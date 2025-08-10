Eric Holder: Gerrymandering Is a Threat to Democracy but Dems Must Gerrymander to...
VIP
Fostering Delusion Isn't Decency; It's Destructive
The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and...
Hire Me! Stephen Colbert Kisses Up to Netflix and Amazon as His Canceled...
Bristol MP Says 'Far-Right' Not Welcome In Her Town for Opposing Unfettered Immigration...
VIP
Where Obama Is Still President? Novelist Walter Kirn Peers into The New Yorker...
Utterly USELESS: U.N. Report Finds U.N. Reports Are Not Widely Read (Gee, We...
They Play You Pay: Activist Environmental Law Firm Donates Money to the Same...
The Party of Science Strikes Again: Nature Journal Seeks to Instill 'Indigenous Agenda'...
Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fan...
DACA Teacher’s Whiny Exit Rant: Leaving the USA, Don’t Let the Door Bruise...
Angry Little Leprechaun Alert! Economically Illiterate Robert Reich Thinks Tax Breaks Are...
VIP
Sec. Marco Rubio’s Bold Stand: Defending Faith Amid Hollywood’s Mockery
He's a COMMIE: Mamdani's Socialist Backers Want to ABOLISH the Traditional Family

Bernie Sanders: JD Vance Who Grew Up Poor Doesn’t Have Anything to Say to Working-Class Voters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:02 PM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Senator Bernie Sanders rarely misses a chance to show us how out of touch with reality he truly is. On Sunday, he was asked about Vice President JD Vance’s chances of continuing the MAGA movement based on his working-class roots. Millionaire socialist Sanders quickly dismissed Vance and his working-class bona fides. Sanders is such a fraud.

Advertisement

Look how uncomfortable Sanders is. (WATCH)

No, Sanders knows. Vance’s life and story simply refute everything Sanders preaches and believes.

Commenters pointed out that Sanders is a rich socialist who never worked a private sector job while highlighting Vance’s genuine working-class roots.

Recommended

The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and Here's a Hint: It's Not Israel
Eric V.
Advertisement

Sanders and his backwards beliefs can’t compete with Vance.

You can’t make this up! A millionaire socialist is claiming a working-class man who grew up impoverished can’t speak to people who are experiencing what he was able to rise above. Sure, Bernie.

Sanders has made a fortune not creating or accomplishing anything.

Posters say they’d love to see Vance debate Sanders on this issue.

Advertisement

Vance would destroy Sanders. You would have a person with lived experience going up against a career socialist who’s been larping as working-class for decades. Unlike Bernie, Vance is the real deal.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS ECONOMY GOP JD VANCE SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and Here's a Hint: It's Not Israel
Eric V.
Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fang Jokes Fly
justmindy
Bristol MP Says 'Far-Right' Not Welcome In Her Town for Opposing Unfettered Immigration (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
DACA Teacher’s Whiny Exit Rant: Leaving the USA, Don’t Let the Door Bruise Ya on the Way Out
justmindy
FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Eric Holder: Gerrymandering Is a Threat to Democracy but Dems Must Gerrymander to Save Democracy. Wut?
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and Here's a Hint: It's Not Israel Eric V.
Advertisement