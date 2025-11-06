You're Going to Go Even LOWER? The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Her Biggest Election Takeaway



Every once in a while, we have to remind even ourselves of the one truth we know about the left: They have no floor.

No matter how low they sink, somehow, they will always find a way to slither under that bar and be even more repulsive.

To see this illustrated, what better 'news' outlet to turn to than the harpies on The View. In this case, the harridan in question is Sunny Hostin. Yesterday, as the panelists were reacting to Tuesday night's big Democrat wins in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and California, Hostin shared her biggest takeaway from the results.

And it is just as awful as you can imagine. Watch:

The View's Sunny Hostin: My biggest takeaway from yesterday's election is "when they go low, you go LOWER." pic.twitter.com/ZqZUIuPItU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2025

Yikes. They're going to go even LOWER?

We're not sure how much lower it can get for the left than the assassination of conservative Charlie Kirk, Abigail Spanberger being fueled with rage, Jay Jones dreaming of killing Republicans, their children, and police officers, and Zohran Mamdani's calls to globalize the intifada. But if Hostin is promising that they will go even lower than that, we are inclined to believe her.

We will grant that this specific comment was in reference to California's Prop 50 ballot measure, but in the context of recent events, including the ones noted above, we are quite certain that Hostin knew what she was saying here.

And it's terrifying.

Shorter Sunny Hostin:



Shoot them in the neck, kick their dogs, fantasize about putting two bullets in them, piss on their graves and jack it to thoughts of their children dying in their arms. https://t.co/fgFBKTfAsd — Lizzy Lou Who 🍁🍃🍂 (@_wintergirl93) November 5, 2025

We would add attacking federal law enforcement officers, which Mamdani, Jones, and Spanberger are all in favor of, except that the left is already doing that.

Dems promote hate and violence on this show daily. https://t.co/jc7y7ZbE7s — Sam Griffith #CLOS-the-Ultimate-OO (@staypufd) November 5, 2025

You can't really read her words any other way.

Like voting for folks wishing death on kids. You can’t really go any lower. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) November 5, 2025

Oh, yes, they can. And Hostin will happily blow her dog whistles for the left to do just that.

Yeah voting for an Islamic communist is way lower than I ever thought democrats would go. Bet they vote for the anti-Christ and mandate the mark... — Michael McGowan (@weatherman522) November 5, 2025

If they thought it would make the Bad Orange Man mad, we wouldn't put it past them.

I thought maybe when the left went bonkers and drove themselves completely off the rails that there was a little hope left that the more reserved democrats would reject the insanity. I was wrong, they’ve buckled in for the crash. Full metal mental! Amazing! https://t.co/XeBc779ov9 — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) November 5, 2025

It is truly astonishing, and not in a good way. There are virtually no prominent Democrats who are rejecting the extremism of the far left.

Those extremists officially own the party now. That was the true message of Tuesday night's election results.

The Left: you need to tone down the rhetoric



Also the Left, https://t.co/nNedfzz1AH — rsch1964🇺🇸(Bob) (@rsch1964) November 5, 2025

Funny how they always only want one side of the aisle to 'lower the temperature.'

Even if we removed the obvious context of this year's elections, and we limited Hostin's remarks strictly to California, it still speaks pretty awfully of her and Democrats.

Sunny Hostin says she supports Prop 50’s gerrymandering in California because she believes, “When they go low, you go lower.”



They are openly supporting rigging elections.. https://t.co/d8ig5Qb5tU — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 5, 2025

Forty percent of Californians vote Republican. Hostin wants none of those people to have a voice in government.

But with Hostin's declaration, we suppose we can forget all about Michelle Obama and the message she wanted Democrats to embrace.

Ok. Scratch that one 😆 pic.twitter.com/cvC1JtFLRh — Eric Naierman (@ENaierman) November 5, 2025

Oops.

Not anymore.

Lady, your party cannot go any lower than Jay Jones and Abigail Spanberger. — Susan Lemanski (@SusanLemanski) November 5, 2025

We're putting our money on the under there.

After all, Democrats might just nominate an actual Nazi fanboy for the 2026 Maine senatorial election.

You can go as low as her husband… — San Antonio House Painting (@HousePaint41959) November 5, 2025

OUCH.

He's pretty low, alright. But in terms of the larger Democrat Party, insurance fraud has got nothing on what Democrats are about to do to Virginia and New York City.

Sunny Hostin wants a Democratic Party controlled by people who want Republicans and their children dead, and she thinks that's a good thing. Brought to you by @ABC. https://t.co/pPAW4eQ5ti — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) November 5, 2025

Never forget that The View is part of ABC's NEWS division.

We're not sure how much lower the network can go than that.

But if Hostin wants this fight, she might want to be careful what she wishes for.

Your terms are acceptable. Don't say you didn't ask for it when you don't like it. https://t.co/5Sf9UFCyMs — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) November 5, 2025

Tuesday night was a bad night for conservatives, but we don't think we could ever imagine Republicans going as low as Sunny Hostin wants Democrats to be.

Unless they give us no choice, that is.





============================================

