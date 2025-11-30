'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud



As Twitchy reported yesterday, it's getting so bad for Tim Walz in Minnesota that even The New York Times is calling him out for the MASSIVE fraud scandal perpetrated by Somalis whom he has welcomed into his state, and enabled by his corrupt administration.

Of course, the Times didn't really break this story. That work was done by Chris Rufo. As usual, the legacy media glommed onto the corruption and fraud that Rufo had already exposed and tried to pretend that they had done the investigative journalism.

Still, it is revealing that Walz is so damaged that even a lazy, lefty rag like the Old Gray Lady saw fit to put him in its crosshairs.

And if the mood among his state employees is any indication, things are about to get a whole lot worse for Walz.

Last night, the employees of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (not the official department account itself) unleashed a blistering, scathing indictment of Walz, calling him out for corruption at every turn in a lengthy post that is nothing short of molten fire.

Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota. We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud but no, we got the opposite response. Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression,… https://t.co/cEtbnuKmgn — Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees (@Minnesota_DHS) November 30, 2025

The entire post is very long, but every single word (even the misspelled ones) is worth reading. We've added some emphasis in bold below to highlight a few key phrases:

... repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports. Instead of partnership, we got the full weight of retaliation by Tim Walz, certain DFL members and an indifferent mainstream media. It’s scary, isolating and left us wondering who we can turn to.



In addition to retaliating against whistleblower, Tim Walz disempowered the Office of the Legislative Auditor, allowing agencies to disregard their audit findings and guidance. Media and politicians supporting Tim Walz or the DFL-agenda attacked whistleblowers who were trying to raise red flags on fraudulent activities.



This is a cascade of systemic failures leading up to Tim Walz. Agency leaders appointed by Tim Walz willfully disregarded rules and laws to keep fraud reports quiet - even to the extent of threatening families of whistleblowers. These same leaders are not qualified for their jobs, instead getting leadership jobs via Tim Walz’s friendship so state government were left floundering. DFL lawmakers refused to acknowledge fraud and deflected any serious conversation to stop fraud. Biased mainstream media such as WCCO and MPR showed absolutely no interest in covering fraud happening in our own state. Programs, especially in behavioral health and disability services were built without any guardrails against fraud, all in an attempt to extract more funding from legislature and the federal government.



As staff, we firsthand witnessed and observed fraud happening yet we were shutdown, reassigned and told to keep quiet. Sometimes more. Leadership did not want to appear to discriminate against certain communities and were unwilling to take action, such as stopping fraud, that would have an adverse impact on their image. To date, no single agency leader has been held responsible for their role in fraud whether it’s Shireen Gandhi, Jess Geil, Jodi Harpstead, Natasha Merz, Eric Grumdahl or others.



It is a structure created and maintained by Tim Walz who has created an environment of inter-related agencies and institutions including the media - that help foster fraud through retaliation and turning a blind eye in exchange for political gain in the form of high power agency leadership jobs or other perks.



Fundamentally, Tim Walz is dishonest, lacks ethics and integrity, has poor leadership abilities, and has never taken any accountability for his role in fraud. Instead, Tim Walz deflects by blaming national politics for his own failings and distracts the public with inveterate lying. These lies include his reference of a budget surplus under his tenure. Fact is, Minnesota never had a surplus, we had been given federal ARPA funds that were conflated as surplus money otherwise, we’d be in a deficit. And those ARPA funds, which were meant to be temporary funds were used to create more leadership positions for Tim Walz 'buddies.'



As such, we can’t fight fraud in Minnesota alone hence why we’re appealing to the federal levels of government. We need all the help we can get as Tim Walz’s agency leaders have upped their brazen approach in covering up their knowledge of fraud.



We are grateful to numerous solid politicians (esp the Fraud Committee) and media outlets who are trying to halt fraud. We are also grateful to other whistleblowers who are bravely stepping up.



Thank You NY Times for bringing the plight of Minnesota to the national stage.

Ka ... freaking ... BOOM!

The only part we disagree with is that the employees thanked the Times when they should be thanking people like Chris Rufo and Dustin Grage, who exposed the corruption long ago.

But the Times certainly did increase the national focus on Walz's failures this weekend, so we will give them credit for that.

This is a massive scandal & if even half of this is true, Walz should resign in disgrace, & then probably face criminal charges. https://t.co/43LvXwFXSI — Notsocrazy (@notsocrazy24) November 30, 2025

There's no 'probably' about it. Walz should definitely face criminal charges. That is OUR money. And it's being stolen under his approving jazz hands.

Walz has no interest in stopping fraud because he IS a fraud. https://t.co/P11YLwU3EP — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 30, 2025

We remember when he tried to convince America that he was a football coach ... or knew how to hold a shotgun.

And, of course, there's the whole stolen valor scandal when he abandoned his National Guard unit, but tried to take credit for serving in the GWOT.

Tim Walz’s own government is fed up with him:



“Fundamentally, Tim Walz is dishonest, lacks ethics and integrity, has poor leadership abilities, and has never taken any accountability for his role in fraud. Instead, Tim Walz deflects by blaming national politics for his own… https://t.co/bqR4bbKEdr — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 30, 2025

We are ALL fed up with him.

But that is such a money quote from the DHS employees. We could read that line 100 times and not get tired of it.

Very brave to speak up. I hope this opens eyes to corruption in their state, as well as others. https://t.co/GdysDPcUq8 — TexasRepublik (@texasrepublik) November 30, 2025

According to their pinned tweet, apparently, the Minnesota DHS employees have had their account suspended in the past for speaking out against Walz, his policies, and his corruption.

That likely happened during COVID.

But X doesn't cancel people anymore like Jack Dorsey's Twitter used to do, so they're free to blow the whistle now.

The DOJ needs to descend on Walz and Minnesota like a fighter squadron spotting Venezuelan narcoterrorists.

Oh, we won't, much as Walz and his cronies would love to try to make everyone forget.

We also remember when Walz cheered and giggled at Tesla's stock dropping, even though his state's employee unions are vested in that stock.

Tim Walz was always just so obviously a shady mf'er.



No wonder he was the one, of all people, who weirdly got chosen to be Kamala's running mate.



Not even being partisan, but just imagine THIS dodgy bastard being in Vance's place right now instead...https://t.co/fgh6ahB0E1 — Jevaughn (@Jevaughn_Brown) November 30, 2025

The size of the bullet America dodged in November 2024 just keeps increasing the more we find out (information, by the way, that media outlets like The New York Times tried to hide during the campaign).

Tim Walz’s own DHS employees just publicly torched him: “Your administration enabled over $1B in fraud… by retaliating against whistleblowers and ignoring audits.”



When your own people go on record to expose you, it’s not a scandal anymore—it’s an indictment. https://t.co/jptGpePPwA — Daniel (@sua9677) November 30, 2025

It is a devastating indictment.

We can only hope that it is followed up by an actual legal indictment (or several) handed down by a grand jury.

Better lawyer up, Tampon Tim.



