Eric Holder: Gerrymandering Is a Threat to Democracy but Dems Must Gerrymander to Save Democracy. Wut?

The Democrats are twisting themselves in knots over the GOP’s Texas redistricting plan. Every time they go on TV, it’s lies, followed by contradictions, with a twisty little bow of hypocrisy on top. Recently thawed Eric Holder provided the perfect example of this on Sunday. According to him, gerrymandering is a threat to democracy, but Democrats must gerrymander to save democracy! Uh, wut?

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Obama’s Wingman:



Gerrymandering is a threat to Democracy.



Also, Democrats need to gerrymander to save Democracy. pic.twitter.com/xaw6Xli2MG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 10, 2025

We had to destroy the village in order to save it — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 10, 2025

“What we’ve been doing for decades is a threat to democracy but we need to do it even harder to save democracy"



LMAO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 10, 2025

You can watch his eyes going nuts as his brain keeps sending him WTF? messages — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 10, 2025

What a joke. They tell so many lies, they can’t keep up with themselves. — Erika Craig (@ErikaaaCraig) August 10, 2025

You fully expect smoke to start coming out of Democrats’ ears while repeating, ‘Does not compute! Does not compute!’

Posters say Democrats are being serious, but all they are doing is eliciting laughs.

The rhetorical pretzels they are twisting themselves into with their blatant double standards on this issue is my currently my favorite comedy genre — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 10, 2025

They are so corrupt, it’s unbelievable that anyone believes their crap, but people in those states keep voting for them — KAG3-CO (@Kag3C) August 10, 2025

Unfortunately their tactic of “Baffling with BS” works on a significant percentage of the uninformed and incurious public. — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) August 10, 2025

It’s pretty scary that the Democrats’ gibberish makes sense to many of their voters.

Are you a MAGA supporter who stubbed your toe today? Democrats say that was a threat to democracy. Why? Everything’s a threat to democracy, silly.

Apparently, gerrymandering is good when the democrats do it, but a threat to democracy when republicans do it.



Currently, everything Trump does is a threat to democracy. — SamMcGWeb (@SamMcGWeb) August 10, 2025

Ridiculous. Do they hear themselves? — SamMcGWeb (@SamMcGWeb) August 10, 2025

Yes. They don’t care how utterly deranged they sound — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 10, 2025

You can’t shame or embarrass Democrats. They don’t care how ignorant or crazy they sound. It’s all about power, and what they say doesn’t have to make sense to us, only the people who keep voting for them.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

