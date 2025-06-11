Oops, She Did It Again: Simone Biles' Weak Mea Culpa to Riley Gaines Sparks Leftist Fury

Chuck Todd's Sad the Trump Admin Only Wants to Create Division Instead of...
justmindy
justmindy | 12:25 PM on June 11, 2025
Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

Last week, Simone Biles made some wildly inappropriate statements aimed at Riley Gaines' activism on behalf of female athletes. Yesterday, she made a bit of a half-hearted apology because she was taking massive heat for turning her back on women. It doesn't appear that apology has helped her cause. Now, the crazy Leftists are mad at her and she still has not effectively made amends for things she said to Riley. 

Simone is learning a very hard lesson. You will never be crazy enough for the Left. It serves no purpose to try and align with them. It will never be enough. 

Mentally ill people are not logical. Who knew?

These are not good people. 

She clearly put out the statement because the public was not on her side. She read public opinion really poorly and her team is just trying to save a shred of her dignity. 

Biles is a woman with immense privilege to help young athletes behind her. She let them down.

Precisely. There is no room for debate on this topic. Only women should play women's sports. Men pretending they are women do not fit this category. 

