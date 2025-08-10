The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and Here's a Hint: It's Not Israel

Since the day Israel began military operations against Hamas in response to the terror organization's attack on October 7th, 2023, they have been completely transparent about their operational objectives. They would not stop until Hamas was destroyed and all of the hostages held in Gaza were released.

Hamas was devastated, but the remnants of the terror organization remain, and there are still hostages being held in Gaza. As promised, Israeli operations continue.

Israel, which may be the only military in history to drop humanitarian aid on enemy territory while still engaged in an active war, is under increasing international pressure to end its campaign in Gaza, although Hamas has backed out of multiple ceasefire agreements.

They have also been accused of blocking aid shipments into Gaza, essentially creating the humanitarian crisis in the region. Why would Israel airdrop aid into Gaza while simultaneously blocking aid? It makes no sense.

Hamas has been more than willing to take advantage of the anti-Israeli propaganda, and as they have from the beginning of the conflict, has tried to sway international support against Israel with the suffering of the Gazan people. Before long, media outlets and social media were inundated with pictures of emaciated children, ironically, they always seemed to be accompanied by perfectly healthy and well-fed adults.

The unlikelihood of a 'kids-only' famine happening in Gaza didn't seem to matter, and all fingers were again pointing at Israel. European leaders were threatening to recognize Palestine as a state (for whatever that would be worth), and Germany even stopped military shipments to Israel. The United Nations, which has been moving tons of food and other aid into the region, remained silent.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has had enough. Frustrated by the stubbornness of Hamas, the waning support of European allies, and whatever it is the UN is doing, Bibi announced that Israel would move to occupy all of Gaza and end this conflict for good.

Our goal is not to occupy Gaza. Our goal is to free Gaza from Hamas terrorists.



Watch my Press conference with foreign media >> pic.twitter.com/42hP6399nN — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 10, 2025

The Brits denounced the idea and the French cried about it, as the French do. The UN, however, did something unexpected.

They released a report showing what's really happening to the aid that's being shipped into Gaza

NEW: The UN's July data on humanitarian aid is out—and more aid is being looted. Let's break it down.



1. 1,123 trucks collected aid.

2. 1,055 were intercepted by Gazan civilians or "armed actors."

3. 73 trucks arrived—a 6.5% success rate.

4. Aid looting is on the rise. pic.twitter.com/kOfJSfi2DF — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) August 10, 2025

We're not saying that the UN released the report in the hopes it could change Bibi's mind (we're not not saying it either), and the UN report is careful not to name their favorite little terror organization. Maybe they thought no one would read the report, but if there is a famine happening in Gaza, the UN report confirms that Israel has nothing to do with it.

And of course very often they mislabel Hamass terrorists as civilians https://t.co/Lx4tNrxv87 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 10, 2025

Hey, they don't know, maybe the 'Armed Actors' that took 1,055 trucks were from Hoboken.

Or, maybe not...

More Signs of “hunger” in Gaza:



A super skinny Gazan advertises sugar for just 40 shekels per kilo — after looting it from UN aid trucks that delivered it for free.



Apparently, no one told him there’s supposed to be a famine in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/VyaE9JMmEM — Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) August 9, 2025

The guy in the video hasn't missed many meals, and the kid looks healthy, too.

Hamas wouldn't steal this food and keep it from the hungry people in Gaza for propaganda's sake?

Would they?

Aid gets in

Hamas captures it

UN let's it happen

Everyone criticizes Israel



Madness as usual in the Gaza Strip! pic.twitter.com/ikoJnfvhxY — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) August 9, 2025

Of course they would. Hamas is among the most evil terrorist organizations in the world. Anyone who believes otherwise is either intentionally obtuse or probably works for the UN.

And pro-Hamas blame Israel for the starving children. In the meantime these actions have all been orchestrated by the Hamas. — mindy R (@Cuspofleo) August 10, 2025

Another success story for the "international community" 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Eli Granite (@EchoGranite) August 10, 2025

The useless UN is as inept (or complicit) as Hamas is evil. It's no wonder food and aid don't get to where they're most needed. We hope that European leaders actually read this UN report and realize that hungry kids in Gaza will be much better off if Israel ends this conflict once and for all, and temporarily takes charge of the whole God forsaken place.

