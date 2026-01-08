Chuck Todd Says the Trump Admin Intentionally Provokes Confrontations (REALLY? Roll Tape!)

After what we saw yesterday morning, the Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, continue to slam ICE:

What we all saw yesterday, the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, was absolutely sickening.



ICE does not belong in our neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/9D5tdRX8s4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 8, 2026

Advertisement

Criminal illegals are the ones who don't belong in U.S. cities, Chuck, but unfortunately your party invited them in and is trying to give them "sanctuaries." That of course necessitated having ICE go in and enforce immigration laws while Dems and their agitators try to stop them.

The Democrat rhetoric about ICE and anything else related to the Trump administration is what made Chuck Todd's post catch our attention. Apparently the problem is that Team Trump provokes confrontations and not Dems like Tim Walz who have called ICE a "gestapo":

The problem with the credibility of this current admin is that they seem to go out of their way to provoke confrontation on just about every front. Whether internationally, with Congress with DHS, with ICE, every action seems to be intended to see how far they can go before… — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 7, 2026

The Democrats trying to protect illegals and other criminals is what provokes the confrontations because the Dems are in opposition to law and order. It's that simple.

Sanctuary policies hit first. Don’t be surprised if the Feds hit back harder. Americans want this fight so buckle up. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) January 8, 2026

Trying to run over law enforcement goes far beyond "pushback".



It's garbage like this that emboldens people to disregard law and human life.



ICE is enforcing federal immigration law, period. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 7, 2026

Just to make the case in video form, @mazemoore has a video showing which side "provokes confrontations." Watch:

Those certainly don't look like Trump's people to us, but you do you, hack "journalists."

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!