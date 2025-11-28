Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
Zohran Mamdani Sheds Crocodile Tears Over National Guard Killing, But His Words Reveal...
VIP
Lefty Men, Women Do Not Care If Trump Calls Annoying Journos Who Happen...
'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to...
Jonathan Turley Deems Amy Klobuchar's Statistical Studies Lesson a 'Spectacular and Embarr...
There Are Questions for Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin About This Video Montage and...
Absolute SLOBS: ABC Wrecked for Sharing Sob Story 5 TIMES About ICE SNAGGING...
'I Have a BRIDGE to Sell You!' Jeanine Pirro TORCHES 'Open-Border Lunatics' and...
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Disgustingly Shifts Blame for DC Attack to Trump and...
OH DAMN: Nick Freitas Just DOG-WALKED AOC for Claiming She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dead...
WATCH Oregon's A-Hole AG Accidentally Spill ALL the Illegal Immigrant Beans Bragging About...
VIP
THERE It Is! Sadly, Norm Macdonald Could Have Predicted This Media Spin After...
GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY...
You FIRST: Wajahat Ali Wants to Deport 'ALL Whites' Instead of Afghans and...

LOL: In Wake of DC Shooting, Li'l Adam Kinzinger Is STILL Trying to Blame Afghanistan on Trump

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on November 28, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo


Democrats are frantic and flailing after an Afghan Islamist that Joe Biden welcomed into America shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, this week. 

They are claiming that Trump's administration cleared all of the alleged 'refugees,' conveniently neglecting the fact that a leftist federal judge blocked the administration's attempts to remove them. 

Advertisement

Even more disgracefully than that, many of them are blaming Trump for the National Guard even being present in the nation's capital, even though this is perfectly legal, that the DC Mayor has welcomed the assistance, and -- oh, by the way -- the fact that more than 25,000 National Guard troops were deployed needlessly in the city just a few years ago for Biden's inauguration. 

Oops.

But Democrats never met a false narrative that they didn't try to beat senselessly into the ground long after it's been debunked.

This is where Cryin' Adam Kinzinger comes into the story. Because, of course, the TDS-afflicted EX-Congressman just had to try to find something more to blame on Trump. 

Yesterday, instead of having some turkey and stuffing for Thanksgiving, Kinzinger indulged in his usual diet of eating excrement when he tried to blame the entire botched Afghanistan withdrawal itself on the Bad Orange Man.

Good Lord. It's difficult to imagine being as broken as this shell of a little man. 

Yes, Trump had negotiated an exit from Afghanistan. An exit that was entirely conditionally based. But when it came time to execute the withdrawal, that complete failure falls squarely on Biden's senile shoulders. 

Recommended

'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to Blame for DC Terror Attack
Sam J.
Advertisement

Kinzinger knows this. He's just lying because anything bad that happens just HAS to be Trump's fault. 

... but lying and drama queen stuff has become your MO.

Well, yes. He is quite the weepy drama queen, isn't he? 

... to end their protected status in April, which a liberal judge blocked. Sit down and shut up!

Fun fact: Kinzinger is so small, when he sits down, he is indistinguishable from when he is standing up. 

But we agree with the 'shut up' part. 

Kinzinger probably blames Trump every time he gets constipated from drinking too much.

LOL. 

JD Vance ain't buying it, and neither is anyone else. 

Advertisement

Dignity? Kinzinger left that behind so long ago, he doesn't even remember how to spell the word. 

'Embarrassing manlet.' LOL. 

Seriously, though. The phrase 'touch some grass' gets thrown around too often, but if anyone needs to log off of social media and touch some grass, it's Kinzinger. 

HA. We remember that. It was almost as hilarious in its desperation as this attempt from Kinzinger.

The funniest part is that even Democrats want nothing to do with them. After all, they're the ones who gerrymandered him out of Congress after he spent years attacking Trump to kiss their hind parts.

Nah, we don't have to feel for him. The fact that no one respects him is entirely his own doing. 

Advertisement

He knows the facts. He is refusing to admit or accept them. 

Which is pretty pathetic, not to mention a classic sign of severe mental illness. 

Hey, we're not saying that Kinzinger has a drinking problem. 

But, boy, he sure does look awfully red and puffy in all of the cringeworthy selfie videos that he posts on X, doesn't he? 

A perfect summary of Kinzinger's train of thought ... that has gone completely off the rails and over a cliff. 

You can say that again. That's something we can all be thankful for every day, not just on Thanksgiving. 

And there it is. 

Kinzinger knows he is lying. He knows that we know he is lying. And yet he still lies. 

Because all he wants to do is distract from the fact that he, Biden, and all other Democrats have deliberately brought extremely dangerous people into the United States, with no remorse. 

Advertisement

He is desperate for people not to recognize that truth.

And you know what they say about desperation: it is the world's worst cologne.

Which must be why Adam Kinzinger so consistently stinks.

============================================

Related:

Zohran Mamdani Sheds Crocodile Tears Over National Guard Killing, But His Words Reveal EVERYTHING

We're Thankful We're Not YOU: Ellen Barkin Can't Find Anything to Be Thankful for on Thanksgiving

Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians

How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark Kelly and the Seditious Six

Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated In Another Country

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AFGHANISTAN DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ISLAMIC TERRORISM JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to Blame for DC Terror Attack
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Deems Amy Klobuchar's Statistical Studies Lesson a 'Spectacular and Embarrassing Success'
Doug P.
OH DAMN: Nick Freitas Just DOG-WALKED AOC for Claiming She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dead National Guardswoman
Sam J.
Absolute SLOBS: ABC Wrecked for Sharing Sob Story 5 TIMES About ICE SNAGGING Young Woman 'Traveling Home'
Sam J.
GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.
There Are Questions for Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin About This Video Montage and the DC Shooting
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to Blame for DC Terror Attack Sam J.
Advertisement