pic.twitter.com/tfEylvIQz0 — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 11, 2025

Mentally ill people are not logical. Who knew?

Riley accepted her apology. Graciously.



Hopefully, Simone is on her way to peaking. We all have to start somewhere. It’s hard for anyone to face all of that. I’d rather she learns there is no way to be “in the middle”. Sports are either fair to girls or not. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 11, 2025

These are not good people.

The reaction to @Simone_Biles apology is proof that if you’re going to take sides, at least have the courage to stand by your convictions because otherwise you’re only going to be hated on by the side you originally supported.

No one likes disloyalty https://t.co/TvwinT8MEg — British Values (@B_bex_a) June 11, 2025

Problem is that there is 0.00% chance she wrote her apology. How sincere can something written by your PR be? — Scottov (@CrowMo99) June 11, 2025

She clearly put out the statement because the public was not on her side. She read public opinion really poorly and her team is just trying to save a shred of her dignity.

It’s hard to give grace to anyone, especially an Olympic athlete that supports erasing women. — Kate 🇺🇸🐊 (@KateW1970) June 11, 2025

Biles is a woman with immense privilege to help young athletes behind her. She let them down.

You know who she got a lot of guff from? Black women. On TT alone, I’ve seen MANY videos of black women dressing her down and their comments are FULL of people who agree. That’s why she fake-apologized. She thought she’d get support when she attacked and it backfired in her face. — Hepzibah_Splurge (@hepsplurge) June 11, 2025

I guess it's kind of an apology, but she's clearly still very confused. There's nothing complicated about the issue. Men aren't women. That's it. Not complicated at all.



Inclusivity is code for "let men compete in women's sports". We need exactly zero "Inclusivity". — Dale 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@DaleNoNumbers) June 11, 2025

Precisely. There is no room for debate on this topic. Only women should play women's sports. Men pretending they are women do not fit this category.