VIP
Fostering Delusion Isn't Decency; It's Destructive
Hire Me! Stephen Colbert Kisses Up to Netflix and Amazon as His Canceled...
Bristol MP Says 'Far-Right' Not Welcome In Her Town for Opposing Unfettered Immigration...
VIP
Where Obama Is Still President? Novelist Walter Kirn Peers into the NYT and...
Utterly USELESS: U.N. Report Finds U.N. Reports Are Not Widely Read (Gee, We...
They Play You Pay: Activist Environmental Law Firm Donates Money to the Same...
The Party of Science Strikes Again: Nature Journal Seeks to Instill 'Indigenous Agenda'...
Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fan...
DACA Teacher’s Whiny Exit Rant: Leaving the USA, Don’t Let the Door Bruise...
Angry Little Leprechaun Alert! Economically Illiterate Robert Reich Thinks Tax Breaks Are...
VIP
Sec. Marco Rubio’s Bold Stand: Defending Faith Amid Hollywood’s Mockery
He's a COMMIE: Mamdani's Socialist Backers Want to ABOLISH the Traditional Family
Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Li...
Courting Disaster: Criminally Insane Man Given Early Release Ended Up Stabbing Innocent Wo...

The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and Here's a Hint: It's Not Israel

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:30 PM on August 10, 2025
Artist Angie

Since the day Israel began military operations against Hamas in response to the terror organization's attack on October 7th, 2023, they have been completely transparent about their operational objectives. They would not stop until Hamas was destroyed and all of the hostages held in Gaza were released.

Advertisement

Hamas was devastated, but the remnants of the terror organization remain, and there are still hostages being held in Gaza. As promised, Israeli operations continue.

Israel, which may be the only military in history to drop humanitarian aid on enemy territory while still engaged in an active war, is under increasing international pressure to end its campaign in Gaza, although Hamas has backed out of multiple ceasefire agreements.

They have also been accused of blocking aid shipments into Gaza, essentially creating the humanitarian crisis in the region. Why would Israel airdrop aid into Gaza while simultaneously blocking aid? It makes no sense.

Hamas has been more than willing to take advantage of the anti-Israeli propaganda, and as they have from the beginning of the conflict, has tried to sway international support against Israel with the suffering of the Gazan people. Before long, media outlets and social media were inundated with pictures of emaciated children, ironically, they always seemed to be accompanied by perfectly healthy and well-fed adults.

The unlikelihood of a 'kids-only' famine happening in Gaza didn't seem to matter, and all fingers were again pointing at Israel. European leaders were threatening to recognize Palestine as a state (for whatever that would be worth), and Germany even stopped military shipments to Israel. The United Nations, which has been moving tons of food and other aid into the region, remained silent.

Recommended

Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fang Jokes Fly
justmindy
Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has had enough. Frustrated by the stubbornness of Hamas, the waning support of European allies, and whatever it is the UN is doing, Bibi announced that Israel would move to occupy all of Gaza and end this conflict for good.

The Brits denounced the idea and the French cried about it, as the French do. The UN, however, did something unexpected.

They released a report showing what's really happening to the aid that's being shipped into Gaza

We're not saying that the UN released the report in the hopes it could change Bibi's mind (we're not not saying it either), and the UN report is careful not to name their favorite little terror organization. Maybe they thought no one would read the report, but if there is a famine happening in Gaza, the UN report confirms that Israel has nothing to do with it.

Advertisement

Hey, they don't know, maybe the 'Armed Actors' that took 1,055 trucks were from Hoboken.

Or, maybe not...

The guy in the video hasn't missed many meals, and the kid looks healthy, too.

Hamas wouldn't steal this food and keep it from the hungry people in Gaza for propaganda's sake?

Would they?

Of course they would. Hamas is among the most evil terrorist organizations in the world. Anyone who believes otherwise is either intentionally obtuse or probably works for the UN.

Advertisement

The useless UN is as inept (or complicit) as Hamas is evil. It's no wonder food and aid don't get to where they're most needed. We hope that European leaders actually read this UN report and realize that hungry kids in Gaza will be much better off if Israel ends this conflict once and for all, and temporarily takes charge of the whole God forsaken place.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ENGLAND FRANCE GAZA GERMANY HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fang Jokes Fly
justmindy
Bristol MP Says 'Far-Right' Not Welcome In Her Town for Opposing Unfettered Immigration (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
DACA Teacher’s Whiny Exit Rant: Leaving the USA, Don’t Let the Door Bruise Ya on the Way Out
justmindy
The Party of Science Strikes Again: Nature Journal Seeks to Instill 'Indigenous Agenda' Into Science
Amy Curtis
Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Lie
Grateful Calvin
Hire Me! Stephen Colbert Kisses Up to Netflix and Amazon as His Canceled Show Goes on Summer Break
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fang Jokes Fly justmindy
Advertisement