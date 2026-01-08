ALL OF THIS --> Receipt-Filled Thread Legally DISMANTLES Each and Every Lefty Minneapolis...
Tread Reckoning: Stephen A. Smith Says ICE Agent Justified in Minnesota Shooting but Should’ve Shot Tires

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:10 AM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Baker

Sports and political commentator Stephen A. Smith says the ICE agent who fatally shot a female driver who tried to run him over was justified. But… yes, there’s always a 'but.' Smith adds that the agent should have aimed for her vehicle's wheels. Yes, seriously.

Here’s more. (READ)

Stephen A. Smith says the ICE agent who fired on Renee Good was legally justified, but should have shot her tires instead.

"From a lawful perspective, as it pertains to a law enforcement official, don't expect him to be prosecuted. He was completely justified."

"From a humanitarian perspective, however, why did you have to do that? If you could move out of the way, that means you could have shot the tires."

Well, at least Smith has one thing right - the agent shouldn’t be prosecuted. (WATCH)

No, he’s serious.

Commenters say Smith and others making this ‘tired’ argument have seen too many action movies.

Smith would rather there be multiple wild shots than simply aiming at the person creating the dangerous situation. Weird advice from a guy whose show is called 'Straight Shooter with Stephen A.'

Posters say they’ve heard a similar, unrealistic take somewhere before.

No one should be getting life-or-death advice from former President Joe Biden.

Commenters say that when nanoseconds matter, one doesn’t have the luxury of contemplating multiple scenarios to neutralize a direct threat to one’s life.

Exactly.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

