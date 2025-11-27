Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated In Another Country

Nuttier-Than-A-Squirrel's-BM Democrat Aftyn Behn Wants At-Home Abortions. No, Really
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 AM on November 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


Of all the people in American politics who the country absolutely does not need to hear from anymore, is anyone higher on the list than Hillary Clinton? 

We can think of a few who might be at or near her equal, but none who need to just go away forever more than the corrupt, failed Senator, Secretary of State, and presidential candidate. 

And yet, like the worst venereal diseases, she refuses to go away. 

Yesterday, Clinton tried to pretend that she was outraged that the FBI is investigating Mark Kelly, Elissa Slotkin, and the rest of the Seditious Six for their video encouraging members of the military to betray their oath. 

Oh, give us a break. 

What would we call it? Well, since they committed an overtly seditious act with their video, we'd probably call it justice, a concept with which Clinton is entirely unfamiliar. 

As usual, cowardly Clinton turned off replies to her post, but that didn't stop X from telling her to shut her mouth. 

We'd call that an attempted coup. Which is what the Seditious Six had in mind. 

Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is EYE-OPENING
Sam J.
An insult to evil witches everywhere. 

But yes, she belongs in prison. 

Clinton posted her awful tweet before the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, but we're sure she cheered that terrorist attack privately, even if she dare not do it publicly.

(Clinton, by the way, has not said a word on X or elsewhere about the attack since it happened. She must be looking for a YouTube video to blame.)

Hey, that looks like 'Russian collusion' to us. Not to mention whatever nefarious things Bill Clinton was doing with Jeffrey Epstein. 

At least she stays on brand. 

An FBI investigation is great. Prosecutions would be even better. 

There are a lot of people who conspired to fabricate the Russiagate scandal that led to Trump's arrest and mug shot. 

Like the list of people who need to go away forever, Clinton is at the top of this list, too. 

If we started listing all of Clinton's crimes in her adult life, from Arkansas to New York to Washington, we'd be here all day, but this was one of the absolute worst. 

Oh, we all know why. 

The only good news when Hillary Clinton posts on X is that it serves as a reminder that she will never again hold an elected office in America. And she will never have the office she coveted so badly. 

Her only reason for existence anymore is just to be a giant wart on the fanny of American politics. 

If we can't lance that boil, at the very least, we can mock it. 

