Scott Jennings: Fatal Minneapolis ICE Shooting Is the Result of a Year of Dangerous Democrat Rhetoric

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:33 AM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Thursday’s fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota was not an unexpected event. Many knew it was coming based on the Democrat Party’s relentless use of violent rhetoric to dishonestly describe federal immigration officers as the 'Gestapo’ and ‘Nazis’ for simply enforcing our nation’s laws. Republican Scott Jennings was on CNN’s NewsNight on Thursday, saying the false narratives planted in the minds of the party’s radical anti-ICE hordes for a year have expectedly borne deadly fruit.

He lays it all out here. (WATCH)

Democrats have essentially made protecting illegal aliens by relentlessly attacking ICE agents a plank of their party.

Commenters say the Democrats are fueling (and likely funding) an organized insurgency within the United States.

The sheer number of dangerous insurgents makes it difficult for immigration agents to counter.

Posters sympathize with ICE agents who are under constant attack in public.

I also don't like the fact that she died, but that ICE official did the exact thing I would do in that situation. Carrying a weapon takes responsible training with potential scenarios included. That woman and her "wife" were interfering with ICE operations throughout the morning.

— LetTheArrestsBegin (@JusticeTimeNow) January 8, 2026

That woman was breaking federal law. She was obstructing officers. She refused commands. She drove at an officer.

If local officials had enforced the law and arrested people for obstruction, this never would have happened.

If that woman had stayed home instead of breaking the law, she’d still be alive.

Don’t blame the officer who defended himself in an impossible situation that she created, and local officials created by refusing to do their jobs.

I feel bad for that ICE agent. He has to live with this because Minneapolis officials refused to enforce the law.

— Truth Is Freedom (@TruthAnswersAll) January 8, 2026

No ICE agents should die because gullible radicals act on the Democrat Party’s dangerous (and now deadly) rhetoric.

Horrifically, anti-ICE leftists have been waiting for someone on their side to be killed by an agent in public.

Democrats wouldn’t have it any other way.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

