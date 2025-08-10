Ten Year Amnesia: Attorney for Letitia James Hilariously Claims Trump’s DOJ Is Weaponized...
Eric Holder: Gerrymandering Is a Threat to Democracy but Dems Must Gerrymander to Save Democracy. Wut?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on August 10, 2025
Imgflip

The Democrats are twisting themselves in knots over the GOP’s Texas redistricting plan. Every time they go on TV, it’s lies, followed by contradictions, with a twisty little bow of hypocrisy on top. Recently thawed Eric Holder provided the perfect example of this on Sunday. According to him, gerrymandering is a threat to democracy, but Democrats must gerrymander to save democracy! Uh, wut?

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

You fully expect smoke to start coming out of Democrats’ ears while repeating, ‘Does not compute! Does not compute!’

Posters say Democrats are being serious, but all they are doing is eliciting laughs.

It’s pretty scary that the Democrats’ gibberish makes sense to many of their voters.

Are you a MAGA supporter who stubbed your toe today? Democrats say that was a threat to democracy. Why? Everything’s a threat to democracy, silly.

You can’t shame or embarrass Democrats. They don’t care how ignorant or crazy they sound. It’s all about power, and what they say doesn’t have to make sense to us, only the people who keep voting for them.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GERRYMANDERING GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY

