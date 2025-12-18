Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien...
Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett
VIP
From Saint Nicholas to Scolding: Teen Activist's Anti-Santa Post Divides Christian Twitter
BREAKING: Suspected Brown University Shooter Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Keir Starmer Weighs in on Program to Save Boys From the Influence of...
VIP
San Francisco Board Votes to Establish a Reparations Fund
San Diego Schools Announce ‘More Choices Than Ever’ for Gender Identity
Eric Adams Fires Back at Harris Camp Over Hypocrisy in Prosecutions vs. Massive...
WaPo: American Academy of Pediatrics Loses Funding After Criticizing RFK Jr
Shocking Scandal: Chief Investigating Brown Shooting Has Nephew Jailed for 22 Years in...
Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Emerge
Feds Raid Offices of Somali-Owned Health Care Company in Minnesota Amid Medicare Fraud...
MI Senate Candidate Would Lose Control Seeing Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett Togeth...

CBS News: ‘Fraud Tourists’ Told Minnesota State Programs Were a Good Opportunity to Make Money

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

There was much gnashing of teeth and rending of garments when CBS News announced that it had hired left-of-center Bari Weiss as its editor in chief. One Slate writer bemoaned the fall of CBS News from Dan Rather to Weiss. Rather himself questioned Weiss' qualifications, calling her hiring a "dark day" for the network. Some quit rather than work under Weiss' supervision. Former Fox News and CNBC contributor Julie Roginsky asked us to "pray for 60 Minutes."

Advertisement

A week ago, CBS News showed that it was up to doing actual journalism by covering the massive fraud in Minnesota:

Despite that, we were a little surprised (pleasantly) when we saw Weiss post a CBS News story on how Minnesota became a magnet for "fraud tourists."

Jonah Kaplan and Michael Kaplan report:

Abdinajib Hassan allegedly registered a company to help channel state resources to the families of children with autism, spending some of the $6 million he took from the program on the purchase of a Freightliner semi-truck.

Hassan Ahmed Hussein and Ahmed Abdirashid Mohamed are accused of pocketing $750,000 intended to help Medicaid recipients find housing, then using the money on international travel. 

Kaamil Omar Sallah allegedly submitted $1.4 million in fraudulent claims as part of a housing stabilization services fraud scheme. He spent $150,000 of it on crypto and fled to Amsterdam after he was subpoenaed, officials say. 

Asha Farhan Hassan, who was previously charged in multiple fraud schemes, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of wire fraud. 

Prosecutors said Thursday that they are investigating roughly $18 billion spent on social programs in Minnesota since 2018. CBS News asked how much they believe was fraud, and they said they've "seen more red flags than legitimate providers."

Recommended

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Roughly $18 billion.

Minnesota Department of Human Services Employees posted last month that "Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota." When asked by a reporter last week if he wanted to hear more from Somali leaders about holding their community accountable, Walz immediately pivoted to white men.

Advertisement

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS CRIME MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE
Warren Squire
BREAKING: Suspected Brown University Shooter Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Warren Squire
Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Gordon K
Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett
justmindy
JD Vance Owes Vanity Fair Photographer $1,000 After Marco Rubio Posts New Profile Pic
Brett T.
Feds Raid Offices of Somali-Owned Health Care Company in Minnesota Amid Medicare Fraud Probes
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE Warren Squire
Advertisement