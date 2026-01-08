Bulwark’s Tim Miller Draws Parallels Between Renee Good's ‘Assassination’ and Charlie Kirk's

Tim Miller of The Bulwark podcast and a contributor to MS NOW said he was shaken by the number of people who thought "assassination" was the appropriate punishment "for not following a masked federal agent's orders." Assassination is an interesting choice of words for shooting a woman trying to run you down with her vehicle. Democrats are playing judge and jury, with both Rep. Dan Goldman and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani calling the shooting "outright murder."

I’m not easily shook these days but the number of people who think the appropriate punishment for not following a masked federal agent’s orders is assassination is rather shocking — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 8, 2026

We find it rather shocking that an "ICE Watch" warrior who'd been obstructing ICE's operation all day decided to step on it and try to run down an ICE agent. What's more shocking is Miller's follow-up post, in which he compared Renee Good's "assassination" to the actual assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Honestly the last time i was this shook was seeing the number of people who were pretty sanguine about a podcaster getting assassinated bc his takes are bad. I guess there are just way more people who are “neutral to pro” on assassination that I realized. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 8, 2026

What a stupid comparison. Complete asshole. https://t.co/Jv7PHvmEEG — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 8, 2026

He is paid for these opinions. Every single opinion he's ever had it's because he's paid to have them in his entire life. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2026

We missed the videos of people literally celebrating Good's killing in the street.

Is it assassination when someone tries to kill you? — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 8, 2026

No one thinks that, Tim. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) January 8, 2026

You cheered for the car. Got it. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 8, 2026

Yeah, uh…you’re leaving out the whole SUV thing.



And “assassination” typically doesn’t involve the victim pressing a gas pedal and driving toward a federal agent with the gun. — Czech One Two (@corrcomm) January 8, 2026

If you’re going to lie at least put a bit of effort into making it believable. — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) January 8, 2026

Good was going to "assassinate" the ICE agent for participating in a federal law enforcement operation. Kirk was literally assassinated over his political views.

Tim, that's not what happened.

Your word choice is inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/iaAhHRWQRs — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 8, 2026

I guess we have a new definition for assassination — Jim Country (@4yourcountry) January 8, 2026

I'm really shocked that people justify running over others with a car.



Look up what "assassination" means before using the word. — Kevin Schellinger (@k_schellinger) January 8, 2026

You should try to bullfight an SUV. You virtue signalling imbeciles are insufferable. — Cephii (@Cephii1) January 8, 2026

Yes, Tim. If you try to run over a cop, you're probably gonna get shot too.



I'm glad you've learned this.



Could save your life one day. — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) January 8, 2026

I’m not easily shook these days but when I accidentally am forced to see one of your posts the stupidity of it rocks me to my core — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 8, 2026

I’m not easily shook these days but the number of people who justify attacking ICE agents by intentionally painting them as a danger, and then pretend that the people who target them are the victims, is rather shocking — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) January 8, 2026

That's ridiculous. She was in a place she should not have been, not by accident, but intentionally attempting to impeded law enforcement in the conduct of their duty. She wasn't just "not following instructions" like some random dude at a roadblock. — Tom Dunn - 🇺🇸 (@tomdunn) January 8, 2026

Is this a real post? I would go with "I was hacked." — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) January 8, 2026

This is absolutely insane. — Kiana Danial (@KianaDanial) January 8, 2026

There is absolutely no parallel here, and the attempt to virtue signal by trying to make one is pathetic.

Miller seemed a little bit lost for words. He'd also called the shooting an "execution."

I'm not sure the point of the frame by frame analysis of this execution. Why is a masked cop drawing down on a 37 yo lady in a Honda Pilot? Fed agents shouldn't pull guns on a middle aged woman unless she's a violent criminal or aiming a weapon at them. Just let her drive away — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 7, 2026

Don't forget she was a poet as well. And a trained "ICE Watch" warrior.

Execution? The shot went through the front windshield after she tried to run an ICE agent over. And just for the folks not aware of this, but Tim Miller once fawned over Luigi Mangione’s body after he executed a father of two in Manhattan by shooting him in the back. https://t.co/M4zkc8iOnN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 8, 2026

Editor's Note: The Left continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

