Marco Rubio Quells Rumors About His Legendary Multitasking
WaPo’s Front-Page Video Analysis Claims ICE Agent Was Not in Vehicle’s Path
Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting...
Update: One of Those Shot in Portland Is a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua...
17 House Republicans Vote to Extend Obamacare Subsidies for Three Years
Daily Wire Talks to Genius in Minneapolis Who Quit Her Job to Protest...
Developing: Two Shot by CBP Agents in Portland, FBI Investigating
David French Twists Facts to Downplay Clear Self-Defense in Renee Good ICE Shooting
VIP
Debunking Keith Edwards' Lie: DeSantis Defended Drivers from Violent Mobs – NOT Resisting...
Media Malpractice: MS NOW Interviews a 'Trump Supporter' in Minneapolis ... Wearing a...
'She Looks Ridiculous': Congressman Sneers at Photo of 'Embarrassment' Kristi Noem
Classic NPR Bias: Why They Got Defunded – Framing a Driver Assaulting ICE...
GOP-Led Senate Votes to Block Trump From Any Further Military Action in Venezuela,...
Dangerous Doxxing: Marriott-Affiliated Hotel Worker Leaks ICE Agents' Info and Photos – Sw...

Bulwark’s Tim Miller Draws Parallels Between Renee Good's ‘Assassination’ and Charlie Kirk's

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on January 08, 2026
Meme screenshot

Tim Miller of The Bulwark podcast and a contributor to MS NOW said he was shaken by the number of people who thought "assassination" was the appropriate punishment "for not following a masked federal agent's orders." Assassination is an interesting choice of words for shooting a woman trying to run you down with her vehicle. Democrats are playing judge and jury, with both Rep. Dan Goldman and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani calling the shooting "outright murder."

Advertisement

We find it rather shocking that an "ICE Watch" warrior who'd been obstructing ICE's operation all day decided to step on it and try to run down an ICE agent. What's more shocking is Miller's follow-up post, in which he compared Renee Good's "assassination" to the actual assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

We missed the videos of people literally celebrating Good's killing in the street.

Recommended

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

Good was going to "assassinate" the ICE agent for participating in a federal law enforcement operation. Kirk was literally assassinated over his political views.

Advertisement

There is absolutely no parallel here, and the attempt to virtue signal by trying to make one is pathetic.

Miller seemed a little bit lost for words. He'd also called the shooting an "execution."

Advertisement

Don't forget she was a poet as well. And a trained "ICE Watch" warrior.

***

Editor's Note: The Left continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE TIM MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting Airbrushes Out Facts
justmindy
Marco Rubio Quells Rumors About His Legendary Multitasking
Brett T.
Update: One of Those Shot in Portland Is a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua Gang Member
Brett T.
WaPo’s Front-Page Video Analysis Claims ICE Agent Was Not in Vehicle’s Path
Brett T.
'She Looks Ridiculous': Congressman Sneers at Photo of 'Embarrassment' Kristi Noem
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW Sam J.
Advertisement