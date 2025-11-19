Oh, Honey, NO: Obama Bro Jon Lovett Gets BODIED By X for Demanding Fealty to Politicians



For a party that keeps shrieking about 'No Kings,' the Democrats sure do love to worship politicians and treat them like gods.

Of course, we've known this since the Obama years, but it is even funnier to watch them genuflect before any politician with a (D) after their name in today's political climate, even politicians who take actions that other Democrats find repugnant.

This week, Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia of Illinois was reprimanded by the House of Representatives, including 23 Democrats, for his attempt to hand-pick the successor to his Congressional seat. You know, like monarchs always try to do.

Garcia announced that he was not running for re-election just hours before the filing deadline, ensuring that only people who knew he was retiring -- namely, his chief of staff -- would be able to run to replace him.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D, WA-3) accused Garcia of undermining the process of a free and fair election:

'One week before the filing deadline, Congressman Chuy García filed for re-election and submitted the necessary signatures for that petition. But three days before the filing deadline, he also began collecting signatures for his chief of staff, who shares his last name. Just hours before the filing deadline, Representative García's chief of staff submitted the paperwork to run with at least 2,500 signatures attached to it, and Chuy García's signature was the very first one listed in the petition.'

Wow. We know Democrats love their dirty tricks, but when another Democrat calls out such shady nepotism, you know it's pretty bad.

But don't tell that to Obama Bro Jon Lovett, who stated on X that this type of underhanded gaming of the system is OK because of the 'threat to democracy.'

Umm, wut?

Should members of congress play games with their retirement announcements in order to hand pick their successors instead of letting voters choose? No. But with democracy under threat, it is not the time to point this out. https://t.co/9JK0IG8lMT — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) November 18, 2025

Ahh. It's the old 'we have to protect democracy by undermining it' strategy. One of the left's greatest hits.

“Democracy is under threat so it’s fine if my side stops voters from choosing their representative.”



Do you understand how stupid you sound? — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) November 19, 2025

Lovett received hundreds of replies like this one.

And then he made the worst decision anyone can ever make on social media. He tried to tweet his way out of it.

And his way of excusing his prior tweet was to demand unwavering and full-throated obeisance and fealty to politicians (we're assuming just the Democrat ones).

Wow, this has touched a nerve.



I'm sorry but after a lifetime of public service, we OWE our elected leaders gratitude and loyalty, which many of you seem to have forgotten.



It's sad. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) November 18, 2025

OOF.

Just ... plain ... OOF!

Then the ratio came in earnest for Lovett.

Jon quickly went from #NoKings to “we OWE our elected leaders gratitude and loyalty” https://t.co/VCxkvgPRra pic.twitter.com/hVsJD74koN — Mimi (@MadMimi3) November 19, 2025

Funny how that hypocrisy always seems to happen, isn't it?

For someone who screams about kings, you sure do long for lords. — Sturdy Jenn (@nogooddeed2) November 19, 2025

You: NO KINGS



Also You: ::licks boot:: — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 19, 2025

And the fact that Lovett chose Chuy Garcia as his hero is even funnier. Garcia is a product of the Chicago machine, has only served in Congress since 2019, and has never had a real job outside of Illinois politics.

We owe them nothing. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 19, 2025

The gratitude and loyalty I owe my elected leaders is somewhere below what I owe my garbageman and slightly above what I owe mosquitos https://t.co/1hMYlk4msV — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 19, 2025

Hmm, we're not sure we'd elevate most of them above the mosquito level.

Politicians sucking our money away from us is far more painful than most bug bites.

Imagine being this kind of boot licker.



“Public servants” should be thankful they make it to retirement without an Ides of March moment https://t.co/Abk1uzCZNR — Clay Martin ⚔️ (@wayofftheres) November 18, 2025

Sweetie, we don't owe them diddly squat.

They are there to serve US, & try (yeah, that's a stretch, I know) to be good stewards of OUR money.

They tend to fail miserably at both. We absolutely need to hold them accountable & sometimes in contempt. If you disagree? Ok. 1A. — 🇮🇱Gin & Tonic (Ginnie) (@GinAndTonic1965) November 18, 2025

We can like some of them (at least some of the time), and we certainly will vote for the ones we do like.

But no, we don't OWE them anything. They are already paid at levels far above what most of them are worth.

Now, THAT is an outstanding post.

Politicians should have the same job security as professional sports coaches.

Nah, they owe us gratitude and loyalty for a cushy career where way too many of them get rich and/or serve lobbyists' interests rather than their constituents'. https://t.co/LrwGAMwbeo — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) November 18, 2025

Sorry, Mr. L, but first of all I don’t elect leaders. I elect representatives & executors. And they shouldn’t be there for a lifetime. They should go serve a while then come back & ply their trade under the laws & policies they’ve made. https://t.co/WmQHzjPSCv — ScottO USA ISTJ I/III/IV/iv (@gscottoliver) November 18, 2025

None of them, Democrats in particular, want to go back to the private sector to have to work under the horrible laws they enact.

You libtards were protesting this like two weeks ago? pic.twitter.com/TRhmUOzpod — Grape-kun's PISSED! (@RickyLaFleurRX7) November 19, 2025

And, of course, Lovett is too self-absorbed (and busy kissing politicians' butts) to realize that he did the meme.

Every time.

What groveling bootlicking idiocy is this? Are you for real? — RMB (@rms432) November 18, 2025

The truly sad part about Lovett's follow-up post is that he actually believes what he wrote. He is an Obama Bro, after all. There is no one he worships more than the former President.

For that, Jon Lovett is 'owed' nothing but our mockery and derision.

We're grateful to X users for delivering it to him.





