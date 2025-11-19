Over Her Head: Jasmine Crockett Melts Down Because MAGA Did Not Turn on...
Proof COVID Broke Some People Permanently: Exhibit Taylor Lorenz

Oh, Honey, NO: Obama Bro Jon Lovett Gets BODIED By X for Demanding Fealty to Politicians

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on November 19, 2025
Meme


For a party that keeps shrieking about 'No Kings,' the Democrats sure do love to worship politicians and treat them like gods. 

Of course, we've known this since the Obama years, but it is even funnier to watch them genuflect before any politician with a (D) after their name in today's political climate, even politicians who take actions that other Democrats find repugnant. 

This week, Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia of Illinois was reprimanded by the House of Representatives, including 23 Democrats, for his attempt to hand-pick the successor to his Congressional seat. You know, like monarchs always try to do. 

Garcia announced that he was not running for re-election just hours before the filing deadline, ensuring that only people who knew he was retiring -- namely, his chief of staff -- would be able to run to replace him. 

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D, WA-3) accused Garcia of undermining the process of a free and fair election: 

'One week before the filing deadline, Congressman Chuy García filed for re-election and submitted the necessary signatures for that petition. But three days before the filing deadline, he also began collecting signatures for his chief of staff, who shares his last name. Just hours before the filing deadline, Representative García's chief of staff submitted the paperwork to run with at least 2,500 signatures attached to it, and Chuy García's signature was the very first one listed in the petition.'

Wow. We know Democrats love their dirty tricks, but when another Democrat calls out such shady nepotism, you know it's pretty bad.

But don't tell that to Obama Bro Jon Lovett, who stated on X that this type of underhanded gaming of the system is OK because of the 'threat to democracy.'

Umm, wut? 

Ahh. It's the old 'we have to protect democracy by undermining it' strategy. One of the left's greatest hits. 

Lovett received hundreds of replies like this one. 

And then he made the worst decision anyone can ever make on social media. He tried to tweet his way out of it. 

And his way of excusing his prior tweet was to demand unwavering and full-throated obeisance and fealty to politicians (we're assuming just the Democrat ones). 

OOF. 

Just ... plain ... OOF! 

Then the ratio came in earnest for Lovett. 

Funny how that hypocrisy always seems to happen, isn't it? 

And the fact that Lovett chose Chuy Garcia as his hero is even funnier. Garcia is a product of the Chicago machine, has only served in Congress since 2019, and has never had a real job outside of Illinois politics.

Hmm, we're not sure we'd elevate most of them above the mosquito level. 

Politicians sucking our money away from us is far more painful than most bug bites. 

We can like some of them (at least some of the time), and we certainly will vote for the ones we do like. 

But no, we don't OWE them anything. They are already paid at levels far above what most of them are worth. 

Now, THAT is an outstanding post. 

Politicians should have the same job security as professional sports coaches. 

None of them, Democrats in particular, want to go back to the private sector to have to work under the horrible laws they enact. 

And, of course, Lovett is too self-absorbed (and busy kissing politicians' butts) to realize that he did the meme. 

Every time. 

The truly sad part about Lovett's follow-up post is that he actually believes what he wrote. He is an Obama Bro, after all. There is no one he worships more than the former President. 

For that, Jon Lovett is 'owed' nothing but our mockery and derision. 

We're grateful to X users for delivering it to him.

