Dem Chuck Schumer Warns That the Legacy Media Is Consolidating Behind Trump

Democrat Chuck Schumer seems to be under the absurd delusion that the legacy media is coming together to help President Donald Trump. We could see that happening - on Bizarro World! On our planet, the mainstream media hates Trump and is actively working to destroy him.

Come back to Earth, Chuck. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer issues dire warning that a media industry consolidated to protect and defend Donald Trump is a “great danger to Democracy."



So exactly what the propaganda press does for every Democrat president then? pic.twitter.com/dDkxaZ3lIF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

What in the actual fook?



I’d say delusional, but to be honest, he knows what he is saying. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) December 18, 2025

“Any non-DNC PR outlet is a grave threat to Democracy!"



- Chuck Schumer — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

Does Schumer really not know that the legacy media is in the Democrat Party’s back pocket?

Democrats and a DNC-devoted media go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Because for Democrats, the media is supposed to be consolidated to protect and defend Democrats, which has been that way for years. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 18, 2025

There is literally zero media conglomeration helping Trump, and Schumer knows it.



Frankly, even the few larger networks that seem more right-leaning, I still don't trust.



This is projection, turned up to 11. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 18, 2025

The legacy media works for the Democrat Party. We cover it here on Twitchy every day.

Posters say Schumer’s assertion is even funnier since we just ended four years of the media actively covering for former President Joe Biden.

Really??? after the press covered for Joe Biden, you have the cajones to say this? — Kathryn Butterly (@kbutterly) December 18, 2025

Hasn't it already been factually calculated that approximately 90% of Trump "mentions" by legacy media since 2016 have been negative? — Jaby Chilcott (@JabyChilcott) December 18, 2025

It always amazes me how lefties earnestly try to portray the media space as it it is pro-trump, right wing, and anti-left. — Detective Elliot UNSTABLEer (@Det_Stabler_SVU) December 18, 2025

They know their voters are gullible enough to believe them.

One poster doesn’t understand how Schumer can continue making a fool of himself daily.

I almost feel bad for Schumer. It seems like every single day he has to go on TV and humiliate himself with nonsense. — Reda Rosenau (@RedaRosenau4) December 18, 2025

His gas lighting seems desperate lately.

Has he always been this way? — ShellyConfetti2 (@HappySparkles18) December 18, 2025

Schumer does not care that gaslighting has become passé .. he has but one tool and he will use it.

👀😡🤮🤬 — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) December 18, 2025

Lying is all Schumer knows. You can’t teach an old Chuck new tricks.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

