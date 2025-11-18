This Is a Win? Amy Klobuchar Touts Highway Project That Took FIFTY YEARS to Complete

There are many times we have to wonder if politicians truly ever hear themselves, particularly the ones on the left, who've never met a government-funded program they didn't try to make larger. For that matter, they've never met a program of any sort that they don't try to turn into a gigantic government-funded program.

We all know what happens with these programs. Millions, billions, or more are spent, and results are never delivered. Just look at high-speed rail in California, which Gavin Newsom is STILL trying to push.

But maybe, as The Washington Post told us during the Biden disaster, we just need to lower our expectations.

Take this wonderful success in Minnesota that Senator Amy Klobuchar bragged about last night. Thanks to her government funding to the tune of $60 million, the state was able to complete a whopping 15-mile section of highway.

And look at how quickly it happened:

After 50 years, the final segment of Highway 610 is now open, connecting Maple Grove to I-94!



I worked to secure federal funding for this highway, which means shorter commutes, faster emergency routes, and more opportunity.https://t.co/X2bu8kNEV7 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 18, 2025

Nope, that's not a typo. FIFTY years.

And Klobuchar is calling that a win.

Everyone on X called it something else entirely.

Does... she realize what's she's saying here?



...is this conservative parody of government efficiency??



Amy!

Honey... https://t.co/K1UciElrnz — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 18, 2025

Hey, just give them another century and watch what they can accomplish. Maybe they can build a rest stop along that stretch of highway.

50 years to complete a short segment of Highway? What an incompetent system with incompetent people!



Biggest waste of money! https://t.co/OLrhcjvYEd — VEIL RADIO (@VEILRADIO1) November 18, 2025

Oh, it gets even worse.

Because this project took so long, now that it is finally completed, it is entirely obsolete.

Traffic studies done in the 1970s

Funding secured in the 1980s

Acquisitions done in the 1990s

Construction begins in the 2000s

Phase 1 done in the 2010s

Completion in the 2020s



Meanwhile, the state gets caught with their pants down by failing to predict the meteoric boom in… https://t.co/bHfl5JIyOV — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) November 18, 2025

"Shorter commutes" GTFOH, it's already obsolete. The state failed to predict the growth on the 610 corridor in BP, and the population boom across the river that turns 610 into a parking lot. — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) November 18, 2025

It's SHOCKING that a project that was planned for in the 1970s -- granted, a challenging project that crosses the Mississippi River in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis -- is completely useless in the 2020s.

But, of course, the government will now try to fund another highway project that will also be obsolete by the time of its completion in the 2100s. Hopefully, it won't matter because we will have flying cars by then, as Doc Brown once predicted.

Whenever people say we should have single payer Healthcare or say that the government should take over some aspect of society, I like to share reminders of how great government is - this ROAD (ok, freeway) took FIFTY YEARS!! 5-0 TO COMPLETE! — KATE (@Lucky13KT) Nov 17, 2025

Don't worry. You'll be able to see that oncologist after your cancer has metastasized to your liver, brain, and pancreas.

50 years. WHAT a bargain!!! — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) Nov 16, 2025

50 years is an accomplishment.......??? — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) Nov 16, 2025

For the government? Yes, she probably thinks it is.

50 years. You actually typed a confession of government incompetence and didn’t even realize it. — Ken Trevor Moore (@KenTrevorMoore) Nov 16, 2025

You should be embarrassed by this, not proud. This is pathetic. — Atlas didn't Give AF (@meloche_p) Nov 16, 2025

The fact that Klobuchar is bragging about this 'accomplishment' is more of an indictment of government ineptitude and corruption than even the half-century it took to build this section of highway.

They completed the Hoover Dam in less than 5 years. You should be apologizing to your voters for your obvious incompetence. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) Nov 16, 2025

On the contrary, Klobuchar is probably sad that she couldn't show up at the ribbon-cutting in the photo.

Then again, she probably would have brought a comb, which isn't very useful for cutting ribbons.

...Or eating salads.





