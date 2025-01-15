Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being a TV Host

it’s very revealing how dismissive ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are towards Pete Hegseth. That immense idiocy and detachment from reality came to a head Tuesday night on CNN. That’s where Democrat critter, Catherine Rampell, opened her DNC-hole and flooded the studio with so much ignorance Scott Jennings lost his cool. Rampell said that Hegseth’s main qualification for being nominated Secretary of Defense was being a TV host.

You have to see this. (WATCH)

NEW: Scott Jennings goes nuclear on CNN panelist who declares that being a "TV host" is Pete Hegseth’s “main qualification."



🔥🔥🔥



"Why denigrate this man's service, I don't understand. 20 years. Decorated."



“He's a war fighter, and he's going to be the closest war fighter… pic.twitter.com/YdTkQqB6n6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2025

It’s repugnant how they denigrate his service. Jennings was rightfully pissed. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2025

Hegseth is a decorated military veteran, his time on television is a short span in his overall career. Commenters also took offense at Rampell’s lack of respect and obvious deficiency of functioning brain cells.

The fact they personally said he is not a patriot, they are idiots as actors on a stage pretending to be news… he did serve for 20yrs as an Army Major. The fact that before that he earned degrees from Harvard and Princeton OMG in your face ridiculous🇺🇸 America First. In your… — KHarty (@kjharty5) January 15, 2025

Soldiers take an oath to protect this nation against enemies both foreign and domestic. Once taken it's for life. Politicians? Lip Service? Media? OK lets keep this serious! — Fool on the Hill (@DellTillmann) January 15, 2025

Pete Hegseth served longer than he was a TV host! How dumb are these women? @CNN is starting to sound like @TheView 🤣🤣 — sherry_d 🇺🇸🩵⚜️✌️ (@sherrydevillie2) January 15, 2025

90% of Congress & the Media DON'T have his qualifications... — Jon Webster (@JonWebster68035) January 15, 2025

Catherine Rampell has no qualifications to even discuss Hegseth’s qualifications. — RedVirgo🔥Stacy 🔥 (@stacy_redvirgo) January 15, 2025

This is true. Rampell is an opinion columnist for The Washington Post, she’s also been a theater critic and a blogger. If her career was a bicycle it would still have training wheels.

She lives in a bubble, like all ‘journalists.’ No wonder Jennings can’t stand her. He’s probably had more genuine life experiences in the past week than she’s had in her entire lifetime.

She’s the most annoying person on that panel. I can tell Scott is not a big fan of her condescending half wit responses. — Natradamus (@natradamus00) January 15, 2025

She could fill up a Sears catalog with her bad takes. — Natradamus (@natradamus00) January 15, 2025

Now this poster has a great idea. Check this out.

CNN should drop the windbag women, and just let Jennings and O’Leary have reasonable conversations.



Boom. Ratings through the roof. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 15, 2025

I like it.



Alternate pitch: Crossfire reboot.



Jennings vs rotating cast of Hostin, Rampell, Phillip, etc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2025

Crossfire reboot is the way — the dude (@dude_in_socal) January 15, 2025

A new version of Crossfire with Jennings and Kevin O’Leary is an excellent idea. Rampell can be on the show, but only after passing a quiz on Hegseth’s military service and all his awards.