Utterly USELESS: U.N. Report Finds U.N. Reports Are Not Widely Read (Gee, We Wonder WHY!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 10, 2025
ImgFlip

We don't know how this one flew under our radar, because it's actually quite funny and very revealing.

The United Nations (U.N.) is garbage. We all know that, and even the U.N. knows that. They've long outlived their usefulness:

Here's more from Reuters:

A United Nations report seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs has revealed: U.N. reports are not widely read.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed countries on Friday on the report, produced by his UN80 reform that focused on how U.N. staff implement thousands of mandates given to them by bodies like the General Assembly or Security Council.

He said last year that the U.N. system supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the U.N. secretariat produced 1,100 reports, a 20% increase since 1990.

'The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point,' Guterres said.

'Many of these reports are not widely read,' he said. 

'The top 5% of reports are downloaded over 5,500 times, while one in five reports receives fewer than 1,000 downloads. And downloading doesn't necessarily mean reading.'

Guterres launched the UN80 taskforce in March as the U.N. - which turns 80 this year - faces a liquidity crisis for at least the seventh year in a row because not all 193 U.N. member states pay their mandatory regular dues in full or on time.

Gee, which member states don't pay? Not the U.S., of course.

No one.

With our tax dollars.

Now imagine how the rest of us feel about their B.S.

LONG past time.

Heh.

The U.N. puts Islamic countries on the Women's Rights Council. They don't care about the U.K. grooming gangs; that would be racist.

It's an elite club, and no one cares about it outside the walls of the U.N.

EL. OH. EL.

They sure are.

They are about as deep as a kiddie pool.

'It's like raaaaaaaiiiiiiiiinnnnnnn on your wedding day ... '

We're on board with this.

