Bernie Sanders: JD Vance Who Grew Up Poor Doesn’t Have Anything to Say to Working-Class Voters

Senator Bernie Sanders rarely misses a chance to show us how out of touch with reality he truly is. On Sunday, he was asked about Vice President JD Vance’s chances of continuing the MAGA movement based on his working-class roots. Millionaire socialist Sanders quickly dismissed Vance and his working-class bona fides. Sanders is such a fraud.

Advertisement

Look how uncomfortable Sanders is. (WATCH)

Bernie Sanders dismisses @JDVance as a post-Trump political force:



"I don't particularly care. He [doesn’t] have anything of significance to say to working class people."



Ok Commie pic.twitter.com/6sgwhif7Sr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 10, 2025

The self-avowed socialist doesn’t think that JD is able to talk to working class people.



I guess he knows nothing of Vance’s life story. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 10, 2025

No, Sanders knows. Vance’s life and story simply refute everything Sanders preaches and believes.

Commenters pointed out that Sanders is a rich socialist who never worked a private sector job while highlighting Vance’s genuine working-class roots.

Bernie has not read a Hillbilly Elegy.

Talk about working class, poverty, and the odd man out in the Ivy Leagues elite class.

J.D. Vance is the epitome of working class American living the American dream

I remember when it was normal to think any boy could grow up to be POTUS… — Nakai Murphy (@kathleen_p19748) August 10, 2025

That's rich. JD is a textbook case of the American dream. Came from very humble beginnings. — Caroline_MAGA (@Caroline_MAGA1) August 11, 2025

The rich socialist saying the real life main character of hillbilly elegy has nothing to say to working class people. Make it make since. — Brayden Allen (@ballenvids) August 10, 2025

He's just a guy who came up through the working class and elevated himself to being the second most powerful person in the country, but yeah sure what does he know about working class people lmao — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) August 10, 2025

The guy that came from nothing and in one generation rose to VICE PRESIDENT, doesn’t have anything to say to working class people? But the guy who has never held a real job in his entire life does? — American Brushfire 🔥 (@AmBrushfire) August 10, 2025

Sanders and his backwards beliefs can’t compete with Vance.

You can’t make this up! A millionaire socialist is claiming a working-class man who grew up impoverished can’t speak to people who are experiencing what he was able to rise above. Sure, Bernie.

This is coming from someone who is a socialist millionaire. Sit this one out Bernie! — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) August 10, 2025

Unbelievable just how much the richest commies know about all the working class people. pic.twitter.com/NhDA82OEPo — mark (@rhapsodyboard) August 10, 2025

Said the commie with three homes and never had a non-government job. What would he know about working people? — George Denton (@LGDenton) August 10, 2025

Sanders has made a fortune not creating or accomplishing anything.

Posters say they’d love to see Vance debate Sanders on this issue.

Advertisement

Of all people to be saying this 😂😂😂 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) August 10, 2025

I’d absolutely love to see a JD/Bernie debate. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 10, 2025

I laughed out loud thinking of this. First thing I thought of was Bernie getting madder and madder and JD just laughing harder and harder — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) August 10, 2025

I mean two minutes in, Bernie would be mumbling something about West Virginia and probably start talking about Palestine. It would be elder abuse. — JawnPaulShartre (@JawnShartre) August 10, 2025

Vance would destroy Sanders. You would have a person with lived experience going up against a career socialist who’s been larping as working-class for decades. Unlike Bernie, Vance is the real deal.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.







