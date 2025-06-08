Cry on the Hogg: DNC Chair Ken Martin Says ‘I Don’t Know If...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'California’s State and Local Officials Have a Choice'
That's a Good Little Potato: Brian Stelter Recites Dem Talking Points About Los...
Sen. Rand Paul: 'Don’t Subsidize Sugary Drinks With Tax dollars!'
ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Over Anti-Stephen Miller X Post - Trump Called...
Disgraceful: JD Vance DROPS ABC's Terry Moran for Vile (and Deleted) Post About...
VIP
And THIS Is Why Nonprofits and Their Leftist Leaders SUCK: No, Dingus, Illegals...
Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling...
Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful...
Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE in LA Who Dems Have Been...
'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept....
W.T.A.F?! LAPD Drops Statement COMMENDING Rioters/Thugs for 'Peaceful Protest' and HOOBOY...
LOL! Who Wants to Tell Her? @JoJoFromJerz's J6 Dig at Trump Calling in...
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets...

There's ALWAYS a Tweet: X ROASTS Simone Biles Over an Old Post About Men In Women's Sports

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 08, 2025
imgflip

The first mistake Simone Biles made this weekend was thinking she was smart or strong enough to take on Riley Gaines on the subject of men in women's sports. Biles called Gaines 'sick' and a 'bully,' she tried to body shame the swimmer by comparing her to a man (without noticing the irony), and she showed millions of young female athletes that she was more than happy to pull the ladder up behind her. 

Advertisement

Biles did get some backing from the corrupt legacy media, but then USA Today was ratioed into the sun even harder than Biles originally was

The second mistake she made was forgetting one of the primary rules of social media: 

There's ALWAYS a tweet. 

Sure enough, before Biles got consumed by the woke mind virus, when she was actually a competitive athlete, she didn't want men competing in women's sports either. 

Hey, Simone Biles. We'd like you to meet ... Simone Biles. 

Whoops! 

Even though the post Biles was quoting was deleted, we don't really need to see the context to know what her position was in 2017, 

Much like disgraced soccer player Megan Rapinoe, Biles is fine with men in women's sports now that she doesn't have to go up against them. But she sang a much different tune when her medals might have been on the line. 

Yeah, there is. 

And with that, Biles was in for a second epic dragging in one weekend on X. 

Recommended

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Those two should sit down and have a chat with each other. 

That was before the sponsorship money from woke corporations started rolling in. 

The sound of a cash register is probably what changed the most. 

HA! 

We love Holly so much. 

We like the 2017 Biles much better than the 2025 version. 

It's not like it was that long ago, and Biles is not old and senile like Joe Biden. 

We checked Biles' account and she has (unsurprisingly) not yet addressed her hypocrisy on 'trans women.' 

But guess who did notice? That mean 'bully' herself, Riley Gaines. 

Advertisement

That's a pretty good question. We know Biles won't answer it. 

That won't happen either, but we're sure Gaines doesn't care. 

Biles has shown the world who she is (in 2025, at least), and none of it is good.

It's too late now. There are too many screenshots. 

There's another rule that Biles should become familiar with: the Internet is forever. 

LOL. Yes, she did. 

XX-XY Athletics created the perfect meme over the weekend to capture Biles' hypocrisy. 

Advertisement

Just devastating. And 100 percent accurate.

Oh, the post itself aged wonderfully. What she said then is still true, after all. 

It's Biles who hasn't aged very well. 

No argument there. 

Biles gets 10s across the board from every judge in the Hypocrisy Olympics.

Maybe next time, she will consult with her younger, saner self before she starts calling her fellow female athletes 'sick bullies' for not wanting men to steal their dreams from them. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: RILEY GAINES TRANSGENDER WOKE WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
That's a Good Little Potato: Brian Stelter Recites Dem Talking Points About Los Angeles Verbatim
Grateful Calvin
Cry on the Hogg: DNC Chair Ken Martin Says ‘I Don’t Know If I Wanna Do This Anymore’ In Leaked Audio
Warren Squire
Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling ICE 'White Power Gang'
Sam J.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'California’s State and Local Officials Have a Choice'
Jacob B.
Disgraceful: JD Vance DROPS ABC's Terry Moran for Vile (and Deleted) Post About Stephen Miller
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse) Sam J.
Advertisement