WaPo Runs False Story About US Coast Guard and Swastikas, and OF COURSE, Every Dem Falls for It



The dead legacy media loves nothing more than to publish false, misleading stories about the Trump administration, and Democrats love nothing more than to run with those lies without bothering to check if they are true.

This is the party of Jasmine Crockett and 'A' Jeffrey Epstein versus 'THE' Jeffrey Epstein, after all.

Yesterday, The Washington Post published a completely ridiculous article about how the US Coast Guard under the Trump administration was no longer prohibiting swastikas and other symbols associated with racial or other types of hatred.

Exclusive: The U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify the swastika, nooses and the Confederate flag as hate symbols.



The military service drafted a new policy that classifies them as “potentially divisive.” https://t.co/zf4oKGkTtq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2025

In the body of the article -- which is linked above, but we refuse to share here because it is yellow journalism -- the Post noted that the Coast Guard did not respond to the allegations before the article was published. (Yeah, we know how that works. The newspaper probably gave the service a whopping 15 minutes to reply.)

But maybe they should have waited. Because the USCG immediately debunked the Post's misleading reporting.

“The claims that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false. These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy. Any display, use or promotion of such symbols, as… — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) November 20, 2025

... as always, will be thoroughly investigated and severely punished. The Coast Guard remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and professional workplace. Symbols such as swastikas, nooses and other extremist or racist imagery violate our core values and are treated with the seriousness they warrant under current policy.'



– Admiral Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant, U.S. Coast Guard

In a more detailed reply, Special Forces veteran Matt Tardio explained that all of the symbols the Post mentioned are still prohibited, but the Coast Guard doesn't print an exhaustive list in a section of their manual that deals with sexual harassment.

The WP is garbage, and so are the people pushing this. Besides the Coast Guard stating the WP is full of crap, here is the proof.



Image 1:

U.S. Coast Guard Civil Rights Manual (COMDTINST M 5350.4E)



This clearly covers the display of swastikas. It goes on further to state that… https://t.co/VoRWoec4dw pic.twitter.com/HFGt5FDoJQ — Matt Tardio (@angertab) November 20, 2025

... to state that 'Creating an exhaustive list of hate symbols is neither possible nor desirable as supremacist and hate groups often change symbolism and because new groups emerge.'



Why does it state this and does not go in depth? It is not the purpose of the publication. The publication primarily goes over sexual harassment and harassing behavior. Further, it addresses the formal process and even references 5350.4 (image 1).

In other words, WaPo got its hands on a giant nothingburger and tried to spin it into a hit piece. They'll probably submit it for a Pulitzer.

The Department of Homeland Security provided a more terse response, giving the story all the respect it deserved (in other words, none).

Y’all are just making things up now. 💀 https://t.co/7M3njbfwfy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 20, 2025

HA. It's what they do best. Just make stuff up.

This is an absolute ludicrous lie and unequivocally false.



The @washingtonpost should be embarrassed it published this fake crap. https://t.co/DW94wjexEx — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) November 20, 2025

They are not capable of embarrassment.

Of course, it will come as no surprise that countless Democrats bought the story hook, line, and sinker, and used it as yet another chance to scream, 'NAZIS! RRREEEEEEE!' (which is what Democrats do best).

Can literally anybody give a reason as to why this is a good idea? https://t.co/SO2Ei4S0fj — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) November 20, 2025

Is Team Hochul talking about the Post's decision to publish fake news? Because we agree that this is never a good idea.

We've got great news for this lefty journo: it's not.

Please remember, while flying a swastika is no longer hate speech, implying that somebody flying a swastika is a Nazi, still is. https://t.co/V4TuUMSjOB — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) November 20, 2025

Is Rep. Kimble referring to the Democrat running for the Senate in Maine?

Because he's the only one we know who has decorated himself with Nazi symbols.

This is disgraceful and must be corrected now. https://t.co/WHbJDAKpFk — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) November 20, 2025

The Post's article? Again, we agree.

Granting hate symbols like swastikas & nooses even an ounce of respectability is absolutely an anathema. Sec. Noem should be ashamed & Americans outraged. This edict besmirches the Coast Guard’s honor & should be immediately reversed. https://t.co/It0HaiKQg6 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 20, 2025

You know what REALLY besmirches the honor of the armed forces, Dick?

Claiming you served in Vietnam when you didn't.

American families are being crushed by the skyrocketing cost of living & healthcare prices going up. But Trump has abandoned the American worker and middle class because he wants to ... checks notes ... spend his time being a racist Nazi lover. https://t.co/DxgGAj3r8V — Rep. Oscar De Los Santos (@RepODLS) November 20, 2025

Nooses are symbols of hate. Swastikas – the literal symbol of the Nazi Party, the perpetrators of the Holocaust – are symbols of hate. This isn’t controversial.⁣

⁣

This isn’t how you recruit upstanding Americans into our armed forces. https://t.co/LvX8X6hrYL — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) November 20, 2025

These are not just no-follower randos on X who are falling for this agitprop (though there were plenty of those, too). These are media professionals and elected Democrats.

They just cannot resist any opportunity to indulge their TDS.

Speaking of which, the biggest antisemite in New York City also had to weigh in.

It's bad enough that New York just elected a Communist. Wait until they find out that they just elected a galactically stupid Communist.

Illinois Representative Lauren Underwood was a little calmer and more reserved in her commentary, but she still fell for it.

Today it was revealed that the Coast Guard would no longer classify swastikas and nooses as hate symbols. Unacceptable. I just met with Admiral Lunday, and got his committment to publish a new policy. Hate has no place in our armed services. pic.twitter.com/3KAWoE8Kyt — Rep. Lauren Underwood (@RepUnderwood) November 21, 2025

So, in other words, the Coast Guard isn't changing its policy at all. And Underwood wants to claim that she accomplished something here.

These are just a few of the MANY examples of prominent figures on the left pushing a false narrative because they WANT their violent followers to believe that everyone on the right is a Nazi.

It also becomes a Democrat talking point.

You have abdicated any responsibility to journalistic integrity or objectivity and are now virtually indistinguishable from Pravda. Congrats. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) November 20, 2025

Maybe the military should classify the USSR's hammer and sickle as a 'hate symbol.'

Then the media and Democrats would really lose their minds, LOL.

Remember when our press wasn't treasonous propaganda? pic.twitter.com/lOJAty2ZLN — Chris C (@mrfudd0) November 20, 2025

Barely.

Total lie but millions of leftist idiots will believe it. https://t.co/xx4nA2gkTd — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) November 21, 2025

The only disturbing thing about this fake news story is how many of those leftist idiots currently occupy elected office.





