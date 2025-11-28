LOL: In Wake of DC Shooting, Li'l Adam Kinzinger Is STILL Trying to Blame Afghanistan on Trump



Democrats are frantic and flailing after an Afghan Islamist that Joe Biden welcomed into America shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, this week.

They are claiming that Trump's administration cleared all of the alleged 'refugees,' conveniently neglecting the fact that a leftist federal judge blocked the administration's attempts to remove them.

Even more disgracefully than that, many of them are blaming Trump for the National Guard even being present in the nation's capital, even though this is perfectly legal, that the DC Mayor has welcomed the assistance, and -- oh, by the way -- the fact that more than 25,000 National Guard troops were deployed needlessly in the city just a few years ago for Biden's inauguration.

Democrats flooded DC with 20k mask wearing, Natl Guard because of an FBI instigated "coup" weeks earlier in 2021. That was "good."



Trump deploys 2700 Natl Guard to reinforce police, crime goes down. That is "bad." pic.twitter.com/HuZNczcvTE — TugboatPhil - American Nogger (@TugboatPhil) November 28, 2025

Oops.

But Democrats never met a false narrative that they didn't try to beat senselessly into the ground long after it's been debunked.

This is where Cryin' Adam Kinzinger comes into the story. Because, of course, the TDS-afflicted EX-Congressman just had to try to find something more to blame on Trump.

Yesterday, instead of having some turkey and stuffing for Thanksgiving, Kinzinger indulged in his usual diet of eating excrement when he tried to blame the entire botched Afghanistan withdrawal itself on the Bad Orange Man.

FYI: the “disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan” was negotiated and begun by…. Donald Trump — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) November 27, 2025

Good Lord. It's difficult to imagine being as broken as this shell of a little man.

Yes, Trump had negotiated an exit from Afghanistan. An exit that was entirely conditionally based. But when it came time to execute the withdrawal, that complete failure falls squarely on Biden's senile shoulders.

Kinzinger knows this. He's just lying because anything bad that happens just HAS to be Trump's fault.

Hey Adam, We all know the truth here. Trump began a plan that Biden trashed and rushed everything so he could score some points politically. Trump had zero plans to abandon a base there and leave billions of dollars of military equipment to the Taliban. You know this but lying… https://t.co/p4Aw7VXJqj — mbm (@mbm0062) November 28, 2025

... but lying and drama queen stuff has become your MO.

Well, yes. He is quite the weepy drama queen, isn't he?

Stop lying, you cretin.



Trump made a plan, which the Biden administration flubbed horribly, as they did with everything. Turning it into a strategic failure.



Trump and many others vehemently warned against importing thousands of unvetted Afghani nationals.



He even attempted… pic.twitter.com/WfS3W81Rhx — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 27, 2025

... to end their protected status in April, which a liberal judge blocked. Sit down and shut up!

Fun fact: Kinzinger is so small, when he sits down, he is indistinguishable from when he is standing up.

But we agree with the 'shut up' part.

We get it loser. Every problem in the world is Trumps fault, if it makes you feel better. https://t.co/XxThGxmSqS — Conservative Patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🍊 (@CPatriot15604) November 28, 2025

Kinzinger probably blames Trump every time he gets constipated from drinking too much.

LOL.

JD Vance ain't buying it, and neither is anyone else.

Just say that shooting our troops is bad and go enjoy Thanksgiving with some dignity. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) November 27, 2025

Dignity? Kinzinger left that behind so long ago, he doesn't even remember how to spell the word.

This is how this embarrassing manlet spends his Thanksgiving. https://t.co/GHEoVLQFak — Eric Brancard (@EricBrancard) November 27, 2025

'Embarrassing manlet.' LOL.

Seriously, though. The phrase 'touch some grass' gets thrown around too often, but if anyone needs to log off of social media and touch some grass, it's Kinzinger.

This is even dumber than when Democrats tried to argue that Republicans defunded the police. https://t.co/6tedDQq6gy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 28, 2025

HA. We remember that. It was almost as hilarious in its desperation as this attempt from Kinzinger.

This guy is an insufferable A-hole. America is much better off that his ignorance is contained to social media & he no longer holds a congressional seat👇 https://t.co/wkzo3ISnOA — Chuck Soltys (@Sisu_911) November 28, 2025

The funniest part is that even Democrats want nothing to do with them. After all, they're the ones who gerrymandered him out of Congress after he spent years attacking Trump to kiss their hind parts.

At some level, you have to kinda feel for Adam here.



I mean, it must be tough going through life bereft of any measure of respect from your peers. https://t.co/JFX2dy493K — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) November 27, 2025

Nah, we don't have to feel for him. The fact that no one respects him is entirely his own doing.

Idiot alert! Trump did NOT negotiate the withdrawal the way the Biden administration withdrew. Little crying Adam doesn’t know the facts! https://t.co/3iabWXW8GA — Lori (@LoriAnn1163) November 27, 2025

He knows the facts. He is refusing to admit or accept them.

Which is pretty pathetic, not to mention a classic sign of severe mental illness.

Hey, we're not saying that Kinzinger has a drinking problem.

But, boy, he sure does look awfully red and puffy in all of the cringeworthy selfie videos that he posts on X, doesn't he?

If my wife tells me to get something at the store, and I completely blow a stop sign and into a terrible car accident on the way to the store… my wife is to blame for the accident, according to Kinzinger. https://t.co/y9JIUdNwEA — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 28, 2025

A perfect summary of Kinzinger's train of thought ... that has gone completely off the rails and over a cliff.

Today I give thanks that I’m not an insufferable, lying, a*****e like Adam is. https://t.co/cBvopKxbLc — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) November 27, 2025

You can say that again. That's something we can all be thankful for every day, not just on Thanksgiving.

Desperately trying to change the narrative. 👇 https://t.co/auiBlw3vuc — QuestionEverything (@Samson09724274) November 28, 2025

And there it is.

Kinzinger knows he is lying. He knows that we know he is lying. And yet he still lies.

Because all he wants to do is distract from the fact that he, Biden, and all other Democrats have deliberately brought extremely dangerous people into the United States, with no remorse.

He is desperate for people not to recognize that truth.

And you know what they say about desperation: it is the world's worst cologne.

Which must be why Adam Kinzinger so consistently stinks.





