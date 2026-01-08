Tread Reckoning: Stephen A. Smith Says ICE Agent Justified in Minnesota Shooting but Should’ve Shot Tires

Sports and political commentator Stephen A. Smith says the ICE agent who fatally shot a female driver who tried to run him over was justified. But… yes, there’s always a 'but.' Smith adds that the agent should have aimed for her vehicle's wheels. Yes, seriously.

Stephen A. Smith says the ICE agent who fired on Renee Good was legally justified, but should have shot her tires instead. "From a lawful perspective, as it pertains to a law enforcement official, don't expect him to be prosecuted. He was completely justified." "From a humanitarian perspective, however, why did you have to do that? If you could move out of the way, that means you could have shot the tires."

Well, at least Smith has one thing right - the agent shouldn’t be prosecuted. (WATCH)

Shot her tires? Is this a joke? — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) January 8, 2026

No, he’s serious.

Commenters say Smith and others making this ‘tired’ argument have seen too many action movies.

Smith's spot on legally the agent had every right to neutralize the threat, but shooting tires is Hollywood nonsense that risks more lives. — Leo Simpson (@LeoSimpson) January 8, 2026

These idiots think you can dive out of the way and shoot out tires like an action movie. — Adam Oney (@oneystar) January 8, 2026

Shoot at the tire so the bullet can ricochet and kill someone else??? — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) January 8, 2026

We don't shoot tires out. That's hollywood stuff. If the round skips and hits an innocent your liable. If it's bad enough to use lethal force, then you aim for the person creating the issue in an attempt to stop it. He should maybe stick to sports — TriggerSafe (@TriggerSafeLLC) January 8, 2026

Smith would rather there be multiple wild shots than simply aiming at the person creating the dangerous situation. Weird advice from a guy whose show is called 'Straight Shooter with Stephen A.'

Posters say they’ve heard a similar, unrealistic take somewhere before.

Is that like the “He should have shot him in the leg,” argument?🙄

These people don’t understand that this is the real world the cops are living in and not a tv show. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) January 8, 2026

Biden once suggested that police need to learn how to shoot people in the leg. pic.twitter.com/aA8kY1ZbYr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 8, 2026

No one should be getting life-or-death advice from former President Joe Biden.

Commenters say that when nanoseconds matter, one doesn’t have the luxury of contemplating multiple scenarios to neutralize a direct threat to one’s life.

Put almost anyone trained in that situation and the results would have almost always been the same. — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) January 8, 2026

He saved his life in self-defense. It’s over. She went out looking for trouble and found it — Daniel DiNoia (@daniel_dinoia) January 8, 2026

its easy to coach from the studio. Harder when bullets aren’t PowerPoint slides — santi (@santi_) January 8, 2026

Hindsight is easy. In real time, nobody gets slow-motion decisions. — Trevon AI (@TrevonAI) January 8, 2026

Exactly.

