Marco Rubio Quells Rumors About His Legendary Multitasking

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on January 08, 2026
Vanity Fair

Here's something a little lighter for your evening. As we reported on Wednesday, CBS News did a segment saluting Secretary of State Marco Rubio as "the ultimate Florida man" after showing AI-generated photos of Rubio as the new president of Venezuela, the new shah of Iran, the prime minister of Greenland, the new governor of Minnesota, and the head of Hilton Hotels. The jokes come as Rubio fills multiple roles in the Trump administration besides Secretary of State, including interim National Security Advisor, acting National Archivist, and USAID chief.

Rubio has obviously picked up on the memes and gave a good-natured response:

"… and also the precious archives of the United States of America. Thank you"

Photos say otherwise:

But seriously, folks:

***

