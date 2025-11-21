VIP
WaPo Runs False Story About US Coast Guard and Swastikas, and OF COURSE, Every Dem Falls for It

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on November 21, 2025
meme


The dead legacy media loves nothing more than to publish false, misleading stories about the Trump administration, and Democrats love nothing more than to run with those lies without bothering to check if they are true. 

This is the party of Jasmine Crockett and 'A' Jeffrey Epstein versus 'THE' Jeffrey Epstein, after all. 

Yesterday, The Washington Post published a completely ridiculous article about how the US Coast Guard under the Trump administration was no longer prohibiting swastikas and other symbols associated with racial or other types of hatred. 

In the body of the article -- which is linked above, but we refuse to share here because it is yellow journalism -- the Post noted that the Coast Guard did not respond to the allegations before the article was published. (Yeah, we know how that works. The newspaper probably gave the service a whopping 15 minutes to reply.)

But maybe they should have waited. Because the USCG immediately debunked the Post's misleading reporting. 

... as always, will be thoroughly investigated and severely punished. The Coast Guard remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and professional workplace. Symbols such as swastikas, nooses and other extremist or racist imagery violate our core values and are treated with the seriousness they warrant under current policy.'

– Admiral Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant, U.S. Coast Guard

In a more detailed reply, Special Forces veteran Matt Tardio explained that all of the symbols the Post mentioned are still prohibited, but the Coast Guard doesn't print an exhaustive list in a section of their manual that deals with sexual harassment.

... to state that 'Creating an exhaustive list of hate symbols is neither possible nor desirable as supremacist and hate groups often change symbolism and because new groups emerge.'

Why does it state this and does not go in depth? It is not the purpose of the publication. The publication primarily goes over sexual harassment and harassing behavior. Further, it addresses the formal process and even references 5350.4 (image 1).

 In other words, WaPo got its hands on a giant nothingburger and tried to spin it into a hit piece. They'll probably submit it for a Pulitzer. 

The Department of Homeland Security provided a more terse response, giving the story all the respect it deserved (in other words, none). 

HA. It's what they do best. Just make stuff up. 

They are not capable of embarrassment. 

Of course, it will come as no surprise that countless Democrats bought the story hook, line, and sinker, and used it as yet another chance to scream, 'NAZIS! RRREEEEEEE!' (which is what Democrats do best).

Is Team Hochul talking about the Post's decision to publish fake news? Because we agree that this is never a good idea. 

We've got great news for this lefty journo: it's not. 

Is Rep. Kimble referring to the Democrat running for the Senate in Maine? 

Because he's the only one we know who has decorated himself with Nazi symbols. 

The Post's article? Again, we agree. 

You know what REALLY besmirches the honor of the armed forces, Dick? 

Claiming you served in Vietnam when you didn't.

These are not just no-follower randos on X who are falling for this agitprop (though there were plenty of those, too). These are media professionals and elected Democrats. 

They just cannot resist any opportunity to indulge their TDS. 

Speaking of which, the biggest antisemite in New York City also had to weigh in. 

It's bad enough that New York just elected a Communist. Wait until they find out that they just elected a galactically stupid Communist. 

Illinois Representative Lauren Underwood was a little calmer and more reserved in her commentary, but she still fell for it. 

So, in other words, the Coast Guard isn't changing its policy at all. And Underwood wants to claim that she accomplished something here.

These are just a few of the MANY examples of prominent figures on the left pushing a false narrative because they WANT their violent followers to believe that everyone on the right is a Nazi. 

It also becomes a Democrat talking point. 

Maybe the military should classify the USSR's hammer and sickle as a 'hate symbol.' 

Then the media and Democrats would really lose their minds, LOL. 

Barely. 

The only disturbing thing about this fake news story is how many of those leftist idiots currently occupy elected office. 

Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of 'Transgender Victims'

Nice Backpedal: Democrat Aftyn Behn Now Claims That She Never Said She Hates Nashville (She Did)

NEVER Forget What They Stood For: The Left Enters the 'Feigned Ignorance' Phase of Gender Cultism

Oh, Honey, NO: Obama Bro Jon Lovett Gets BODIED By X for Demanding Fealty to Politicians

'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

