Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being a TV Host

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:34 AM on January 15, 2025
Twitchy

it’s very revealing how dismissive ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are towards Pete Hegseth. That immense idiocy and detachment from reality came to a head Tuesday night on CNN. That’s where Democrat critter, Catherine Rampell, opened her DNC-hole and flooded the studio with so much ignorance Scott Jennings lost his cool. Rampell said that Hegseth’s main qualification for being nominated Secretary of Defense was being a TV host.

You have to see this. (WATCH)

Hegseth is a decorated military veteran, his time on television is a short span in his overall career. Commenters also took offense at Rampell’s lack of respect and obvious deficiency of functioning brain cells.

This is true. Rampell is an opinion columnist for The Washington Post, she’s also been a theater critic and a blogger. If her career was a bicycle it would still have training wheels.

She lives in a bubble, like all ‘journalists.’ No wonder Jennings can’t stand her. He’s probably had more genuine life experiences in the past week than she’s had in her entire lifetime.

Now this poster has a great idea. Check this out.

A new version of Crossfire with Jennings and Kevin O’Leary is an excellent idea. Rampell can be on the show, but only after passing a quiz on Hegseth’s military service and all his awards.

Tags: ARMY CNN CONFIRMATION HEARING DEMOCRATS FOX NEWS CHANNEL HERO

