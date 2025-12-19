Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe

Democrats keep trying to come up with more absurdly untrue reasons to keep illegal aliens in our country. This one’s a doozy. On Thursday, a Democrat claimed that deporting illegal aliens makes all Americans less safe. Wut?

Advertisement

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

Democrats host American Immigration Council rep:



Deporting illegals "makes all Americans less safe." pic.twitter.com/IAf3TDxGH1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

They should tell that tothe families of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungary. — Homer Stinson (@HomerStinson89) December 18, 2025

No matter how hard I try, I can't conceive of a single reason why American citizens or legal residents should feel LESS safe being surrounded by LESS criminal illegals. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) December 18, 2025

We can’t either because, unlike Democrats, we’ve been blessed with common sense.

Posters also took issue with the notion that people trust cops more when they don’t enforce the law. How does one feel safe in a lawless neighborhood or city?

“When local police enforce immigration law, less people trust them.” As far as I know, this is a metric that has never been substantiated. I’ve looked in the past, and there is “polling” that purports to support this, but there’s no data. Plus, there is common sense. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 18, 2025

It’s gobbledygook designed to protect criminals



But speaking frankly — IDGAF if it’s true or not — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

Also…the only people who would be scared of calling the police are those here ILLEGALLY. Maybe if the law was actually enforced, we could eliminate both problems. — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) December 18, 2025

We want illegal aliens to fear law enforcement so it will encourage them to go home of their own accord.

Commenters say everything Democrats support is destructive to our nation. Some say it’s by design.

I’ll never understand it. I’ll never understand how any of this make sense. They are destroying America! — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) December 18, 2025

It only makes sense through the macro lens: They want permanent voter demographic change, congressional apportionment including non-citizens and millions of future votes.



They don’t want a single deportation for these reasons.



Their future political viability depends on it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

It is worth it to them. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

That’s what I learned during the Trump era.



I once naively thought that at some level they put country first. They don’t. It’s all about amassing wealth and power, consequences be damned.



Once you accept this harsh reality, many things make more sense. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 18, 2025

Advertisement

Power is all Democrats want; if they can attain it by kicking Americans to the curb for illegal aliens, that’s what they’ll do. Heck, it’s what they are doing right now.

Posters say the press conference looked like a circus. That explains all the clowns.

I SPY a guy who thinks he is a female and a naturalized Indian who needs to be de-naturalized & deported. — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) December 18, 2025

It’s quite the collection here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

They never do anything normal.

It just can't be normal. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) December 18, 2025

This is ‘normal’ for the left — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

A man in a pantsuit pretending to be a woman is considered ‘normal’ by today’s Democrat Party. Is it any wonder they think deporting illegal aliens makes us less safe? All reason has been jettisoned from the party.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.