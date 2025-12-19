Dem Chuck Schumer Warns That the Legacy Media Is Consolidating Behind Trump

CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on December 19, 2025
AngieArtist

Democrat Chuck Schumer seems to be under the absurd delusion that the legacy media is coming together to help President Donald Trump. We could see that happening - on Bizarro World! On our planet, the mainstream media hates Trump and is actively working to destroy him.

Come back to Earth, Chuck. (WATCH)

Does Schumer really not know that the legacy media is in the Democrat Party’s back pocket?

Democrats and a DNC-devoted media go together like peanut butter and jelly.

The legacy media works for the Democrat Party. We cover it here on Twitchy every day.

Posters say Schumer’s assertion is even funnier since we just ended four years of the media actively covering for former President Joe Biden.

They know their voters are gullible enough to believe them.

One poster doesn’t understand how Schumer can continue making a fool of himself daily.

Lying is all Schumer knows. You can’t teach an old Chuck new tricks.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

