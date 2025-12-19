Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe

CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on December 19, 2025
AngieArtist

Democrats keep trying to come up with more absurdly untrue reasons to keep illegal aliens in our country. This one’s a doozy. On Thursday, a Democrat claimed that deporting illegal aliens makes all Americans less safe. Wut?

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

We can’t either because, unlike Democrats, we’ve been blessed with common sense.

Posters also took issue with the notion that people trust cops more when they don’t enforce the law. How does one feel safe in a lawless neighborhood or city?

We want illegal aliens to fear law enforcement so it will encourage them to go home of their own accord.

Commenters say everything Democrats support is destructive to our nation. Some say it’s by design.

Power is all Democrats want; if they can attain it by kicking Americans to the curb for illegal aliens, that’s what they’ll do. Heck, it’s what they are doing right now.

Posters say the press conference looked like a circus. That explains all the clowns.

A man in a pantsuit pretending to be a woman is considered ‘normal’ by today’s Democrat Party. Is it any wonder they think deporting illegal aliens makes us less safe? All reason has been jettisoned from the party.

