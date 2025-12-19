CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s Health From Afar

Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on December 19, 2025
Journalism meme

CNN’s Jake Tapper says he dropped the ball on covering former President Joe Biden’s obvious decline, so now he’s making up for it by inventing imaginary ailments for current President Donald Trump. Isn’t that convenient? He’s enlisted a doctor who was wrong about Biden (more on that later) to help him on his new ‘journalism’ redemption path.

Here’s more. (READ)

Intrepid presidential health reporter Jake Tapper has doctor on to claim that Trump’s speech performance is evidence that he’s unwell.

“Very, very disturbing."Jake said recently that the reason he's obsessively covering Trump’s health because the media failed to do so with Biden.

Jake is a lying fraud.

Here’s Tapper. (WATCH)

You know, he could just be confused by his constipation.

Tapper failed to cover a fellow Democrat, so now he’s making up for it by going after a Republican. Posters are rolling their eyes.

Oh, but he’s trying!

The doctor Tapper is using in his quest to go after Trump, of course, made excuses for Biden. (WATCH)

The legacy media have run out of hoaxes, so now they’re just dusting off old ones and pretending they’re new.

This latest ‘news’ has commenters questioning Tapper’s mental health.

Isn’t insanity doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result? Tapper definitely meets that criteria.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

