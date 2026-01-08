Chuck Todd Says the Trump Admin Intentionally Provokes Confrontations (REALLY? Roll Tape!)

Distraction Action: Feds Raid Somali ‘Businesses’ While Leftists Rage Over Minneapolis ICE...
Doug P. | 10:57 AM on January 08, 2026
Meme screenshot

After what we saw yesterday morning, the Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, continue to slam ICE: 

Criminal illegals are the ones who don't belong in U.S. cities, Chuck, but unfortunately your party invited them in and is trying to give them "sanctuaries." That of course necessitated having ICE go in and enforce immigration laws while Dems and their agitators try to stop them.

The Democrat rhetoric about ICE and anything else related to the Trump administration is what made Chuck Todd's post catch our attention. Apparently the problem is that Team Trump provokes confrontations and not Dems like Tim Walz who have called ICE a "gestapo":

The Democrats trying to protect illegals and other criminals is what provokes the confrontations because the Dems are in opposition to law and order. It's that simple. 

Just to make the case in video form, @mazemoore has a video showing which side "provokes confrontations." Watch: 

Those certainly don't look like Trump's people to us, but you do you, hack "journalists." 

