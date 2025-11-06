You're Going to Go Even LOWER? The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Her Biggest Election Takeaway

Escape From New York: X Gives Hilarious Relocation Advise to Dems Fleeing Commie...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on November 06, 2025
ABC


Every once in a while, we have to remind even ourselves of the one truth we know about the left: They have no floor. 

No matter how low they sink, somehow, they will always find a way to slither under that bar and be even more repulsive. 

To see this illustrated, what better 'news' outlet to turn to than the harpies on The View. In this case, the harridan in question is Sunny Hostin. Yesterday, as the panelists were reacting to Tuesday night's big Democrat wins in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and California, Hostin shared her biggest takeaway from the results. 

And it is just as awful as you can imagine. Watch: 

Yikes. They're going to go even LOWER? 

We're not sure how much lower it can get for the left than the assassination of conservative Charlie Kirk, Abigail Spanberger being fueled with rage, Jay Jones dreaming of killing Republicans, their children, and police officers, and Zohran Mamdani's calls to globalize the intifada. But if Hostin is promising that they will go even lower than that, we are inclined to believe her. 

We will grant that this specific comment was in reference to California's Prop 50 ballot measure, but in the context of recent events, including the ones noted above, we are quite certain that Hostin knew what she was saying here. 

And it's terrifying. 

We would add attacking federal law enforcement officers, which Mamdani, Jones, and Spanberger are all in favor of, except that the left is already doing that. 

You can't really read her words any other way. 

Oh, yes, they can. And Hostin will happily blow her dog whistles for the left to do just that. 

If they thought it would make the Bad Orange Man mad, we wouldn't put it past them. 

It is truly astonishing, and not in a good way. There are virtually no prominent Democrats who are rejecting the extremism of the far left. 

Those extremists officially own the party now. That was the true message of Tuesday night's election results. 

Funny how they always only want one side of the aisle to 'lower the temperature.'

Even if we removed the obvious context of this year's elections, and we limited Hostin's remarks strictly to California, it still speaks pretty awfully of her and Democrats. 

Forty percent of Californians vote Republican. Hostin wants none of those people to have a voice in government. 

But with Hostin's declaration, we suppose we can forget all about Michelle Obama and the message she wanted Democrats to embrace.

Oops. 

Not anymore. 

We're putting our money on the under there. 

After all, Democrats might just nominate an actual Nazi fanboy for the 2026 Maine senatorial election. 

OUCH.

He's pretty low, alright. But in terms of the larger Democrat Party, insurance fraud has got nothing on what Democrats are about to do to Virginia and New York City. 

Never forget that The View is part of ABC's NEWS division. 

We're not sure how much lower the network can go than that. 

But if Hostin wants this fight, she might want to be careful what she wishes for. 

Tuesday night was a bad night for conservatives, but we don't think we could ever imagine Republicans going as low as Sunny Hostin wants Democrats to be. 

Unless they give us no choice, that is.

