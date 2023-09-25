Twitter offers its farewells (LOL) to Megan Rapinoe after final USWNT match

WaPo's Joe Biden simp Philip Bump locks down replies to his latest defense...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:15 PM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo/Hamish Blair

When legends — particularly athletic legends — retire, things can get pretty emotional. There was Lou Gehrig's 'luckiest man on the face of the Earth' speech when he departed the Yankees, Rocky Marciano leaving boxing with a ninth-round KO to go 49-0, John Elway tearfully saying goodbye to his playing career with back-to-back Super Bowl titles after struggling his whole career to win the big game, and the list goes on. 

And then there's Megan Rapinoe, who chose to go out a different way ...

Because of course she did. Sigh.  

Megan Rapinoe stayed true to form in her final match as a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Rapinoe, the 38-year-old captain of the squad, did not sing the national anthem before Sunday’s match vs. South Africa at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. 

In due reverence for this monumental occasion in the sporting world, Twitter responded with overwhelming valedictions for Rapinoe's last match. 

Her record in this area truly is unblemished. Her penalty kick track record? Not so much. 

The irony is thicker than a London fog.

We see what you did there and will add the obligatory 'not that there's anything wrong with that.'

Still, despite many users denouncing Rapinoe's history of disrespect, narcissism, and toxicity, others offered an even better sendoff. 

And, honestly, that is the best reaction of all — indifference and just ignoring her from here on out.

Not sure about all of you, but this writer looks forward to never having to write — or care — about her again. 

***

