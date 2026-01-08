Scott Jennings: Fatal Minneapolis ICE Shooting Is the Result of a Year of Dangerous Democrat Rhetoric

Thursday’s fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota was not an unexpected event. Many knew it was coming based on the Democrat Party’s relentless use of violent rhetoric to dishonestly describe federal immigration officers as the 'Gestapo’ and ‘Nazis’ for simply enforcing our nation’s laws. Republican Scott Jennings was on CNN’s NewsNight on Thursday, saying the false narratives planted in the minds of the party’s radical anti-ICE hordes for a year have expectedly borne deadly fruit.

He lays it all out here. (WATCH)

What happens when a political party spends a YEAR radicalizing their base against ICE agents with increasingly unhinged rhetoric?



Tragically, I fear we're learning exactly what happens right now in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/FHTqJbGFaK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 8, 2026

He said it perfectly ,it’s being politically acceptable to harass officers by democrats. — Cindy Young (@CindyYoung456) January 8, 2026

Democrats have essentially made protecting illegal aliens by relentlessly attacking ICE agents a plank of their party.

Commenters say the Democrats are fueling (and likely funding) an organized insurgency within the United States.

They've basically whipped people up into an organized insurgency. And make no mistake, these direct actions to impede ICE operations are indeed organized — Green Neck Swamp Yankee (@JayG860) January 8, 2026

The left is sending their brainwashed zealots into harms way, all to keep their fraud ongoing — Alpha-Bravo (@alpha_brav0) January 8, 2026

Democrats have convinced the mob that they are immune from consequences for opposing ICE. They've been at it so long with impunity it was inevitable that someone would be killed. I'm just glad it wasn't an ICE officer. — Support Your Local Sheriff (@DayByDay085) January 8, 2026

The sheer number of dangerous insurgents makes it difficult for immigration agents to counter.

Posters sympathize with ICE agents who are under constant attack in public.

I also don't like the fact that she died, but that ICE official did the exact thing I would do in that situation. Carrying a weapon takes responsible training with potential scenarios included. That woman and her "wife" were interfering with ICE operations throughout the morning. — LetTheArrestsBegin (@JusticeTimeNow) January 8, 2026

That woman was breaking federal law. She was obstructing officers. She refused commands. She drove at an officer. If local officials had enforced the law and arrested people for obstruction, this never would have happened. If that woman had stayed home instead of breaking the law, she’d still be alive. Don’t blame the officer who defended himself in an impossible situation that she created, and local officials created by refusing to do their jobs. I feel bad for that ICE agent. He has to live with this because Minneapolis officials refused to enforce the law. — Truth Is Freedom (@TruthAnswersAll) January 8, 2026

No ICE agents should die because gullible radicals act on the Democrat Party’s dangerous (and now deadly) rhetoric.

Horrifically, anti-ICE leftists have been waiting for someone on their side to be killed by an agent in public.

And sadly, too many people on the left were hoping for something like this just for their own political gain. That's disappointing — Willie B's year (@Xpiceman) January 8, 2026

They knew this would happen.



It’s what they’ve wanted. — Paul Danner (@Paul_Danner_) January 8, 2026

I fear she won't be the last. They'll get more aggressive and will probably arm themselves in their resistance efforts. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 8, 2026

And sadly, it is only getting worse. — AZ Patriot 🌵🇺🇸 (@1111Cinders) January 8, 2026

Democrats wouldn’t have it any other way.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

