Utterly USELESS: U.N. Report Finds U.N. Reports Are Not Widely Read (Gee, We Wonder WHY!)

We don't know how this one flew under our radar, because it's actually quite funny and very revealing.

The United Nations (U.N.) is garbage. We all know that, and even the U.N. knows that. They've long outlived their usefulness:

U.N. report reveals: “U.N. reports are not widely read.”



The organization has become a parody of itself. pic.twitter.com/BwdBfLZ9Kh — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 9, 2025

Here's more from Reuters:

A United Nations report seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs has revealed: U.N. reports are not widely read.



He said last year that the U.N. system supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the U.N. secretariat produced 1,100 reports, a 20% increase since 1990.



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed countries on Friday on the report, produced by his UN80 reform that focused on how U.N. staff implement thousands of mandates given to them by bodies like the General Assembly or Security Council.

He said last year that the U.N. system supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the U.N. secretariat produced 1,100 reports, a 20% increase since 1990.

'The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point,' Guterres said.

'Many of these reports are not widely read,' he said.



'The top 5% of reports are downloaded over 5,500 times, while one in five reports receives fewer than 1,000 downloads. And downloading doesn't necessarily mean reading.'



Guterres launched the UN80 taskforce in March as the U.N. - which turns 80 this year - faces a liquidity crisis for at least the seventh year in a row because not all 193 U.N. member states pay their mandatory regular dues in full or on time.

Gee, which member states don't pay? Not the U.S., of course.

Just as well. Who wants to read that nonsense? — 🚀🛰️Mike Goldweber 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇨🇦🛰️🚀 (@halciber) August 10, 2025

No one.

All those useless idiots being paid top dollar — Doctor Facepalm (@DoctorFacepalm) August 10, 2025

With our tax dollars.

Even they are tired of their bulls**t. — We are screwed...from a distance (@PornPops69) August 10, 2025

Now imagine how the rest of us feel about their B.S.

That's too good. Even the U.N. now recognizes its irrelevance. It's past time to kick that d**n group out of the United States. — Dr. Franklin (@wirrack378222) August 10, 2025

LONG past time.

"UN report finds that the UN has made itself irrelevant." — Gregory Barton - Foreswearer of thin potations (@gbmillion) August 9, 2025

Heh.

Was there one UN resolution concerning the grooming scandal in UK? after reading some of the girls testimonies, it is staggering the UN haven't helped them. — Rachel, Lady Durand, love Israel 🕎✡☘ Ireland (@IshiAmmi) August 10, 2025

The U.N. puts Islamic countries on the Women's Rights Council. They don't care about the U.K. grooming gangs; that would be racist.

They don't matter. The only people who find them important is themselves. — Leland Rhodes (@LRhodes768) August 10, 2025

It's an elite club, and no one cares about it outside the walls of the U.N.

If folks want to read really good fiction, they can stick with Harry Potter. — HIS, PHD (@PropagandaBuff) August 9, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Making the case for US defunding all by themselves. https://t.co/SAKH7Q55wf — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) August 10, 2025

They sure are.

They are about as deep as a kiddie pool.

In the words of a great Canadian, isn’t it ironic? https://t.co/YPmcCE83tl — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 10, 2025

'It's like raaaaaaaiiiiiiiiinnnnnnn on your wedding day ... '

We're on board with this.

