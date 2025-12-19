CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s Health From Afar

CNN’s Jake Tapper says he dropped the ball on covering former President Joe Biden’s obvious decline, so now he’s making up for it by inventing imaginary ailments for current President Donald Trump. Isn’t that convenient? He’s enlisted a doctor who was wrong about Biden (more on that later) to help him on his new ‘journalism’ redemption path.

Here’s more. (READ)

Intrepid presidential health reporter Jake Tapper has doctor on to claim that Trump’s speech performance is evidence that he’s unwell. “Very, very disturbing."Jake said recently that the reason he's obsessively covering Trump’s health because the media failed to do so with Biden. Jake is a lying fraud.

Here’s Tapper. (WATCH)

Intrepid presidential health reporter Jake Tapper has doctor on to claim that Trump’s speech performance is evidence that he’s unwell.



“Very, very disturbing."



Jake said recently that the reason he's obsessively covering Trump’s health because the media failed to do so with… pic.twitter.com/3ZbQG84qCQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2025

He looks confused. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) December 19, 2025

Why does he always look constipated?? — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) December 19, 2025

You know, he could just be confused by his constipation.

Tapper failed to cover a fellow Democrat, so now he’s making up for it by going after a Republican. Posters are rolling their eyes.

"Because the media failed to do so with Biden."

Yeah, the reason surely wouldn't be that Jake is just another lying leftist member of the fake news fraternity. 🙄 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) December 19, 2025

Jake has proven to be the worst of the worst. Using his past failures as proof that hes not a failure this time!!! — C~ (@OnHole91794) December 19, 2025

Mr. Tapper - it doesn’t work that way. You cant manufacture a story now that’s similar to a story you purposefully didn’t cover in the past and think it applies. — Proud_Mom_3 (@Proud_mom_3) December 19, 2025

Oh, but he’s trying!

The doctor Tapper is using in his quest to go after Trump, of course, made excuses for Biden. (WATCH)

Behold the bias of CNN and its fake doctor.



The same doctor who is now claiming that Trump is not fit for office is the same guy who repeatedly told us that Biden was perfectly fit for office.



Watch how this clown defended Biden in 2023 after Biden had fallen again. https://t.co/nhU2RQAZJx pic.twitter.com/ogdzKFb8As — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 19, 2025

Once again they have on some doctor violating his ethics bloviating about an individual he has not examined. Didn’t Rachel Maddow do this over and over his first term? Nothing g new but the same playbook. — Just One More Thing (@dww13495527) December 19, 2025

“here’s Dick Cheney’s guy to talk about Trump" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2025

It's same pathetic ploy (among others) that they tried in his first term. — Fantastic Mr. Fox (@FantasticMrFox) December 19, 2025

The legacy media have run out of hoaxes, so now they’re just dusting off old ones and pretending they’re new.

This latest ‘news’ has commenters questioning Tapper’s mental health.

The fumes from all of his gas lighting is finally going to poor Jake's head. — Laurie Allen (@LAllen_Dressage) December 19, 2025

I think this is clear evidence that Jake has mental health issues himself — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) December 19, 2025

Isn’t insanity doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result? Tapper definitely meets that criteria.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

