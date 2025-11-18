This Is a Win? Amy Klobuchar Touts Highway Project That Took FIFTY YEARS to Complete

Bombshell Report Uncovers Trump Assassin's Hidden Motivation
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:55 PM on November 18, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore

There are many times we have to wonder if politicians truly ever hear themselves, particularly the ones on the left, who've never met a government-funded program they didn't try to make larger. For that matter, they've never met a program of any sort that they don't try to turn into a gigantic government-funded program. 

We all know what happens with these programs. Millions, billions, or more are spent, and results are never delivered. Just look at high-speed rail in California, which Gavin Newsom is STILL trying to push. 

But maybe, as The Washington Post told us during the Biden disaster, we just need to lower our expectations. 

Take this wonderful success in Minnesota that Senator Amy Klobuchar bragged about last night. Thanks to her government funding to the tune of $60 million, the state was able to complete a whopping 15-mile section of highway

And look at how quickly it happened: 

Nope, that's not a typo. FIFTY years. 

And Klobuchar is calling that a win. 

Everyone on X called it something else entirely. 

Hey, just give them another century and watch what they can accomplish. Maybe they can build a rest stop along that stretch of highway.

Oh, it gets even worse. 

Because this project took so long, now that it is finally completed, it is entirely obsolete. 

It's SHOCKING that a project that was planned for in the 1970s -- granted, a challenging project that crosses the Mississippi River in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis -- is completely useless in the 2020s.

But, of course, the government will now try to fund another highway project that will also be obsolete by the time of its completion in the 2100s. Hopefully, it won't matter because we will have flying cars by then, as Doc Brown once predicted.

Don't worry. You'll be able to see that oncologist after your cancer has metastasized to your liver, brain, and pancreas. 

For the government? Yes, she probably thinks it is. 

The fact that Klobuchar is bragging about this 'accomplishment' is more of an indictment of government ineptitude and corruption than even the half-century it took to build this section of highway. 

On the contrary, Klobuchar is probably sad that she couldn't show up at the ribbon-cutting in the photo. 

Then again, she probably would have brought a comb, which isn't very useful for cutting ribbons.

...Or eating salads.

============================================

