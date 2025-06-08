There's ALWAYS a Tweet: X ROASTS Simone Biles Over an Old Post About Men In Women's Sports

The first mistake Simone Biles made this weekend was thinking she was smart or strong enough to take on Riley Gaines on the subject of men in women's sports. Biles called Gaines 'sick' and a 'bully,' she tried to body shame the swimmer by comparing her to a man (without noticing the irony), and she showed millions of young female athletes that she was more than happy to pull the ladder up behind her.

Biles did get some backing from the corrupt legacy media, but then USA Today was ratioed into the sun even harder than Biles originally was.

The second mistake she made was forgetting one of the primary rules of social media:

There's ALWAYS a tweet.

Sure enough, before Biles got consumed by the woke mind virus, when she was actually a competitive athlete, she didn't want men competing in women's sports either.

Hey, Simone Biles. We'd like you to meet ... Simone Biles.

ahhhh good thing guys don't compete against girls or he'd take all the gold medals !! 🥇 https://t.co/gto13RzC8Y — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 12, 2017

Whoops!

Even though the post Biles was quoting was deleted, we don't really need to see the context to know what her position was in 2017,

Much like disgraced soccer player Megan Rapinoe, Biles is fine with men in women's sports now that she doesn't have to go up against them. But she sang a much different tune when her medals might have been on the line.

There's always a tweet. https://t.co/EZy5Jfs5Iw — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 8, 2025

Yeah, there is.

And with that, Biles was in for a second epic dragging in one weekend on X.

Simone Biles, meet Simone Biles before her brain stopped working. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 8, 2025

Those two should sit down and have a chat with each other.

You used to be sane. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 8, 2025

That was before the sponsorship money from woke corporations started rolling in.

Hm, what changed…? — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 8, 2025

The sound of a cash register is probably what changed the most.

Your transphobia saddens me. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 8, 2025

HA!

We love Holly so much.

Based! — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) June 8, 2025

We like the 2017 Biles much better than the 2025 version.

Ooooof ... if you're going to say stupid s**t about Riley protecting women you might want to do a quick look through your posts before doing so. https://t.co/fes9seohOF — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 8, 2025

It's not like it was that long ago, and Biles is not old and senile like Joe Biden.

We checked Biles' account and she has (unsurprisingly) not yet addressed her hypocrisy on 'trans women.'

But guess who did notice? That mean 'bully' herself, Riley Gaines.

Oop don’t you hate it when your past self completely undermines your current nonsensical argument?



How has 2025 Simone reconciled with the fact 2017 Simone was a 'truly sick bully' by her own standard? https://t.co/aQjKuNSmMh — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 8, 2025

That's a pretty good question. We know Biles won't answer it.

That won't happen either, but we're sure Gaines doesn't care.

Biles has shown the world who she is (in 2025, at least), and none of it is good.

Simone deleting this post in 3, 2, 1... pic.twitter.com/uiLDPLfzfd — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) June 8, 2025

How long until she deletes this https://t.co/KfAdkSdX9N — Georgia Chapa (@georgiachapa) June 8, 2025

It's too late now. There are too many screenshots.

There's another rule that Biles should become familiar with: the Internet is forever.

LOL. Yes, she did.

Well well well

When @Simone_Biles was actually competing, men in women's sports were bad and unfair.

Now that she is done, she has no problem scolding girls who don't want to compete against demented men and be exposed to their lunacy.

Simone is a transphobe and a hypocrite https://t.co/zfTetZFSet — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 8, 2025

XX-XY Athletics created the perfect meme over the weekend to capture Biles' hypocrisy.

Just devastating. And 100 percent accurate.

Well somethings don’t age well do they? https://t.co/pvcK513i4l — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) June 8, 2025

Oh, the post itself aged wonderfully. What she said then is still true, after all.

It's Biles who hasn't aged very well.

The woke mind virus destroyed Simone Biles…



Less than a decade ago, she affirmed that men competing against women in sports is unfair. https://t.co/tyWELpd7uu — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 8, 2025

And the gold medal for biggest hypocrite goes to... 🥇 https://t.co/3PMNiJoLBc — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 8, 2025

No argument there.

Biles gets 10s across the board from every judge in the Hypocrisy Olympics.

Maybe next time, she will consult with her younger, saner self before she starts calling her fellow female athletes 'sick bullies' for not wanting men to steal their dreams from them.